11:49
Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:47
Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday
11:26
+2
JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors
33-26
11:15
+2
Doug McDermott made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis
33-28
11:15
Shooting foul on JJ Redick
11:15
Doug McDermott missed free throw
11:14
Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors
11:10
Shooting foul on Doug McDermott
11:10
+1
Frank Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
34-28
11:10
+1
Frank Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-28
10:58
+2
Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis
35-30
10:46
JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:43
Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
10:34
Aaron Holiday missed floating jump shot
10:31
Defensive rebound by JJ Redick
10:26
Bad pass turnover on Frank Jackson, stolen by Justin Holiday
10:21
+3
Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot
35-33
10:05
Jrue Holiday missed jump shot
10:02
Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday
10:02
+2
Jrue Holiday made dunk
37-33
9:52
Aaron Holiday missed jump shot
9:49
Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson
9:39
E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot
9:36
Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
9:32
Lost ball turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Jrue Holiday
9:29
Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday
9:15
Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:12
Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors
9:04
Personal foul on Aaron Holiday
8:59
Offensive foul on Derrick Favors
8:59
Turnover on Derrick Favors
8:50
Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:47
Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday
8:41
+2
JJ Redick made jump shot
39-33
8:25
Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore
8:20
Personal foul on Nicolo Melli
8:12
Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:09
Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday
8:01
+2
Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup
41-33
8:01
Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis
8:01
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
8:01
+1
JJ Redick made free throw
42-33
8:01
Jrue Holiday missed free throw
8:00
Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
7:45
Domantas Sabonis missed turnaround jump shot
7:43
Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
7:28
+3
JJ Redick made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli
45-33
7:12
Justin Holiday missed jump shot
7:07
Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
6:54
Nicolo Melli missed jump shot
6:49
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
6:46
Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli
6:46
+1
Justin Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws
45-34
6:46
+1
Justin Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws
45-35
6:33
Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:30
Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
6:16
+2
Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
45-37
6:08
Personal foul on Justin Holiday
6:07
Offensive foul on Jaxson Hayes
6:07
Turnover on Jaxson Hayes
6:01
Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:58
Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore
5:38
+2
Lonzo Ball made jump shot
47-37
5:24
Malcolm Brogdon missed finger-roll layup
5:23
IND team rebound
5:23
Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore
5:23
Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:23
IND team rebound
5:23
+1
Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws
47-38
5:14
E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:11
IND team rebound
5:00
+2
T.J. Warren made floating jump shot
47-40
5:00
Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball
5:00
T.J. Warren missed free throw
4:58
Defensive rebound by Josh Hart
4:48
Lonzo Ball missed jump shot
4:45
Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
4:35
Malcolm Brogdon missed reverse layup
4:32
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Okafor
4:29
+3
Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball
50-40
4:14
Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:11
Defensive rebound by Josh Hart
4:05
Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:05
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
3:59
+2
T.J. Warren made reverse layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
50-42
3:48
Jahlil Okafor missed layup
3:46
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Okafor
3:46
+2
Jahlil Okafor made dunk
52-42
3:27
+2
Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis
52-44
3:10
Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:07
Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
2:56
+2
Domantas Sabonis made finger-roll layup, assist by Jeremy Lamb
52-46
2:46
E'Twaun Moore missed layup, blocked by Domantas Sabonis
2:42
Offensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore
2:41
Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:37
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
2:31
+2
Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis
52-48
2:16
+3
JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball
55-48
1:54
+2
T.J. Warren made fade-away jump shot, assist by Myles Turner
55-50
1:42
Personal foul on T.J. Warren
1:42
+1
JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws
56-50
1:42
+1
JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-50
1:31
Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:28
IND team rebound
1:17
+3
Jeremy Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
57-53
1:10
Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Jeremy Lamb
1:04
Lost ball turnover on Jeremy Lamb, stolen by Jahlil Okafor
0:59
JJ Redick missed jump shot
0:54
Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
0:48
Malcolm Brogdon missed finger-roll layup
0:46
IND team rebound
0:35
+2
Doug McDermott made reverse layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
57-55
0:28
+3
Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Okafor
60-55
0:03
Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot
0:03
IND team rebound
0:00
End of period
