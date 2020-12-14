DAL
MIL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:14
|
|+2
|Torrey Craig makes two point alley-oop dunk (D.J. Augustin assists)
|59-69
|0:30
|
|+3
|Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot
|59-67
|0:39
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point dunk (D.J. Augustin assists)
|56-67
|0:44
|
|Dwight Powell kicked ball violation
|0:57
|
|+2
|Josh Richardson makes two point putback layup
|56-65
|0:57
|
|Josh Richardson offensive rebound
|0:59
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point reverse layup
|1:03
|
|Josh Richardson defensive rebound
|1:06
|
|Dwight Powell blocks D.J. Augustin's two point reverse layup
|1:22
|
|Luka Doncic turnover (inbound)
|1:24
|
|Bobby Portis turnover (offensive foul)
|1:24
|
|Bobby Portis offensive foul (Off the ball) (Josh Richardson draws the foul)
|1:33
|
|Josh Richardson turnover (traveling)
|1:43
|
|+1
|Bobby Portis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-65
|1:43
|
|+1
|Bobby Portis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-64
|1:43
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. personal foul (Bobby Portis draws the foul)
|1:43
|
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|1:46
|
|Luka Doncic misses two point driving layup
|1:55
|
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|1:55
|
|Bobby Portis blocks Josh Richardson's two point driving layup
|2:03
|
|Josh Richardson defensive rebound
|2:06
|
|Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot
|2:16
|
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot
|2:31
|
|Mavericks defensive rebound
|2:32
|
|Donte DiVincenzo misses three point step back jump shot
|2:41
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic makes two point putback layup
|54-63
|2:41
|
|Luka Doncic offensive rebound
|2:48
|
|Dwight Powell misses two point alley-oop layup
|3:03
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point dunk (D.J. Augustin assists)
|52-63
|3:05
|
|D.J. Augustin defensive rebound
|3:08
|
|Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|3:12
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound
|3:12
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith misses two point putback layup
|3:12
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound
|3:15
|
|Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:15
|
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|3:15
|
|Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:15
|
|Pat Connaughton personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|3:29
|
|+3
|Donte DiVincenzo makes three point jump shot (D.J. Augustin assists)
|52-61
|3:46
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|52-58
|3:46
|
|D.J. Augustin shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|3:46
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic makes two point layup (Dwight Powell assists)
|51-58
|3:56
|
|+1
|Bobby Portis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-58
|3:56
|
|Bucks offensive rebound
|3:56
|
|Bobby Portis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:56
|
|Dwight Powell shooting foul (Bobby Portis draws the foul)
|4:04
|
|Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|4:10
|
|Luka Doncic misses two point floating jump shot
|4:15
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (bad pass) (Dwight Powell steals)
|4:26
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|4:30
|
|Dwight Powell misses two point jump shot
|4:26
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|4:30
|
|Dwight Powell misses two point jump shot
|4:52
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point finger roll layup
|49-57
|4:57
|
|+2
|Josh Richardson makes two point step back jump shot
|49-55
|5:12
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound
|5:12
|
|Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot
|5:21
|
|+2
|Jrue Holiday makes two point driving layup
|47-55
|5:32
|
|+1
|Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|47-53
|5:32
|
|+1
|Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|46-53
|5:32
|
|+1
|Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|45-53
|5:32
|
|Khris Middleton shooting foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)
|5:40
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
|5:40
|
|Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot
|5:48
|
|+3
|Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dwight Powell assists)
|44-53
|6:00
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point jump shot
|41-53
|6:20
|
|+1
|Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-51
|6:20
|
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|6:20
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:20
|
|Donte DiVincenzo shooting foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)
|6:24
|
|Donte DiVincenzo personal foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)
|6:35
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|40-51
|6:35
|
|Rick Carlisle technical foul
|6:35
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk
|40-50
|6:35
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|6:37
|
|Donte DiVincenzo blocks Tim Hardaway Jr.'s two point jump shot
|6:50
|
|+1
|Brook Lopez makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-48
|6:50
|
|Dwight Powell shooting foul (Brook Lopez draws the foul)
|6:50
|
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|40-47
|7:00
|
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point floating jump shot
|40-45
|6:50
|
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|40-47
|7:15
|
|+3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes three point jump shot (Donte DiVincenzo assists)
|38-45
|7:30
|
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|7:30
|
|Jalen Brunson misses three point jump shot
|7:15
|
|+3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes three point jump shot (Donte DiVincenzo assists)
|38-45
|7:30
|
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|7:31
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks James Johnson's two point jump shot
|7:37
|
|James Johnson defensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Jrue Holiday misses three point jump shot
|7:20
|
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|7:45
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point jump shot
|38-42
|8:05
|
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|8:11
|
|Trey Burke misses two point jump shot
|8:35
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point driving dunk (Jrue Holiday assists)
|38-40
|8:45
|
|James Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Donte DiVincenzo steals)
|8:53
|
|James Johnson offensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Josh Green misses two point jump shot
|9:17
|
|Mavericks 60 second timeout
|9:17
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|38-38
|9:22
|
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|9:25
|
|James Johnson misses two point reverse layup
|9:42
|
|+3
|Jrue Holiday makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists)
|38-36
|9:50
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|9:53
|
|Jalen Brunson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:53
|
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-33
|9:53
|
|Jrue Holiday shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|9:58
|
|Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
|10:01
|
|Jrue Holiday misses two point jump shot
|10:11
|
|Trey Burke personal foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|10:11
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|10:11
