MEM
POR

No Text

No Text
Key Players
J. Morant
12 PG
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
28.9 Pts. Per Game 28.9
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
49.1 Field Goal % 45.7
49.1 Three Point % 45.7
77.0 Free Throw % 88.8
away team logo
J. Morant PG 12
17.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.9 APG
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
28.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 32-33 -----
home team logo Trail Blazers 29-37 -----
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 32-33 112.6 PPG 46.7 RPG 27.0 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 29-37 113.6 PPG 45.5 RPG 20.2 APG
Key Players
J. Morant PG 17.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 6.9 APG 49.1 FG%
D. Lillard PG 28.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 7.8 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Grizzlies
Roster
J. Morant
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Brooks
J. Valanciunas
B. Clarke
J. Jackson
D. Melton
G. Allen
T. Jones
G. Dieng
K. Anderson
A. Tolliver
M. Guduric
Y. Watanabe
J. Uthoff
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Morant 59 30.0 17.6 3.5 6.9 0.9 0.3 3.2 49.1 36.7 77.0 0.7 2.8
J. Jackson Jr. 54 28.0 16.9 4.7 1.4 0.7 1.6 1.7 46.8 39.7 74.1 1.0 3.7
D. Brooks 65 28.5 15.7 3.3 2.0 0.9 0.4 1.7 40.2 36.9 80.9 0.9 2.3
J. Valanciunas 62 26.3 14.9 11.2 1.8 0.4 1.1 1.7 58.6 36.7 73.2 3.1 8.2
B. Clarke 50 21.7 12.0 5.8 1.4 0.5 0.8 0.9 62.3 40.4 78.5 1.6 4.3
J. Jackson 18 19.8 10.4 3.2 1.7 1.0 0.5 1.4 43.9 31.9 65.9 0.6 2.6
D. Melton 52 19.4 8.1 3.7 3.0 1.3 0.3 1.5 41.9 31.6 82.1 0.7 3.0
G. Allen 30 16.6 7.4 2.2 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.8 44.9 36.3 85.7 0.2 2.0
T. Jones 65 19.0 7.4 1.6 4.4 0.9 0.1 0.8 45.9 37.9 74.1 0.1 1.4
G. Dieng 12 19.5 7.3 6.7 1.1 0.9 1.2 0.9 51.5 22.7 58.3 1.2 5.5
K. Anderson 59 19.3 5.7 4.4 2.2 0.8 0.5 0.9 49.3 25.8 65.2 0.9 3.4
A. Tolliver 5 19.2 5.4 2.4 0.2 0.6 0.2 1.0 38.1 41.2 100.0 0.2 2.2
M. Guduric 42 11.3 4.0 1.7 1.1 0.3 0.2 0.9 39.6 30.9 92.0 0.3 1.4
Y. Watanabe 16 6.2 1.9 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.1 41.4 37.5 37.5 0.4 0.7
J. Uthoff 4 3.5 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 14.3 0.0 100.0 0.3 0.0
Total 65 240.4 112.6 46.7 27.0 8.00 5.58 14.6 47.0 35.2 76.1 10.4 36.3
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
H. Whiteside
C. Anthony
T. Ariza
R. Hood
Z. Collins
G. Trent Jr.
M. Hezonja
N. Little
C. Swanigan
W. Gabriel
M. Brown
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 58 36.9 28.9 4.3 7.8 1.0 0.4 2.9 45.7 39.4 88.8 0.5 3.8
C. McCollum 62 36.0 22.5 4.1 4.3 0.7 0.6 1.9 45.3 38.0 75.0 0.7 3.4
H. Whiteside 61 31.3 16.3 14.2 1.2 0.4 3.1 1.9 61.8 57.1 68.0 4.0 10.2
C. Anthony 50 32.5 15.3 6.3 1.6 0.8 0.5 1.7 42.6 37.1 84.3 1.2 5.0
T. Ariza 21 33.4 11.0 4.8 2.0 1.6 0.4 1.3 49.1 40.0 87.2 0.6 4.1
R. Hood 21 29.5 11.0 3.4 1.5 0.8 0.2 0.9 50.6 49.3 77.8 0.5 3.0
Z. Collins 3 28.7 9.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.7 2.0 47.4 42.9 100.0 1.3 2.7
G. Trent Jr. 53 20.0 7.7 1.7 0.9 0.7 0.3 0.4 42.6 38.8 83.3 0.4 1.3
M. Hezonja 47 16.3 4.8 3.4 0.9 0.6 0.2 0.8 42.9 32.8 82.4 0.6 2.9
N. Little 48 11.9 3.6 2.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 43.0 23.7 63.6 0.6 1.6
C. Swanigan 20 13.3 3.0 4.7 1.5 0.1 0.3 1.6 60.5 0.0 53.3 1.3 3.4
W. Gabriel 17 8.8 2.4 2.1 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.7 48.3 41.7 80.0 0.8 1.3
M. Brown 9 3.7 1.2 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 40.0 0.0 37.5 0.3 1.2
Total 66 240.8 113.6 45.5 20.2 6.08 6.23 12.6 46.1 37.2 79.8 10.1 35.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores