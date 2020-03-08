ORL
In the span of six days, the Houston Rockets transitioned from one of the hottest teams in the NBA to one seeking answers and in danger of sliding in the Western Conference standings.

The Rockets suffered their third consecutive loss on Saturday in Charlotte, absorbing a wire-to-wire, 108-99 defeat in which they trailed 20-0 to open the game.

The setback capped a brutal week of results for Houston, which trailed by as many as 21 points in losing to the New York Knicks last Monday before trailing by 30 points in a 120-105 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Houston went from threatening to move into second place in the West to dropping into fifth behind the resurgent Utah Jazz and just a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City.

Houston will host the Orlando Magic on Sunday at Toyota Center in need of recovery.

The Rockets will welcome back guard Russell Westbrook, who sat out in Charlotte as part of his protocol with back-to-back games. The Rockets were also without guard Eric Gordon in Charlotte as he continues to battle right knee soreness.

"I've never experienced that before: 20-0 is a big deficit to overcome," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "We're having a hard time righting the ship right now. (Sunday) is a good time to start."

Orlando claimed a critical victory at Minnesota on Friday, winning 132-118 over the Timberwolves despite losing coach Steve Clifford to medical distress in the third quarter.

Clifford left the sideline with dizziness and symptoms of dehydration and subsequently departed Target Center for Hennepin County Medical Center, where, after additional testing, he was discharged.

Clifford, who took medical leaves of absence while previously working for Charlotte, rejoined the Magic on Saturday for practice in Houston prior to the matchup with the Rockets. But in the immediate aftermath of his departure, concern among Orlando players was palpable.

"It's tough, man. It's tough," Magic forward Aaron Gordon said. "Because he's a big part of this team. Obviously, he's really the heart and soul. And it's sad to see him leave the sideline, it's really tough. I could feel it in how we started playing. It was like we were a little bit more disorganized. We were much more chaotic without him. But his health comes first."

Clifford acknowledged on Saturday that he had been ill during the week and was unable to eat. He felt progressively worse during the game and eventually opted to visit with medical personnel.

After getting an IV, Clifford began to feel better. He made clear that his symptoms passed and that he was prepared to steward the Magic in the pursuit of a second consecutive playoff berth.

Orlando, 4-4 since the All-Star break, is in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

"Because I had the heart issue in Charlotte, they did all the tests for my heart, and all those were fine. So we were there for a while," Clifford said. "I wasn't concerned (Friday) night because ... when I had the heart issue it was different. It was scary. It was a lot of pain.

"(Friday) night I was just so dizzy, so lightheaded. Then when I thought back on it, I hadn't eaten anything all day, so it made sense to me. I wasn't even that concerned (Friday) night at all."

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 31
HOU Rockets 22

Time Team Play Score
0:53 +1 Aaron Gordon made free throw 65-46
0:53 +1 D.J. Augustin made free throw 64-46
0:53   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:53   Shooting foul on Jeff Green  
0:53 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 63-46
1:08   Personal foul on Jeff Green  
1:16   Offensive rebound by D.J. Augustin  
1:18   Aaron Gordon missed layup  
1:24   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
1:28   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
1:35   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-46
1:44 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 60-45
1:44   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
2:03   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
2:09   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
2:29   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:38   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
2:47   HOU team rebound  
2:48   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
2:59   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
3:01   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by James Ennis III  
3:15 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot 60-44
3:29 +1 Robert Covington made free throw 58-44
3:29   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
3:29 +2 Robert Covington made driving layup, assist by Austin Rivers 58-43
3:40 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 58-41
3:56 +2 Robert Covington made layup, assist by James Harden 56-41
4:13 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk 56-39
4:17   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:17   Markelle Fultz missed layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
4:26   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
4:36   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
4:44   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-39
5:10 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 53-39
5:10   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:12   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
5:29   Full timeout called  
5:30 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 52-39
5:35   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
5:37   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
5:54 +2 James Harden made driving layup 52-36
6:09 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 52-34
6:34 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 50-34
6:52   Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Augustin  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:00   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:00   HOU team rebound  
7:00   James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:00   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:15   Terrence Ross missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:29   James Harden missed dunk  
7:29   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
7:31   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
7:38   Violation  
7:38   HOU team rebound  
7:39   Robert Covington missed turnaround jump shot  
7:51   Full timeout called  
7:53 +3 Michael Carter-Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 50-31
8:01   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:03   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 47-31
8:16   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:18   Aaron Gordon missed floating jump shot  
8:33   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
8:41 +1 Mo Bamba made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-31
8:41   ORL team rebound  
8:41   Mo Bamba missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:41   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:42   Michael Carter-Williams missed floating jump shot  
8:57 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 44-31
9:05 +2 D.J. Augustin made driving layup, assist by Mo Bamba 44-29
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
9:17   ORL team rebound  
9:18   D.J. Augustin missed hook shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by D.J. Augustin  
9:37   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:46   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 42-29
10:14   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
10:17   Danuel House Jr. missed reverse layup  
10:24 +2 D.J. Augustin made reverse layup 40-29
10:39 +2 Russell Westbrook made fade-away jump shot 38-29
10:49 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup 38-27
11:13 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 36-27
11:27 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 36-24
11:46   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 34
HOU Rockets 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:01   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:15 +2 Jeff Green made driving layup 34-24
0:21 +2 Mo Bamba made jump shot 34-22
0:22   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:24   James Ennis III missed jump shot  
0:44 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 32-22
0:49   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
0:50   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
1:07 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 32-20
1:14 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-18
1:14 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 31-18
1:14   Personal foul on DeMarre Carroll  
1:27   Personal foul on Danuel House Jr.  
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by James Ennis III  
1:38 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 30-18
2:01 +1 Jeff Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-18
2:01   HOU team rebound  
2:01   Jeff Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:01   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
2:12   HOU team rebound  
2:12   Mo Bamba missed dunk  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
2:16   Michael Carter-Williams missed jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
2:23   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
2:31   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-17
2:45   HOU team rebound  
2:45   Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:45   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
2:55   Full timeout called  
2:57 +3 D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 27-16
3:02   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
3:04   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27 +3 D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 24-16
3:41   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Green  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
3:56   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:12   Austin Rivers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:12   HOU team rebound  
4:12   Austin Rivers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
4:35 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 21-16
4:49   Turnover on James Harden  
4:49   Offensive foul on James Harden  
4:58 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 18-16
4:58   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:01   Michael Carter-Williams missed floating jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington  
5:14 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-16
5:14 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
5:14   Shooting foul on Terrence Ross  
5:24   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Gordon  
5:31 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 16-14
5:43   Full timeout called  
5:43   HOU team rebound  
5:44   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:50   James Harden missed driving layup  
5:58 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 16-11
5:58   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:59   Aaron Gordon missed dunk  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
6:01   Aaron Gordon missed dunk  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
6:07   Aaron Gordon missed floating jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
6:14   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Bad pass turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
6:43 +2 P.J. Tucker made floating jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 14-11
7:04 +2 Wes Iwundu made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 14-9
7:07   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:09   Robert Covington missed layup, blocked by Nikola Vucevic  
7:20 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 12-9
7:30   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
7:30   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43 +2 Wes Iwundu made reverse layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 10-9
7:48   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
7:50   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
7:57   Nikola Vucevic missed driving layup  
8:14 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-9
8:14 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 8-8
8:14   Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon  
8:32 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 8-7
8:54   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
9:03 +2 Wes Iwundu made turnaround jump shot 6-7
9:22 +3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 4-7
9:49 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot 4-4
9:52   ORL team rebound  
9:55   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
10:06 +2 P.J. Tucker made driving layup, assist by James Harden 2-4
10:22   Lost ball turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
10:42   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
10:57   Markelle Fultz missed reverse layup  
11:08   Violation  
11:08 +2 Robert Covington made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 2-2
11:20 +2 Wes Iwundu made dunk 2-0
11:20   Offensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
11:23   Wes Iwundu missed jump shot  
11:37   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
J. Harden
13 SG
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
34.5 Pts. Per Game 34.5
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
46.9 Field Goal % 43.3
46.9 Three Point % 43.4
78.6 Free Throw % 86.3
Team Stats
Points 65 46
Field Goals 26-55 (47.3%) 16-36 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 6-13 (46.2%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 9-15 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 23
Offensive 12 2
Defensive 18 12
Team 3 9
Assists 12 8
Steals 5 3
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 5 9
Fouls 8 9
Technicals 0 1
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 28-35 105.8 PPG 44.5 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Rockets 39-23 118.3 PPG 45.2 RPG 21.5 APG
Key Players
A. Gordon PF 14.4 PPG 7.6 RPG 3.6 APG 43.4 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 27.5 PPG 8.1 RPG 7.0 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Gordon PF 12 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
R. Westbrook PG 14 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
47.3 FG% 44.4
46.2 3PT FG% 33.3
87.5 FT% 60.0
On Bench
M. Bamba
A. Aminu
E. Fournier
B. Johnson
K. Birch
G. Clark
M. Frazier Jr.
J. Isaac
V. Law
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bamba 5 5 1 2/4 0/1 1/2 1 7 0 0 0 3 2 +8 12
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Fournier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Law - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 30 12 26/55 6/13 7/8 8 74 5 1 5 12 18 +83 99
On Bench
A. Rivers
D. Carroll
T. Sefolosha
E. Gordon
B. McLemore
B. Caboclo
M. Frazier
C. Clemons
T. Chandler
I. Hartenstein
W. Howard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Rivers 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/2 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 -6 5
D. Carroll 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -8 0
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - -</