|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Timberwolves offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
0:06
|
|
+2
|
Ja Morant makes two point driving dunk
|
64-50
|
0:28
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns personal foul (Loose ball) (Grayson Allen draws the foul)
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Grizzlies defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng turnover (out of bounds step)
|
|
0:55
|
|
+2
|
Malik Beasley makes two point layup (D'Angelo Russell assists)
|
62-50
|
0:58
|
|
|
Desmond Bane turnover (bad pass) (D'Angelo Russell steals)
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Malik Beasley turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Bane steals)
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
62-48
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
62-47
|
1:33
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng personal foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Malik Beasley turnover (bad pass) (Grayson Allen steals)
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Grayson Allen turnover (bad pass) (Malik Beasley steals)
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Grayson Allen defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson blocks Malik Beasley's two point driving layup
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Josh Okogie defensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Ja Morant misses two point putback layup
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Ja Morant offensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng misses two point alley-oop layup
|
|
2:42
|
|
+3
|
D'Angelo Russell makes three point jump shot (Juancho Hernangomez assists)
|
62-46
|
2:55
|
|
|
Malik Beasley defensive rebound
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (bad pass) (Tyus Jones steals)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Grayson Allen turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:32
|
|
+3
|
Juancho Hernangomez makes three point jump shot (D'Angelo Russell assists)
|
62-43
|
3:42
|
|
|
Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|
|
3:44
|
|
+2
|
Gorgui Dieng makes two point layup (John Konchar assists)
|
62-40
|
3:53
|
|
|
John Konchar defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:06
|
|
+3
|
Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|
60-40
|
4:27
|
|
+1
|
Jake Layman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
57-40
|
4:27
|
|
|
Timberwolves offensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Jake Layman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
John Konchar shooting foul (Jake Layman draws the foul)
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
De'Anthony Melton personal foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)
|
|
4:44
|
|
+2
|
De'Anthony Melton makes two point jump shot
|
57-39
|
4:56
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Josh Okogie misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Tyus Jones turnover (bad pass) (Malik Beasley steals)
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (bad pass) (Grayson Allen steals)
|
|
5:24
|
|
+3
|
De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists)
|
55-39
|
5:30
|
|
|
Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Tyus Jones defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Jake Layman offensive rebound
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
De'Anthony Melton shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)
|
|
5:38
|
|
+2
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point turnaround jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists)
|
52-39
|
5:49
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas misses two point layup
|
|
6:42
|
|
+3
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists)
|
52-37
|
6:52
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (bad pass) (Dillon Brooks steals)
|
|
7:16
|
|
+3
|
Jonas Valanciunas makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists)
|
52-34
|
7:26
|
|
+3
|
Jarrett Culver makes three point jump shot (Karl-Anthony Towns assists)
|
49-34
|
7:42
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Valanciunas makes two point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists)
|
49-31
|
7:47
|
|
|
Jake Layman personal foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Jake Layman defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards blocks De'Anthony Melton's two point layup
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Valanciunas makes two point layup (Dillon Brooks assists)
|
47-31
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Edwards makes two point driving layup
|
45-31
|
8:36
|
|
|
Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Ja Morant makes two point alley-oop layup (Dillon Brooks assists)
|
45-29
|
8:48
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver defensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
De'Anthony Melton misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas blocks Ed Davis's two point layup
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jonas Valanciunas vs. D'Angelo Russell (Grizzlies gains possession)
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Grizzlies defensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:52
|
|
+2
|
Dillon Brooks makes two point floating jump shot (Jonas Valanciunas assists)
|
43-29
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Jake Layman makes two point driving layup (Anthony Edwards assists)
|
41-29
|
10:08
|
|
|
De'Anthony Melton turnover (bad pass) (Jake Layman steals)
|
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
D'Angelo Russell makes two point jump shot
|
41-27
|
10:32
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
41-25
|
10:32
|
|
|
Ed Davis shooting foul (Kyle Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Anderson makes two point reverse layup (Jonas Valanciunas assists)
|
40-25
|
10:37
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas offensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Ja Morant misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Ed Davis personal foul (Dillon Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
10:59
|
|
+2
|
Jarrett Culver makes two point jump shot (Anthony Edwards assists)
|
38-25
|
11:08
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver offensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
+2
|
Dillon Brooks makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
38-23
|
11:41
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:43
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-23
|
11:43
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)
|