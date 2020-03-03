No Text
BKN
BOS
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:39
|
|+3
|Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince
|3-0
|11:21
|
|+2
|Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker
|3-2
|11:08
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jarrett Allen, stolen by Marcus Smart
|11:02
|
|+3
|Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot
|3-5
|10:39
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker
|10:33
|
|Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis
|10:30
|
|+2
|Daniel Theis made dunk
|3-7
|10:12
|
|+2
|Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert
|5-7
|9:54
|
|+2
|Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart
|5-9
|9:46
|
|Personal foul on Jaylen Brown
|9:38
|
|+2
|Jarrett Allen made hook shot, assist by Caris LeVert
|7-9
|9:30
|
|Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince
|9:21
|
|Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
|9:11
|
|+3
|Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie
|10-9
|8:57
|
|+2
|Kemba Walker made jump shot
|10-11
|8:44
|
|Violation
|8:39
|
|Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Joe Harris
|8:30
|
|+2
|Joe Harris made dunk
|12-11
|8:16
|
|+3
|Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown
|12-14
|8:04
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert made driving layup
|14-14
|7:54
|
|+3
|Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot
|14-17
|7:36
|
|Lost ball turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Jaylen Brown
|7:34
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown made dunk
|14-19
|7:34
|
|Full timeout called
|7:16
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed floating jump shot
|7:11
|
|Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|7:00
|
|Caris LeVert missed fade-away jump shot
|6:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|6:55
|
|Jarrett Allen missed dunk, blocked by Marcus Smart
|6:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|6:49
|
|Jaylen Brown missed jump shot
|6:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|6:40
|
|Personal foul on Jaylen Brown
|6:32
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie
|6:22
|
|Gordon Hayward missed jump shot
|6:15
|
|Offensive rebound by Robert Williams
|6:21
|
|+2
|Robert Williams made dunk
|14-21
|6:04
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Joe Harris
|5:56
|
|Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie
|5:35
|
|+3
|Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple
|17-21
|5:20
|
|+3
|Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward
|17-24
|5:08
|
|Full timeout called
|4:58
|
|Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Javonte Green
|4:47
|
|+2
|Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart
|17-26
|4:38
|
|+2
|DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie
|19-26
|4:21
|
|+2
|Gordon Hayward made jump shot
|19-28
|4:17
|
|Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward
|4:17
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4:17
|
|BKN team rebound
|4:17
|
|+1
|Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20-28
|4:08
|
|Bad pass turnover on Robert Williams, stolen by Spencer Dinwiddie
|4:01
|
|Shooting foul on Marcus Smart
|4:01
|
|+1
|Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws
|21-28
|4:01
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Javonte Green
|3:41
|
|Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie
|3:23
|
|Bad pass turnover on Garrett Temple, stolen by Marcus Smart
|3:19
|
|Offensive foul on Brad Wanamaker
|3:19
|
|Turnover on Brad Wanamaker
|3:07
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Caris LeVert
|2:52
|
|Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:52
|
|BOS team rebound
|2:52
|
|Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|2:45
|
|+2
|Enes Kanter made hook shot, assist by Gordon Hayward
|21-30
|2:38
|
|Offensive foul on Garrett Temple
|2:38
|
|Turnover on Garrett Temple
|2:29
|
|Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|2:24
|
|Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker
|2:24
|
|+1
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws
|22-30
|2:24
|
|+1
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23-30
|2:10
|
|Enes Kanter missed layup, blocked by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|2:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|2:02
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert made driving layup
|25-30
|1:47
|
|Gordon Hayward missed fade-away jump shot
|1:45
|
|Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
|1:39
|
|Lost ball turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Brad Wanamaker
|1:37
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Brad Wanamaker
|1:21
|
|Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter
|1:11
|
|Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:09
|
|Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
|0:59
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert made finger-roll layup
|27-30
|0:45
|
|+3
|Carsen Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown
|27-33
|0:31
|
|Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter
|0:12
|
|Gordon Hayward missed fade-away jump shot
|0:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler
|0:01
|
|Personal foul on Carsen Edwards
|0:01
|
|Caris LeVert missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:01
|
|BKN team rebound
|0:01
|
|+1
|Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28-33
|0:00
|
|Carsen Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|BOS team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:39
|
|+3
|Carsen Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Williams
|28-36
|11:18
|
|+2
|Taurean Waller-Prince made fade-away jump shot
|30-36
|11:07
|
|Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|11:02
|
|Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs
|11:02
|
|+1
|Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|30-37
|11:02
|
|Jaylen Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|10:53
|
|Personal foul on Carsen Edwards
|10:47
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert made driving dunk
|32-37
|10:25
|
|Grant Williams missed jump shot
|10:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|10:17
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Rodions Kurucs
|9:56
|
|Offensive rebound by Grant Williams
|9:55
|
|Grant Williams missed dunk
|9:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter
|9:53
|
|Enes Kanter missed dunk
|9:53
|
|BOS team rebound
|9:47
|
|+2
|Kemba Walker made layup
|32-39
|9:35
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert made driving layup, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|34-39
|9:24
|
|Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:21
|
|Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
|9:10
|
|Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|9:05
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Caris LeVert
|9:05
|
|Personal foul on Jaylen Brown
|8:48
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter
|8:35
|
|Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|8:35
|
|+1
|Enes Kanter made 1st of 2 free throws
|34-40
|8:35
|
|Enes Kanter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8:33
|
|Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan
|8:19
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
|8:12
|
|Offensive foul on Grant Williams
|8:12
|
|Turnover on Grant Williams
|8:01
|
|Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter
|7:53
|
|Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|7:42
|
|Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot
|7:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker
|7:29
|
|Personal foul on Rodions Kurucs
|7:15
|
|Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:11
|
|Offensive rebound by Grant Williams
|7:08
|
|Carsen Edwards missed dunk, blocked by Spencer Dinwiddie
|7:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter
|7:03
|
|Enes Kanter missed layup, blocked by Taurean Waller-Prince
|6:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Carsen Edwards
|6:55
|
|Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan
|6:55
|
|Full timeout called
|6:55
|
|+1
|Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|34-41
|6:55
|
|+1
|Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34-42
|6:45
|
|Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen
|6:45
|
|Turnover on Jarrett Allen
|6:35
|
|Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|6:18
|
|Offensive foul on Taurean Waller-Prince
|6:18
|
|Turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince
|6:06
|
|Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
|5:54
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
|5:35
|
|Kemba Walker missed reverse layup
|5:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple
|5:30
|
|+2
|Joe Harris made layup, assist by Garrett Temple
|36-42
|5:10
|
|+2
|Grant Williams made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart
|36-44
|4:48
|
|Joe Harris missed fade-away jump shot
|4:47
|
|BKN team rebound
|4:36
|
|+2
|Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup, assist by Garrett Temple
|38-44
|4:22
|
|+3
|Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis
|38-47
|4:10
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup
|4:08
|
|Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|4:07
|
|Jarrett Allen missed layup, blocked by Javonte Green
|4:06
|
|Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|4:06
|
|Jarrett Allen missed dunk, blocked by Marcus Smart
|4:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Javonte Green
|4:00
|
|Gordon Hayward missed layup, blocked by Garrett Temple
|3:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
|3:55
|
|Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince
|3:45
|
|+3
|Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot
|38-50
|3:22
|
|Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward
|3:22
|
|+3
|Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot
|41-50
|3:22
|
|Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward
|3:22
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed free throw
|3:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward
|3:07
|
|Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart
|3:00
|
|+2
|Daniel Theis made floating jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart
|41-52
|2:38
|
|Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart
|2:29
|
|Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
|2:11
|
|Joe Harris missed driving layup
|2:09
|
|Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|2:11
|
|BKN team rebound
|1:59
|
|Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:06
|
|Personal foul on Daniel Theis
|1:58
|
|BOS team rebound
|1:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
|1:43
|
|Javonte Green missed driving layup
|1:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
|1:26
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed fade-away jump shot
|1:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart
|1:16
|
|Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler
|0:55
|
|Lost ball turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Brad Wanamaker
|0:48
|
|Brad Wanamaker missed layup, blocked by Spencer Dinwiddie
|0:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker
|0:44
|
|+2
|Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart
|41-54
|0:32
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:30
|
|BKN team rebound
|0:30
|
|Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker
|0:30
|
|+1
|Garrett Temple made 1st of 2 free throws
|42-54
|0:30
|
|+1
|Garrett Temple made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43-54
|0:11
|
|+2
|Brad Wanamaker made driving layup, assist by Marcus Smart
|43-56
|0:06
|
|Joe Harris missed driving layup
|0:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Javonte Green
|0:01
|
|Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:01
|
|BOS team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:38
|
|Lost ball turnover on Javonte Green, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince
|11:31
|
|Lost ball turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Jaylen Brown
|11:20
|
|Jaylen Brown missed driving layup
|11:19
|
|BOS team rebound
|11:01
|
|Daniel Theis missed jump shot
|10:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie
|10:56
|
|Shooting foul on Daniel Theis
|10:56
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|44-56
|10:56
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45-56
|10:41
|
|Daniel Theis missed jump shot
|10:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
|10:24
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:23
|
|BOS team rebound
|9:55
|
|Lost ball turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Brad Wanamaker
|9:51
|
|+2
|Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup
|45-60
|9:40
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed finger-roll layup
|9:38
|
|Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|9:37
|
|+2
|Jarrett Allen made dunk
|47-60
|9:25
|
|Daniel Theis missed jump shot
|9:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|9:15
|
|+3
|Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie
|50-60
|8:59
|
|+3
|Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis
|50-63
|8:43
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart
|8:26
|
|Jaylen Brown missed driving layup
|8:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Javonte Green
|8:23
|
|+2
|Javonte Green made dunk
|50-65
|8:13
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Theis
|8:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Javonte Green
|8:07