CHI
ORL

No Text

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 0 0
Field Goals 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
3-Pointers 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 0 0
Offensive 0 0
Defensive 0 0
Team 0 0
Assists 0 0
Steals 0 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fouls 0 0
Technicals 0 0
1234T
away team logo Bulls 22-43 -----
home team logo Magic 30-35 -----
Amway Center Orlando, Florida
Amway Center Orlando, Florida
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 22-43 106.8 PPG 41.9 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Magic 30-35 106.4 PPG 44.5 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
Z. LaVine 25.5 PPG 4.8 RPG 4.2 APG 45.0 FG%
N. Vucevic 19.5 PPG 11.0 RPG 3.7 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bulls
Starters
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Starters
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Bench
T. Young
T. Satoransky
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
O. Porter Jr.
L. Kornet
Z. LaVine
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
S. Harrison
M. Strus
L. Markkanen
D. Gafford
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
C. White
A. Mokoka
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Satoransky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gafford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Magic
Starters
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Starters
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Bench
D. Augustin
N. Vucevic
A. Aminu
E. Fournier
T. Ross
M. Carter-Williams
J. Ennis III
W. Iwundu
B. Johnson
A. Gordon
K. Birch
G. Clark
M. Frazier Jr.
M. Fultz
J. Isaac
M. Bamba
V. Law
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Augustin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vucevic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Fournier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ross - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ennis III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Law - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores