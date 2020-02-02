NO
Pelicans aim to extend win streak vs. Rockets

  Feb 02, 2020

Considering the abundance of ballyhoo that accompanied the occasion, it was easy to lose sight of the most important aspect of Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson returning to the New Orleans lineup: Williamson by his mere presence makes the Pelicans a legitimate team.

The hype was understandable given that Williamson was as celebrated a prospect as any in recent memory. His missing the first 44 games of the season after knee surgery only enhanced the anticipation of his debut, with the mania surrounding Williamson fed by his production -- 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists over 18 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22 -- nudging the primary reason why the Pelicans drafted Williamson first overall to the back burner.

But the Pelicans have won three consecutive games with Williamson aboard and will look to extend that winning streak on Sunday when they visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

"I thought Zion, this was his best game," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said following New Orleans' 139-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, a win that pulled the Pelicans to within four games of Memphis for the eighth and final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

"Forget about the four 3s (in his NBA debut). As far as a complete game with him playing and starting to get more aggressive and attack the basket, I thought this was a complete game."

Williamson paced eight Pelicans in double figures with 24 points and added six rebounds and three assists while logging 29 minutes for a second consecutive game. He is averaging 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds during the Pelicans' winning streak, providing New Orleans another able scorer to complement the production of All-Star Brandon Ingram and guard Jrue Holiday.

That was the plan all along: Feature Williamson as the centerpiece yet surround him with several capable contributors. That the Pelicans are finally able to showcase Williamson and the full scope of their rotation confirms what they expected to unfold prior to losing Williamson to injury.

"I thought it was going to be like this from the beginning," Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball said. "Obviously we knew it was going to be a process, but I think we're finally figuring it out, building up the chemistry and incorporating Zion is good for us. Hopefully, we just keep trending upward."

The Rockets squeezed out a 128-121 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, doing so with center Clint Capela missing his fifth game since Dec. 28 and by featuring a rotation comprised solely of players 6-foot-6 and under. Houston tinkered with a small lineup in their 126-117 victory at Utah last week, but the Rockets were missing their All-Star backcourt of James Harden and Russell Westbrook in addition to Capela against the Jazz.

Harden and Westbrook were available against Dallas and dominated in tandem, combining for 67 points, 22 rebounds, 15 assists and seven steals. By playing so small, Houston was able to spread the floor offensively, netting lanes for Harden and Westbrook to attack the rim and gaps on the perimeter designed to yield open 3-pointers. Houston shot 21 of 45 from deep.

Still, playing so small comes with challenges, primarily on the glass but also defensively against opposing bigs. Mavericks 7-3 center Kristaps Porzingis (35 points, 12 rebounds) was a handful, but the Rockets proved scrappy enough to consider utilizing the small lineup going forward.

"It's challenging, especially when you have to guard bigger guys," Harden said. "It brings the competitiveness out of you. You've got to compete and be physical, and that's when you rely on your teammates."

3rd Quarter
NO Pelicans 23
HOU Rockets 16

Time Team Play Score
5:24 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup 83-81
5:34 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup 81-81
5:46 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 81-79
5:46   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
5:46 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 80-79
6:02 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by James Harden 77-79
6:19 +2 Derrick Favors made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 77-77
6:37 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thabo Sefolosha 75-77
6:50   Personal foul on Lonzo Ball  
6:51   Lost ball turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
7:04 +2 Danuel House Jr. made layup, assist by James Harden 75-74
7:19 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 75-72
7:28 +3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 72-72
7:34   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
7:36   Zion Williamson missed alley-oop shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
7:43   Eric Gordon missed driving layup  
7:55 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 72-69
7:59   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
8:00   Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Zion Williamson  
8:08 +1 Derrick Favors made free throw 70-69
8:08   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
8:08 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk 69-69
8:08   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:08   Derrick Favors missed dunk  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:10   Brandon Ingram missed floating jump shot  
8:20 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 67-69
8:28   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:26   NO team rebound  
8:29   Brandon Ingram missed fade-away jump shot  
8:50   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
8:51   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
9:02   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick Favors  
9:20 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup, assist by James Harden 67-67
9:34   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
9:34   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:42   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
9:56 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 67-65
10:04   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:05   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
10:15   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:24   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
10:31   Jrue Holiday missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
10:42   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 65-65
11:01   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
11:13 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 63-65
11:36   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
11:37   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 32
HOU Rockets 35

Time Team Play Score
0:01 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 60-65
0:17   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
0:19   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
0:26   Derrick Favors missed dunk  
0:23   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
0:26   Zion Williamson missed layup  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
0:29   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:40   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
0:50   Brandon Ingram missed fade-away jump shot  
1:01 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 60-62
1:12 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk 60-59
1:12   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
1:15   Derrick Favors missed dunk  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
1:22   Josh Hart missed floating jump shot  
1:47   NO team rebound  
1:48   Russell Westbrook missed reverse layup  
2:00 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-59
2:00 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 57-59
2:00   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
2:01   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:06   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:21   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup 56-59
2:46 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 54-59
2:55 +2 Brandon Ingram made layup, assist by Josh Hart 54-56
3:01   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
3:03   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   HOU team rebound  
3:15   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
3:26   Zion Williamson missed free throw  
3:26   Shooting foul on James Harden  
3:26 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 52-56
3:29   Personal foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
3:35   James Harden missed driving layup  
3:47   Personal foul on Jrue Holiday  
3:53   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
4:00 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk 50-56
4:00   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
4:03   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   HOU team rebound  
4:22   Josh Hart missed driving layup, blocked by James Harden  
4:42 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 50-54
4:59   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
5:01   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
5:08   Austin Rivers missed driving layup, blocked by E'Twaun Moore  
5:28 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 50-51
5:37   NO team rebound  
5:38   Nicolo Melli missed jump shot  
5:41   Personal foul on Eric Gordon  
5:57 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 47-51
6:07 +2 Nicolo Melli made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 47-48
6:25 +1 James Harden made free throw 45-48
6:25   Shooting foul on E'Twaun Moore  
6:25 +2 James Harden made driving layup, assist by Austin Rivers 45-47
6:29   Lost ball turnover on Nicolo Melli, stolen by Austin Rivers  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
6:32   Eric Gordon missed reverse layup  
6:39   Lost ball turnover on E'Twaun Moore, stolen by Eric Gordon  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
6:46   P.J. Tucker missed finger-roll layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
7:02   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   NO team rebound  
7:21   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 45-45
7:37   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
7:38   Danuel House Jr. missed finger-roll layup  
7:52 +2 Zion Williamson made layup 42-45
8:15 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 40-45
8:37 +2 E'Twaun Moore made floating jump shot 40-42
8:46 +2 Austin Rivers made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 38-42
8:52   Lost ball turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Eric Gordon  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
9:03   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 38-40
9:23   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
9:26   Zion Williamson missed turnaround jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
9:42   Russell Westbrook missed turnaround jump shot  
9:58 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 35-40
10:12 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-40
10:12 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 33-39
10:12   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
10:26 +2 E'Twaun Moore made driving layup 33-38
10:39 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 31-38
10:48 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
10:48   NO team rebound  
10:48   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:48   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
11:08 +1 Ben McLemore made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-36
11:08 +1 Ben McLemore made 2nd of 3 free throws 30-35
11:08 +1 Ben McLemore made 1st of 3 free throws 30-34
11:08   Shooting foul on JJ Redick  
11:22 +2 E'Twaun Moore made turnaround jump shot 30-33
11:38 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup 28-33
11:40   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
11:41   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 28-31
11:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  

1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 28
HOU Rockets 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   Jaxson Hayes missed jump shot  
0:01   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
0:23   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Ben McLemore  
0:44 +2 Ben McLemore made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 28-30
0:52   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
0:53   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 28-28
1:11   Lost ball turnover on Josh Hart, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
1:21   Austin Rivers missed turnaround jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
1:32   Jaxson Hayes missed jump shot  
1:46 +3 Thabo Sefolosha made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 28-25
2:06 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 28-22
2:19 +2 Austin Rivers made driving layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 26-22
2:32 +1 Josh Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
2:32 +1 Josh Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 25-20
2:32   Shooting foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:38   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49 +2 Jaxson Hayes made dunk 24-20
2:49   Offensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
2:54   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
3:03   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Lost ball turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  
3:18 +2 Ben McLemore made driving dunk, assist by James Harden 22-20
3:29   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
3:32   Personal foul on James Harden  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
3:40   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53 +2 Lonzo Ball made driving layup 22-18
4:07 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 20-18
4:20   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Favors, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  
4:35 +1 James Harden made free throw 20-15
4:35   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
4:35 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 20-14
4:49 +2 Jrue Holiday made turnaround jump shot 20-12
5:04 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by James Harden 18-12
5:13   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
5:15   Zion Williamson missed floating jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
5:30   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
5:40   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 18-10
6:11 +1 James Harden made free throw 16-10
6:11   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
6:11 +2 James Harden made driving layup 16-9
6:20 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 16-7
6:25   Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
6:27   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33  