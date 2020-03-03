BKN
BOS

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 28
BOS Celtics 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 3-0
11:21 +2 Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 3-2
11:08   Lost ball turnover on Jarrett Allen, stolen by Marcus Smart  
11:02 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 3-5
10:39   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
10:33   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:30 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk 3-7
10:12 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 5-7
9:54 +2 Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 5-9
9:46   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
9:38 +2 Jarrett Allen made hook shot, assist by Caris LeVert 7-9
9:30   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
9:21   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
9:11 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 10-9
8:57 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 10-11
8:44   Violation  
8:39   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Joe Harris  
8:30 +2 Joe Harris made dunk 12-11
8:16 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 12-14
8:04 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 14-14
7:54 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 14-17
7:36   Lost ball turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
7:34 +2 Jaylen Brown made dunk 14-19
7:34   Full timeout called  
7:16   Taurean Waller-Prince missed floating jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:00   Caris LeVert missed fade-away jump shot  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:55   Jarrett Allen missed dunk, blocked by Marcus Smart  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
6:49   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:40   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
6:32   Traveling violation turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:22   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
6:15   Offensive rebound by Robert Williams  
6:21 +2 Robert Williams made dunk 14-21
6:04   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Harris  
5:56   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:35 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 17-21
5:20 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 17-24
5:08   Full timeout called  
4:58   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
4:47 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 17-26
4:38 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 19-26
4:21 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 19-28
4:17   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
4:17   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:17   BKN team rebound  
4:17 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-28
4:08   Bad pass turnover on Robert Williams, stolen by Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:01   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
4:01 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 21-28
4:01   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
3:41   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
3:23   Bad pass turnover on Garrett Temple, stolen by Marcus Smart  
3:19   Offensive foul on Brad Wanamaker  
3:19   Turnover on Brad Wanamaker  
3:07   Traveling violation turnover on Caris LeVert  
2:52   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   BOS team rebound  
2:52   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:45 +2 Enes Kanter made hook shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 21-30
2:38   Offensive foul on Garrett Temple  
2:38   Turnover on Garrett Temple  
2:29   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:24   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
2:24 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws 22-30
2:24 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-30
2:10   Enes Kanter missed layup, blocked by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:02 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 25-30
1:47   Gordon Hayward missed fade-away jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:39   Lost ball turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
1:37   Out of bounds turnover on Brad Wanamaker  
1:21   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
1:11   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:59 +2 Caris LeVert made finger-roll layup 27-30
0:45 +3 Carsen Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 27-33
0:31   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:12   Gordon Hayward missed fade-away jump shot  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
0:01   Personal foul on Carsen Edwards  
0:01   Caris LeVert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:01   BKN team rebound  
0:01 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-33
0:00   Carsen Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   BOS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 15
BOS Celtics 23

Time Team Play Score
11:39 +3 Carsen Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Williams 28-36
11:18 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made fade-away jump shot 30-36
11:07   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
11:02   Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs  
11:02 +1 Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 30-37
11:02   Jaylen Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
10:53   Personal foul on Carsen Edwards  
10:47 +2 Caris LeVert made driving dunk 32-37
10:25   Grant Williams missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
10:17   Traveling violation turnover on Rodions Kurucs  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
9:55   Grant Williams missed dunk  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
9:53   Enes Kanter missed dunk  
9:53   BOS team rebound  
9:47 +2 Kemba Walker made layup 32-39
9:35 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 34-39
9:24   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:10   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
9:05   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Caris LeVert  
9:05   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
8:48   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
8:35   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
8:35 +1 Enes Kanter made 1st of 2 free throws 34-40
8:35   Enes Kanter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:33   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
8:19   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
8:12   Offensive foul on Grant Williams  
8:12   Turnover on Grant Williams  
8:01   Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
7:53   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
7:42   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
7:29   Personal foul on Rodions Kurucs  
7:15   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
7:08   Carsen Edwards missed dunk, blocked by Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
7:03   Enes Kanter missed layup, blocked by Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Carsen Edwards  
6:55   Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan  
6:55   Full timeout called  
6:55 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 34-41
6:55 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-42
6:45   Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen  
6:45   Turnover on Jarrett Allen  
6:35   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:18   Offensive foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:18   Turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:06   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
5:54   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
5:35   Kemba Walker missed reverse layup  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
5:30 +2 Joe Harris made layup, assist by Garrett Temple 36-42
5:10 +2 Grant Williams made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 36-44
4:48   Joe Harris missed fade-away jump shot  
4:47   BKN team rebound  
4:36 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup, assist by Garrett Temple 38-44
4:22 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 38-47
4:10   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:07   Jarrett Allen missed layup, blocked by Javonte Green  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:06   Jarrett Allen missed dunk, blocked by Marcus Smart  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
4:00   Gordon Hayward missed layup, blocked by Garrett Temple  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
3:55   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
3:45 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 38-50
3:22   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
3:22 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 41-50
3:22   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
3:22   Spencer Dinwiddie missed free throw  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:07   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
3:00 +2 Daniel Theis made floating jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 41-52
2:38   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
2:29   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
2:11   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
2:11   BKN team rebound  
1:59   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
1:58   BOS team rebound  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
1:43   Javonte Green missed driving layup  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
1:26   Spencer Dinwiddie missed fade-away jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
1:16   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
0:55   Lost ball turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
0:48   Brad Wanamaker missed layup, blocked by Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:45   Offensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
0:44 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 41-54
0:32   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   BKN team rebound  
0:30   Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker  
0:30 +1 Garrett Temple made 1st of 2 free throws 42-54
0:30 +1 Garrett Temple made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-54
0:11 +2 Brad Wanamaker made driving layup, assist by Marcus Smart 43-56
0:06   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
0:01   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   BOS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 24
BOS Celtics 28

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Lost ball turnover on Javonte Green, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
11:31   Lost ball turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
11:20   Jaylen Brown missed driving layup  
11:19   BOS team rebound  
11:01   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
10:56   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
10:56 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 44-56
10:56 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-56
10:41   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
10:24   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   BOS team rebound  
9:55   Lost ball turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
9:51 +2 Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup 45-60
9:40   Spencer Dinwiddie missed finger-roll layup  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:37 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 47-60
9:25   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:15 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 50-60
8:59 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 50-63
8:43   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
8:26   Jaylen Brown missed driving layup  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Javonte Green  
8:23 +2 Javonte Green made dunk 50-65
8:13   Taurean Waller-Prince missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
