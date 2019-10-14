MEM
MIN

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Quarter
MEM
Grizzlies
28
MIN
Timberwolves
28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
0:00   D'Angelo Russell misses two point step back jump shot  
0:06 +2 Ja Morant makes two point driving dunk 64-50
0:28   Karl-Anthony Towns personal foul (Loose ball) (Grayson Allen draws the foul)  
0:28   Grizzlies defensive rebound  
0:30   D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot  
0:44   Gorgui Dieng turnover (out of bounds step)  
0:55 +2 Malik Beasley makes two point layup (D'Angelo Russell assists) 62-50
0:58   Desmond Bane turnover (bad pass) (D'Angelo Russell steals)  
1:02   Malik Beasley turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Bane steals)  
1:20   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
1:22   Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot  
1:33 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-48
1:33 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-47
1:33   Gorgui Dieng personal foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
1:33   D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound  
1:33   Gorgui Dieng misses three point jump shot  
1:39   Malik Beasley turnover (bad pass) (Grayson Allen steals)  
1:42   Grayson Allen turnover (bad pass) (Malik Beasley steals)  
1:49   Grayson Allen defensive rebound  
1:54   Kyle Anderson blocks Malik Beasley's two point driving layup  
2:01   Josh Okogie defensive rebound  
2:05   Kyle Anderson misses two point jump shot  
2:19   Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
2:19   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
2:19   Ja Morant misses two point putback layup  
2:19   Ja Morant offensive rebound  
2:23   Gorgui Dieng misses two point alley-oop layup  
2:42 +3 D'Angelo Russell makes three point jump shot (Juancho Hernangomez assists) 62-46
2:55   Malik Beasley defensive rebound  
2:58   Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot  
3:06   Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (bad pass) (Tyus Jones steals)  
3:15   Grayson Allen turnover (traveling)  
3:32 +3 Juancho Hernangomez makes three point jump shot (D'Angelo Russell assists) 62-43
3:42   Timberwolves 60 second timeout  
3:44 +2 Gorgui Dieng makes two point layup (John Konchar assists) 62-40
3:53   John Konchar defensive rebound  
3:55   Malik Beasley misses two point driving layup  
4:06 +3 Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 60-40
4:27 +1 Jake Layman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-40
4:27   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
4:27   Jake Layman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:27   John Konchar shooting foul (Jake Layman draws the foul)  
4:33   De'Anthony Melton personal foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
4:44 +2 De'Anthony Melton makes two point jump shot 57-39
4:56   Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound  
4:58   Josh Okogie misses three point step back jump shot  
5:05   Tyus Jones turnover (bad pass) (Malik Beasley steals)  
5:10   Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (bad pass) (Grayson Allen steals)  
5:24 +3 De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists) 55-39
5:30   Grizzlies 60 second timeout  
5:30   Tyus Jones defensive rebound  
5:32   Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point jump shot  
5:34   Jake Layman offensive rebound  
5:38   Karl-Anthony Towns misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:38   De'Anthony Melton shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
5:38 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point turnaround jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists) 52-39
5:49   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
5:51   Dillon Brooks misses two point jump shot  
6:07   Dillon Brooks defensive rebound  
6:11   Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot  
6:21   Anthony Edwards defensive rebound  
6:23   Jonas Valanciunas misses two point layup  
6:42 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists) 52-37
6:52   Kyle Anderson turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
6:55   Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (bad pass) (Dillon Brooks steals)  
7:16 +3 Jonas Valanciunas makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists) 52-34
7:26 +3 Jarrett Culver makes three point jump shot (Karl-Anthony Towns assists) 49-34
7:42 +2 Jonas Valanciunas makes two point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists) 49-31
7:47   Jake Layman personal foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
7:49   Dillon Brooks defensive rebound  
7:52   Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot  
7:56   Jake Layman defensive rebound  
7:59   Anthony Edwards blocks De'Anthony Melton's two point layup  
8:01   Dillon Brooks defensive rebound  
8:03   Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot  
8:15 +2 Jonas Valanciunas makes two point layup (Dillon Brooks assists) 47-31
8:27 +2 Anthony Edwards makes two point driving layup 45-31
8:36   Timberwolves 60 second timeout  
8:45 +2 Ja Morant makes two point alley-oop layup (Dillon Brooks assists) 45-29
8:48   Kyle Anderson defensive rebound  
8:51   D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot  
8:59   Jarrett Culver defensive rebound  
9:01   De'Anthony Melton misses two point driving layup  
9:04   De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound  
9:08   Jonas Valanciunas blocks Ed Davis's two point layup  
9:20   Anthony Edwards defensive rebound  
9:25   Jonas Valanciunas misses three point jump shot  
9:38   Jump ball. Jonas Valanciunas vs. D'Angelo Russell (Grizzlies gains possession)  
9:38   Grizzlies defensive rebound  
9:40   Anthony Edwards misses two point driving layup  
9:52 +2 Dillon Brooks makes two point floating jump shot (Jonas Valanciunas assists) 43-29
10:04 +2 Jake Layman makes two point driving layup (Anthony Edwards assists) 41-29
10:08   De'Anthony Melton turnover (bad pass) (Jake Layman steals)  
10:19 +2 D'Angelo Russell makes two point jump shot 41-27
10:32 +1 Kyle Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-25
10:32   Ed Davis shooting foul (Kyle Anderson draws the foul)  
10:32 +2 Kyle Anderson makes two point reverse layup (Jonas Valanciunas assists) 40-25
10:37   Jonas Valanciunas offensive rebound  
10:40   Ja Morant misses two point step back jump shot  
10:46   Ed Davis personal foul (Dillon Brooks draws the foul)  
10:59 +2 Jarrett Culver makes two point jump shot (Anthony Edwards assists) 38-25
11:08   Jarrett Culver offensive rebound  
11:10   Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot  
11:27 +2 Dillon Brooks makes two point turnaround jump shot 38-23
11:41   Kyle Anderson defensive rebound  
11:43   Anthony Edwards misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:43 +1 Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-23
11:43   Jonas Valanciunas shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)  

1st Quarter
MEM
Grizzlies
36
MIN
Timberwolves
22

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Grizzlies offensive rebound  
0:00   Gorgui Dieng misses two point putback layup  
0:00   Gorgui Dieng offensive rebound  
0:01   Ja Morant misses two point floating jump shot  
0:17   Grayson Allen defensive rebound  
0:20   D'Angelo Russell misses two point jump shot  
0:29 +2 Ja Morant makes two point driving layup 36-22
0:37 +1 Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-22
0:37 +1 Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-21
0:37   Desmond Bane shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)  
0:54 +2 Tyus Jones makes two point layup (Gorgui Dieng assists) 34-20
0:59   Anthony Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Gorgui Dieng steals)  
1:03   Anthony Edwards defensive rebound  
1:06   Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot  
1:15   John Konchar defensive rebound  
1:18   D'Angelo Russell misses two point jump shot  
1:28 +2 Tyus Jones makes two point driving layup 32-20
1:35   Ricky Rubio turnover (bad pass) (Gorgui Dieng steals)  
1:44 +1 Gorgui Dieng makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-20
1:44   Grizzlies offensive rebound  
1:44   Gorgui Dieng misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:44   Ed Davis shooting foul (Gorgui Dieng draws the foul)  
1:52 +3 D'Angelo Russell makes three point jump shot 29-20
2:03 +3 Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists) 29-17
2:17 +2 D'Angelo Russell makes two point jump shot 26-17
2:25   Desmond Bane turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
2:31   Ricky Rubio turnover (bad pass) (John Konchar steals)  
2:33   Ricky Rubio defensive rebound  
2:35   John Konchar misses three point jump shot  
2:43   Desmond Bane defensive rebound  
2:46   Juancho Hernangomez misses three point jump shot  
3:00   Ricky Rubio defensive rebound  
3:03   Tyus Jones misses two point jump shot  
3:11   Ed Davis personal foul (Gorgui Dieng draws the foul)  
3:24   Anthony Edwards personal foul (Desmond Bane draws the foul)  
3:25   Desmond Bane defensive rebound  
3:29   Ricky Rubio misses three point step back jump shot  
3:37 +1 Grayson Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-15
3:37   Grizzlies offensive rebound  
3:37   Grayson Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:37   Ricky Rubio shooting foul (Grayson Allen draws the foul)  
3:46 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 3 of 3 25-15
3:46   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
3:46   Karl-Anthony Towns misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
3:46 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 3 25-14
3:46   Gorgui Dieng shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
3:57 +3 Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Desmond Bane assists) 25-13
4:04   John Konchar defensive rebound  
4:07   Malik Beasley misses two point driving layup  
4:17   Grayson Allen personal foul (Juancho Hernangomez draws the foul)  
4:29 +2 John Konchar makes two point driving jump shot (Dillon Brooks assists) 22-13
4:36   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
4:38   Anthony Edwards misses two point jump shot  
4:46   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
4:49   Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot  
5:04 +2 Juancho Hernangomez makes two point layup (Karl-Anthony Towns assists) 20-13
5:14   John Konchar turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:14   John Konchar defensive rebound  
5:18   Jonas Valanciunas blocks Karl-Anthony Towns's two point driving layup  
5:31 +3 Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot 20-11
5:43   John Konchar defensive rebound  
5:45   Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot  
5:47   Malik Beasley offensive rebound  
5:50   Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot  
6:08 +2 Dillon Brooks makes two point jump shot (Jonas Valanciunas assists) 17-11
6:18   Grizzlies 60 second timeout  
6:18 +2 Anthony Edwards makes two point layup (Juancho Hernangomez assists) 15-11
6:30   De'Anthony Melton turnover (bad pass) (Jake Layman steals)  
6:44   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
6:47   D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot  
6:50   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
6:54   Ja Morant misses two point jump shot  
7:12 +2 D'Angelo Russell makes two point jump shot 15-9
7:28 +3 Kyle Anderson makes three point jump shot (Dillon Brooks assists) 15-7
7:33   Kyle Anderson defensive rebound  
7:35   Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point driving layup  
7:50 +2 Jonas Valanciunas makes two point dunk (Kyle Anderson assists) 12-7
8:05 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Josh Okogie assists) 10-7
8:11   Josh Okogie defensive rebound  
8:13   Jonas Valanciunas misses two point jump shot  
8:29 +1 D'Angelo Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-4
8:29 +1 D'Angelo Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-3
8:29   Dillon Brooks shooting foul (D'Angelo Russell draws the foul)  
8:36   Jake Layman defensive rebound  
8:38   Dillon Brooks misses two point jump shot  
8:56   Ja Morant defensive rebound  
8:57   De'Anthony Melton blocks D'Angelo Russell's two point driving layup  
9:08   Timberwolves 60 second timeout  
9:10 +2 Jonas Valanciunas makes two point layup (Ja Morant assists) 10-2
9:21   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
9:24   Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot  
9:38 +2 Kyle Anderson makes two point layup 8-2
9:44   Malik Beasley turnover (bad pass) (De'Anthony Melton steals)  
10:02 +2 Dillon Brooks makes two point driving layup (Kyle Anderson assists) 6-2
10:16 +2 D'Angelo Russell makes two point step back jump shot 4-2
10:24   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
10:28   Jonas Valanciunas misses two point hook shot  
10:38   Ja Morant defensive rebound  
10:41   Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point hook shot  
10:51   Malik Beasley defensive rebound  
10:53   Jonas Valanciunas misses three point jump shot  
10:57   Ja Morant defensive rebound  
11:02   Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot  
11:26 +2 Kyle Anderson makes two point jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 4-0
11:33   D'Angelo Russell turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Brooks steals)  
11:47 +2 Jonas Valanciunas makes two point turnaround jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 2-0
12:00   Jonas Valanciunas vs. Karl-Anthony Towns (De'Anthony Melton gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Timberwolves offensive rebound 0:00
  D'Angelo Russell misses two point step back jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Ja Morant makes two point driving dunk 0:06
  Karl-Anthony Towns personal foul (Loose ball) (Grayson Allen draws the foul) 0:28
  Grizzlies defensive rebound 0:28
  D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot 0:30
  Gorgui Dieng turnover (out of bounds step) 0:44
+ 2 Malik Beasley makes two point layup (D'Angelo Russell assists) 0:55
  Desmond Bane turnover (bad pass) (D'Angelo Russell steals) 0:58
  Malik Beasley turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Bane steals) 1:02
  Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound 1:20
Team Stats
Points 64 50
Field Goals 27-50 (54.0%) 17-45 (37.8%)
3-Pointers 7-15 (46.7%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 32 25
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 24 19
Team 5 3
Assists 20 11
Steals 10 5
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 9 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Valanciunas C 17
13 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Russell SG 0
16 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 1-0 3628--64
home team logo Timberwolves 0-1 2228--50
Target Center Minneapolis, Minn.
Target Center Minneapolis, Minn.
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 1-0 107.0 PPG 49.0 RPG 30.0 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 0-1 105.0 PPG 51.0 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
J. Valanciunas C 13.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.0 APG 62.5 FG%
D. Russell SG 14.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.0 APG 37.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Valanciunas C 13 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
D. Russell SG 16 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
54.0 FG% 37.8
46.7 3PT FG% 31.6
60.0 FT% 71.4