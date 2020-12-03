No Text
MEM
POR
No Text
Key Players
J. Morant
12 PG
D. Lillard
0 PG
|36.9
|Min. Per Game
|36.9
|28.9
|Pts. Per Game
|28.9
|7.8
|Ast. Per Game
|7.8
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|49.1
|Field Goal %
|45.7
|49.1
|Three Point %
|45.7
|77.0
|Free Throw %
|88.8
Video Carousel
J. Morant PG 12
17.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.9 APG
D. Lillard PG 0
28.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.8 APG
|Team Stats
|Grizzlies 32-33
|112.6 PPG
|46.7 RPG
|27.0 APG
|Trail Blazers 29-37
|113.6 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|20.2 APG
|Key Players
|
|J. Morant PG
|17.6 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|6.9 APG
|49.1 FG%
|
|D. Lillard PG
|28.9 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|7.8 APG
|45.7 FG%
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Morant
|59
|30.0
|17.6
|3.5
|6.9
|0.9
|0.3
|3.2
|49.1
|36.7
|77.0
|0.7
|2.8
|J. Jackson Jr.
|54
|28.0
|16.9
|4.7
|1.4
|0.7
|1.6
|1.7
|46.8
|39.7
|74.1
|1.0
|3.7
|D. Brooks
|65
|28.5
|15.7
|3.3
|2.0
|0.9
|0.4
|1.7
|40.2
|36.9
|80.9
|0.9
|2.3
|J. Valanciunas
|62
|26.3
|14.9
|11.2
|1.8
|0.4
|1.1
|1.7
|58.6
|36.7
|73.2
|3.1
|8.2
|B. Clarke
|50
|21.7
|12.0
|5.8
|1.4
|0.5
|0.8
|0.9
|62.3
|40.4
|78.5
|1.6
|4.3
|J. Jackson
|18
|19.8
|10.4
|3.2
|1.7
|1.0
|0.5
|1.4
|43.9
|31.9
|65.9
|0.6
|2.6
|D. Melton
|52
|19.4
|8.1
|3.7
|3.0
|1.3
|0.3
|1.5
|41.9
|31.6
|82.1
|0.7
|3.0
|G. Allen
|30
|16.6
|7.4
|2.2
|1.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.8
|44.9
|36.3
|85.7
|0.2
|2.0
|T. Jones
|65
|19.0
|7.4
|1.6
|4.4
|0.9
|0.1
|0.8
|45.9
|37.9
|74.1
|0.1
|1.4
|G. Dieng
|12
|19.5
|7.3
|6.7
|1.1
|0.9
|1.2
|0.9
|51.5
|22.7
|58.3
|1.2
|5.5
|K. Anderson
|59
|19.3
|5.7
|4.4
|2.2
|0.8
|0.5
|0.9
|49.3
|25.8
|65.2
|0.9
|3.4
|A. Tolliver
|5
|19.2
|5.4
|2.4
|0.2
|0.6
|0.2
|1.0
|38.1
|41.2
|100.0
|0.2
|2.2
|M. Guduric
|42
|11.3
|4.0
|1.7
|1.1
|0.3
|0.2
|0.9
|39.6
|30.9
|92.0
|0.3
|1.4
|Y. Watanabe
|16
|6.2
|1.9
|1.1
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|41.4
|37.5
|37.5
|0.4
|0.7
|J. Uthoff
|4
|3.5
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|14.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.0
|Total
|65
|240.4
|112.6
|46.7
|27.0
|8.00
|5.58
|14.6
|47.0
|35.2
|76.1
|10.4
|36.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Lillard
|58
|36.9
|28.9
|4.3
|7.8
|1.0
|0.4
|2.9
|45.7
|39.4
|88.8
|0.5
|3.8
|C. McCollum
|62
|36.0
|22.5
|4.1
|4.3
|0.7
|0.6
|1.9
|45.3
|38.0
|75.0
|0.7
|3.4
|H. Whiteside
|61
|31.3
|16.3
|14.2
|1.2
|0.4
|3.1
|1.9
|61.8
|57.1
|68.0
|4.0
|10.2
|C. Anthony
|50
|32.5
|15.3
|6.3
|1.6
|0.8
|0.5
|1.7
|42.6
|37.1
|84.3
|1.2
|5.0
|T. Ariza
|21
|33.4
|11.0
|4.8
|2.0
|1.6
|0.4
|1.3
|49.1
|40.0
|87.2
|0.6
|4.1
|R. Hood
|21
|29.5
|11.0
|3.4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.2
|0.9
|50.6
|49.3
|77.8
|0.5
|3.0
|Z. Collins
|3
|28.7
|9.0
|4.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.7
|2.0
|47.4
|42.9
|100.0
|1.3
|2.7
|G. Trent Jr.
|53
|20.0
|7.7
|1.7
|0.9
|0.7
|0.3
|0.4
|42.6
|38.8
|83.3
|0.4
|1.3
|M. Hezonja
|47
|16.3
|4.8
|3.4
|0.9
|0.6
|0.2
|0.8
|42.9
|32.8
|82.4
|0.6
|2.9
|N. Little
|48
|11.9
|3.6
|2.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|43.0
|23.7
|63.6
|0.6
|1.6
|C. Swanigan
|20
|13.3
|3.0
|4.7
|1.5
|0.1
|0.3
|1.6
|60.5
|0.0
|53.3
|1.3
|3.4
|W. Gabriel
|17
|8.8
|2.4
|2.1
|0.3
|0.4
|0.2
|0.7
|48.3
|41.7
|80.0
|0.8
|1.3
|M. Brown
|9
|3.7
|1.2
|1.6
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|40.0
|0.0
|37.5
|0.3
|1.2
|Total
|66
|240.8
|113.6
|45.5
|20.2
|6.08
|6.23
|12.6
|46.1
|37.2
|79.8
|10.1
|35.4