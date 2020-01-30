MEM
NO

Zion, Morant finally set to meet as pros

  • FLM
  • Jan 30, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans hope to make a push for a playoff spot now that they have their entire starting lineup healthy.

If they're going to succeed, they have to take advantage of games against teams between them and the top eight spots in the Western Conference.

One such game comes Friday night when the 12th-place Pelicans host the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies. New Orleans is five games behind the Grizzlies after Memphis' 127-106 victory at New York on Wednesday.

The Pelicans received a huge boost last week when No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson made his debut after recovering from knee surgery. He has played well in each of his four games and New Orleans got big games from Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday together for the first time in a 125-111 victory at Cleveland on Tuesday.

Holiday scored 28, Ingram had 24 and Williamson 14 points to go with nine rebounds while playing a season-high 30 minutes.

"I thought Jrue was terrific," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters after the game. "I thought Brandon started the game exactly as we needed for him to start. He hadn't had many opportunities in the last couple of games, but I thought with the speed that we played with and the ball movement we had, we created some things for him."

The Pelicans threatened the break the game open numerous times in the second half, but Cleveland got within eight with more than seven minutes remaining.

"Even when we got the big lead (22 points), they got it to single digits again," Gentry said. "We've got to do a better job, ourselves, of being in that situation and being able to close out games. We should've been in the situation where our bench players should've been able to finish that game and we didn't have to play guys the extra four or five minutes that we did."

Memphis has an exciting rookie of its own in guard Ja Morant, who was selected right after Williamson. Morant has been a key factor in the Grizzlies being a surprise playoff contender.

Morant had 18 points and 10 assists and Dillon Brooks scored 27 to lead Memphis to its fourth consecutive victory Wednesday night.

"It's not always points. It's not always assists," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of Morant's contributions. "He was a difference maker. He did a heck of a job -- had some good deflections, stuff that might not even show up on the box score. He came up with some key buckets in the fourth as well. Overall huge impact on the game."

Memphis completed a back-to-back set that began with a 104-96 home victory against Denver. The victory against the Knicks improved the Grizzlies to .500 (24-24) for the first time since they were 18-18 on Dec. 31, 2018.

"Great win by our guys -- back to back," Jenkins said. "Hard-fought game. Overall for the most part of a really solid win by our guys."

Memphis has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA of late, winning 11 of 13, but it saw its seven-game winning streak end in a 126-116 home loss against New Orleans on Jan. 20 in the Pelicans' final game before Williamson's debut.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

3rd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 7
NO Pelicans 18

Time Team Play Score
7:29 +1 Jrue Holiday made free throw 66-84
7:29   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
7:29 +2 Jrue Holiday made floating jump shot 66-83
7:35   Bad pass turnover on Jae Crowder, stolen by Brandon Ingram  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
7:45   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
7:47   Personal foul on Solomon Hill  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
7:52   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:56   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
8:12 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 66-81
8:26 +1 Solomon Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-78
8:26   MEM team rebound  
8:26   Solomon Hill missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:26   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
8:37 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 65-78
8:50 +2 Solomon Hill made driving layup, assist by Ja Morant 65-76
9:02 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-76
9:02 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 63-75
9:02   Shooting foul on Solomon Hill  
9:09 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 63-74
9:09   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:23 +2 Ja Morant made layup 63-73
9:34 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 61-73
9:41 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 61-71
9:47   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:51   Jae Crowder missed dunk  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
9:48   Jae Crowder missed driving layup, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
10:13 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 59-71
10:20   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
10:23   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
10:33 +2 Jrue Holiday made jump shot 59-69
10:44   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:49   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:00   Derrick Favors missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:00 +1 Derrick Favors made 1st of 2 free throws 59-67
11:00   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
11:04   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
11:20   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:29   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
11:43   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 37
NO Pelicans 35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
0:02   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:06 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-66
0:06   NO team rebound  
0:06   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:06   Shooting foul on Josh Jackson  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:28   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
0:35   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
0:45   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick Favors  
1:04 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made reverse layup 59-65
1:20 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-65
1:20 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 57-64
1:20   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
1:36 +2 Josh Jackson made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 57-63
1:41   Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
1:55 +2 Ja Morant made alley-oop shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 55-63
2:00   Lost ball turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:12   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-63
2:25 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 53-62
2:25   Personal foul on Ja Morant  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:25   Brandon Ingram missed driving dunk  
2:31 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made layup, assist by Ja Morant 53-61
2:53   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:55   Brandon Ingram missed driving layup  
3:11 +2 De'Anthony Melton made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 51-61
3:24   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
3:33   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 49-61
3:46   Personal foul on Kyle Anderson  
3:59 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 49-58
4:19   MEM team rebound  
4:19   Josh Hart missed driving layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:39 +3 Jonas Valanciunas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 47-58
4:45   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
4:48   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
4:50   Violation  
5:05 +2 Tyus Jones made hook shot 44-58
5:24 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 42-58
5:44 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 42-55
6:01 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-55
6:01 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-54
6:01   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
6:01 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 40-53
6:03   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:03   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:07   Dillon Brooks missed driving layup  
6:21 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-53
6:21   NO team rebound  
6:21   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:21   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
6:32   Traveling violation turnover on Dillon Brooks  
6:47 +2 Nicolo Melli made jump shot 38-52
7:01 +1 Jae Crowder made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-50
7:01 +1 Jae Crowder made 1st of 2 free throws 37-50
7:01   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
7:12 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 36-50
7:20 +1 Jae Crowder made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-47
7:20 +1 Jae Crowder made 1st of 2 free throws 35-47
7:20   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
7:31 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 34-47
7:41   Personal foul on Jae Crowder  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
7:41   Jae Crowder missed layup  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
7:43   Ja Morant missed layup  
7:55 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 34-44
8:04   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
8:08   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
8:26 +2 Nicolo Melli made reverse layup, assist by E'Twaun Moore 34-42
8:35   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
8:38   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
8:47   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03 +3 Josh Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Solomon Hill 34-40
9:20   Bad pass turnover on E'Twaun Moore, stolen by Jae Crowder  
9:34 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 31-40
9:47 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 29-40
10:04   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Jackson  
10:15 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 29-38
10:29 +1 Kyle Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-35
10:29   MEM team rebound  
10:29   Kyle Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:29   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
10:38 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 28-35
10:47 +2 Jae Crowder made dunk 28-33
10:47   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
10:49   De'Anthony Melton missed alley-oop shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
11:02   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11 +2 De'Anthony Melton made reverse layup 26-33
11:32 +2 E'Twaun Moore made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 24-33
11:38 +2 Josh Jackson made dunk 24-31
11:38   Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
11:43   Josh Jackson missed driving layup  

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 22
NO Pelicans 31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Turnover on Josh Hart  
0:01   Offensive foul on Josh Hart  
0:21 +2 Josh Jackson made layup, assist by Jae Crowder 22-31
0:23   Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Jae Crowder  
0:25   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
0:29   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Josh Jackson  
0:40   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
0:40   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58 +2 E'Twaun Moore made dunk 20-31
0:58   Offensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
0:59   E'Twaun Moore missed driving layup  
1:05   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by JJ Redick  
1:26 +2 Josh Hart made driving layup 20-29
1:29   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
1:31   Josh Jackson missed hook shot  
1:42 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 20-27
1:54 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot 20-24
1:58   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
2:00   JJ Redick missed driving layup  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
2:19   Kyle Anderson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:19   MEM team rebound  
2:19   Kyle Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:19   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
2:22   MEM team rebound  
2:22   Josh Jackson missed driving layup, blocked by E'Twaun Moore  
2:33   Personal foul on Lonzo Ball  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
2:37   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
2:43   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
2:55 +2 Lonzo Ball made layup, assist by Jaxson Hayes 18-24
3:10 +2 Tyus Jones made layup 18-22
3:24 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 16-22
3:29   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
3:34   NO team rebound  
3:36   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53 +2 Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 16-20
3:59   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:03   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
4:13   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
4:23 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 15-18
4:23   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
4:29 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 14-18
4:38   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:43   Kyle Anderson missed free throw  
4:43   Shooting foul on JJ Redick  
4:43 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 14-16
4:59   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
5:15 +2 Tyus Jones made driving layup 12-16
5:32   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
5:45 +3 Solomon Hill made 3-pt. jump shot 10-16
5:47   Offensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
5:49   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
6:07 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 7-16
6:11   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
6:30 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 7-14
6:32   Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
6:33   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
6:54 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 7-12
7:05 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 5-12
7:14  