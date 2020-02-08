NO
Holiday's 31 lead Pelicans to 124-117 win over Pacers

  • Feb 08, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Jrue Holiday scored 14 of his 31 points in the final 2:26, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers 124-117 on Saturday night.

Despite not having top two scorers Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans (22-31) led for much of the game before needing to rally late to hand the Pacers (31-22) their fifth consecutive loss.

Holiday's 3-pointer with 2:26 remaining broke a 108-all tie. He hit a fadeaway jumper to make it 113-110 and another 3-pointer for a 118-110 lead with 45 seconds to play.

Reserve JJ Redick added 23 points for the Pelicans.

Ingram (right ankle sprain) and Williamson (left ankle sprain) average a combined 44.7 points, but the Pelicans led by as many as 12 in the second quarter as Redick scored 19 points before halftime. A late Pacers surge trimmed the deficit to 60-55 at the break.

Jeremy Lamb led the Pacers with 26 points. T.J. Warren scored 22.

KNIGHT, KEADY HONORED

Longtime college basketball coaches Bob Knight of Indiana and Gene Keady of Purdue were presented with commemorative jerseys at halftime. Earlier in the day, both attended the Boilermakers-Hoosiers game in Bloomington, where Knight returned to Assembly Hall for the first time in two decades. They faced each other 41 times, with the three-time national champion Knight ranking first and Keady second on the Big Ten career wins list.

BROTHERLY ENCORE

The last time these teams met in December made league history with three brothers, the Pelicans' Jrue Holiday and the Pacers' Aaron and Justin Holiday, sharing the same court. Reunited again this night, Justin scored seven points and Aaron two.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Are 4-4 in games with Williamson in the lineup since his pro debut on Jan. 22. . Redick scored 13 points in the second quarter.

Pacers: Two-time All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who has been playing as a reserve with minutes closely monitored in five games since his season debut on Jan. 29, was given the night off to rest as part of his recovery from a season-ending quad injury last spring. . Lamb scored 12 first-quarter points.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Portland on Tuesday.

Pacers: Host Brooklyn on Monday.

1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 31
IND Pacers 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
11:22   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
11:07 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 3-0
10:52 +2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot 3-2
10:43   Shooting foul on Jeremy Lamb  
10:43 +1 Derrick Favors made 1st of 2 free throws 4-2
10:43 +1 Derrick Favors made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
10:28   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
10:20   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
9:57   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
9:43   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by T.J. Warren  
9:37 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 5-4
9:25 +2 Derrick Favors made finger-roll layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 7-4
9:15   Personal foul on Derrick Favors  
9:08 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot, assist by Myles Turner 7-6
8:58 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 9-6
8:45 +2 Jeremy Lamb made turnaround jump shot 9-8
8:27 +2 Derrick Favors made floating jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 11-8
8:14   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
8:08   Violation  
7:55   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
7:37   Lost ball turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
7:28   Offensive foul on Derrick Favors  
7:28   Turnover on Derrick Favors  
7:05 +3 Jeremy Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot 11-11
6:49 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 14-11
6:35   Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Brogdon  
6:25   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
6:12   Nicolo Melli missed jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
5:51   Malcolm Brogdon missed floating jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
5:40   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
5:33   Jaxson Hayes missed dunk  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
5:26   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
5:26 +1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 14-12
5:26 +1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-13
5:04 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 17-13
4:50 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot 17-15
4:36   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
4:31 +2 Jaxson Hayes made driving dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 19-15
4:16 +3 Jeremy Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Turner 19-18
4:06   Jaxson Hayes missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
4:03   Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
3:57 +2 Lonzo Ball made dunk 21-18
3:49   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
3:49 +1 Jeremy Lamb made 1st of 2 free throws 21-19
3:49 +1 Jeremy Lamb made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
3:38   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
3:31   Out of bounds turnover on T.J. McConnell  
3:13   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
3:03   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
2:50 +2 E'Twaun Moore made turnaround jump shot 23-20
2:24 +2 Aaron Holiday made floating jump shot 23-22
2:09   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
1:56   JJ Redick missed fade-away jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
1:41   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
1:27   Offensive foul on Jaxson Hayes  
1:27   Turnover on Jaxson Hayes  
1:18 +2 T.J. Warren made reverse layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 23-24
1:18   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
1:18   T.J. Warren missed free throw  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
1:12 +2 Lonzo Ball made finger-roll layup 25-24
1:04   T.J. McConnell missed driving layup, blocked by JJ Redick  
1:00   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
0:55 +2 E'Twaun Moore made turnaround jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 27-24
0:36 +2 Goga Bitadze made dunk, assist by Aaron Holiday 27-26
0:28   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
0:28 +1 JJ Redick made 1st of 3 free throws 28-26
0:28 +1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 3 free throws 29-26
0:28 +1 JJ Redick made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-26
0:09   T.J. McConnell missed jump shot  
0:07   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
0:03   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
0:03   E'Twaun Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:03   NO team rebound  
0:03 +1 E'Twaun Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-26
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 29
IND Pacers 29

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
11:26 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 33-26
11:15 +2 Doug McDermott made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 33-28
11:15   Shooting foul on JJ Redick  
11:15   Doug McDermott missed free throw  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
11:10   Shooting foul on Doug McDermott  
11:10 +1 Frank Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 34-28
11:10 +1 Frank Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-28
10:58 +2 Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 35-30
10:46   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:34   Aaron Holiday missed floating jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
10:26   Bad pass turnover on Frank Jackson, stolen by Justin Holiday  
10:21 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot 35-33
10:05   Jrue Holiday missed jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
10:02 +2 Jrue Holiday made dunk 37-33
9:52   Aaron Holiday missed jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
9:39   E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:32   Lost ball turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
9:29   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
9:15   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:04   Personal foul on Aaron Holiday  
8:59   Offensive foul on Derrick Favors  
8:59   Turnover on Derrick Favors  
8:50   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
8:41 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot 39-33
8:25   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
8:20   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
8:12   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
8:01 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup 41-33
8:01   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
8:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:01 +1 JJ Redick made free throw 42-33
8:01   Jrue Holiday missed free throw  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:45   Domantas Sabonis missed turnaround jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
7:28 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 45-33
7:12   Justin Holiday missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
6:54   Nicolo Melli missed jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
6:46   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
6:46 +1 Justin Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 45-34
6:46 +1 Justin Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-35
6:33   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:16 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 45-37
6:08   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
6:07   Offensive foul on Jaxson Hayes  
6:07   Turnover on Jaxson Hayes  
6:01   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
5:38 +2 Lonzo Ball made jump shot 47-37
5:24   Malcolm Brogdon missed finger-roll layup  
5:23   IND team rebound  
5:23   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
5:23   Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:23   IND team rebound  
5:23 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-38
5:14   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   IND team rebound  
5:00 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot 47-40
5:00   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
5:00   T.J. Warren missed free throw  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
4:48   Lonzo Ball missed jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
4:35   Malcolm Brogdon missed reverse layup  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Okafor  
4:29 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 50-40
4:14   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
4:05   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:59 +2 T.J. Warren made reverse layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 50-42
3:48   Jahlil Okafor missed layup  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Okafor  
3:46 +2 Jahlil Okafor made dunk 52-42
3:27 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 52-44
3:10   Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
2:56 +2 Domantas Sabonis made finger-roll layup, assist by Jeremy Lamb 52-46
2:46   E'Twaun Moore missed layup, blocked by Domantas Sabonis  
2:42   Offensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
2:41   Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
2:31 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 52-48
2:16 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 55-48
1:54 +2 T.J. Warren made fade-away jump shot, assist by Myles Turner 55-50
1:42   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
1:42 +1 JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws 56-50
1:42 +1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-50
1:31   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   IND team rebound  
1:17 +3 Jeremy Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 57-53
1:10   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
1:04   Lost ball turnover on Jeremy Lamb, stolen by Jahlil Okafor  
0:59   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
0:48   Malcolm Brogdon missed finger-roll layup  
0:46   IND team rebound  
0:35 +2 Doug McDermott made reverse layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 57-55
0:28 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Okafor 60-55
0:03   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
0:03   IND team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NO Pelicans 28
IND Pacers 30

Time Team