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point floating jump shot
|10:25
|
|Bucks offensive rebound
|10:25
|
|James Johnson blocks Jrue Holiday's two point driving layup
|10:34
|
|D.J. Wilson defensive rebound
|10:37
|
|Jalen Brunson misses two point floating jump shot
|10:49
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot
|37-33
|11:06
|
|D.J. Wilson defensive goaltending violation
|11:08
|
|+2
|Trey Burke makes two point driving layup (Maxi Kleber assists)
|37-31
|11:22
|
|+3
|Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wilson assists)
|35-31
|11:24
|
|D.J. Wilson offensive rebound
|11:26
|
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|11:33
|
|Maxi Kleber personal foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)
|11:42
|
|+3
|Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists)
|35-28
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:01
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wilson assists)
|32-28
|0:13
|
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-25
|0:13
|
|D.J. Augustin shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|0:13
|
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point jump shot
|31-25
|0:30
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot (Bryn Forbes assists)
|29-25
|0:39
|
|D.J. Wilson defensive rebound
|0:43
|
|Trey Burke misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|
|James Johnson offensive rebound
|0:51
|
|Trey Burke misses two point jump shot
|1:03
|
|+1
|D.J. Augustin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-23
|1:03
|
|+1
|D.J. Augustin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-22
|1:03
|
|Josh Richardson personal foul (D.J. Augustin draws the foul)
|1:18
|
|D.J. Wilson defensive rebound
|1:23
|
|Pat Connaughton blocks Trey Burke's two point jump shot
|1:45
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilson makes three point jump shot (D.J. Augustin assists)
|29-21
|1:59
|
|+3
|Luka Doncic makes three point step back jump shot
|29-18
|2:14
|
|+3
|Pat Connaughton makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wilson assists)
|26-18
|2:30
|
|+1
|Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|26-15
|2:30
|
|+1
|Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|25-15
|2:30
|
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|2:30
|
|Josh Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|2:30
|
|D.J. Augustin shooting foul (Josh Richardson draws the foul)
|2:30
|
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|2:31
|
|D.J. Wilson misses two point putback layup
|2:31
|
|D.J. Wilson offensive rebound
|2:38
|
|Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot
|2:55
|
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|2:58
|
|+3
|Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (James Johnson assists)
|24-15
|3:06
|
|Josh Richardson defensive rebound
|3:10
|
|Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot
|3:23
|
|+3
|Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|21-15
|3:32
|
|James Johnson defensive rebound
|3:38
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:38
|
|Bucks offensive rebound
|3:38
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:38
|
|Maxi Kleber shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|3:56
|
|+3
|Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|18-15
|4:10
|
|Josh Richardson defensive rebound
|4:14
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:14
|
|Bucks offensive rebound
|4:14
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:14
|
|Maxi Kleber shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|4:29
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-15
|4:29
|
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|4:29
|
|Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:29
|
|Pat Connaughton personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|4:39
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes makes three point step back jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|14-15
|4:52
|
|Dwight Powell turnover (offensive foul)
|4:52
|
|Dwight Powell offensive foul (Charge) (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|5:10
|
|+2
|Jrue Holiday makes two point floating jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|14-12
|5:25
|
|+3
|Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Dorian Finney-Smith assists)
|14-10
|5:38
|
|+2
|Bryn Forbes makes two point floating jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
|11-10
|5:54
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-8
|5:54
|
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|5:54
|
|Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:54
|
|Jrue Holiday shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|6:06
|
|Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|6:08
|
|Jrue Holiday misses two point driving layup
|6:25
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-8
|6:25
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-8
|6:25
|
|Bryn Forbes shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|6:34
|
|Brook Lopez turnover (traveling)
|6:46
|
|+2
|Dwight Powell makes two point driving layup
|8-8
|7:01
|
|+2
|Jrue Holiday makes two point layup (Donte DiVincenzo assists)
|6-8
|7:08
|
|Luka Doncic turnover (bad pass) (Donte DiVincenzo steals)
|7:17
|
|+1
|Brook Lopez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-6
|7:17
|
|+1
|Brook Lopez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-5
|7:17
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith shooting foul (Brook Lopez draws the foul)
|7:27
|
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|7:32
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|7:36
|
|Dwight Powell misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|
|Josh Richardson defensive rebound
|7:48
|
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|7:52
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|Luka Doncic misses two point driving hook shot
|8:00
|
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|8:03
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point step back jump shot
|8:17
|
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|8:20
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|
|Jrue Holiday personal foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|8:48
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point layup (Jrue Holiday assists)
|6-4
|8:59
|
|Bucks defensive rebound
|9:00
|
|Luka Doncic misses two point floating jump shot
|9:07
|
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|9:09
|
|Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|9:26
|
|+2
|Tim Hardaway Jr. makes two point driving layup
|6-2
|9:35
|
|Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|9:42
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|9:59
|
|Khris Middleton turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:59
|
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|10:01
|
|Luka Doncic misses two point jump shot
|10:12
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
|10:15
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|
|+3
|Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists)
|4-2
|10:32
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound
|10:36
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:46
|
|Brook Lopez misses two point layup
|11:01
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|11:15
|
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|11:17
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:17
|
|Bucks offensive rebound
|11:17
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:17
|
|Josh Richardson shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)