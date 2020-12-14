TOR
CHA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:57
|
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|4:57
|
|Cody Martin shooting foul (Oshae Brissett draws the foul)
|5:10
|
|Oshae Brissett defensive rebound
|5:14
|
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|5:22
|
|Oshae Brissett turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:36
|
|Jalen McDaniels turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:50
|
|Raptors turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:50
|
|Alex Len offensive rebound
|5:52
|
|Oshae Brissett misses three point jump shot
|6:05
|
|Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Paul Watson draws the foul)
|6:18
|
|+1
|LaMelo Ball makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|102-95
|6:18
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|6:18
|
|LaMelo Ball misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:18
|
|Terence Davis shooting foul (LaMelo Ball draws the foul)
|6:21
|
|Cody Martin offensive rebound
|6:24
|
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|
|Alex Len personal foul (Loose ball) (Nick Richards draws the foul)
|6:29
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|6:29
|
|Jalen McDaniels misses two point hook shot
|6:49
|
|+3
|Terence Davis makes three point jump shot (Malachi Flynn assists)
|102-94
|7:07
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|7:07
|
|LaMelo Ball blocks Paul Watson's two point layup
|7:10
|
|LaMelo Ball turnover (bad pass) (Oshae Brissett steals)
|7:18
|
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|7:20
|
|+3
|Malachi Flynn makes three point jump shot (Paul Watson assists)
|99-94
|7:39
|
|Nate Darling turnover (traveling)
|7:46
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn makes two point floating jump shot
|96-94
|7:53
|
|Cody Martin turnover (traveling)
|8:06
|
|+3
|Terence Davis makes three point jump shot (Paul Watson assists)
|94-94
|8:28
|
|+3
|Jalen McDaniels makes three point jump shot (Cody Martin assists)
|91-94
|8:40
|
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|8:49
|
|Alex Len turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|8:50
|
|Alex Len offensive rebound
|8:54
|
|Terence Davis misses three point jump shot
|9:00
|
|Alex Len defensive rebound
|9:02
|
|Cody Zeller misses two point reverse layup
|9:20
|
|Cody Zeller defensive rebound
|9:26
|
|Alex Len misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:26
|
|Caleb Martin shooting foul (Alex Len draws the foul)
|9:26
|
|+2
|Alex Len makes two point layup (Terence Davis assists)
|91-91
|9:43
|
|+2
|Cody Zeller makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists)
|89-91
|10:10
|
|Hornets defensive rebound
|10:10
|
|Terence Davis misses two point jump shot
|10:12
|
|Terence Davis offensive rebound
|10:16
|
|Malachi Flynn misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|
|Caleb Martin personal foul (Malachi Flynn draws the foul)
|10:37
|
|Devonte' Graham turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|10:49
|
|+2
|Terence Davis makes two point finger roll layup
|89-89
|10:54
|
|Devonte' Graham turnover (bad pass) (Terence Davis steals)
|10:57
|
|Malachi Flynn turnover (lost ball) (Devonte' Graham steals)
|11:00
|
|Malik Monk turnover (bad pass) (Malachi Flynn steals)
|11:12
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn makes two point jump shot
|87-89
|11:17
|
|Cody Zeller personal foul (Alex Len draws the foul)
|11:32
|
|+2
|Devonte' Graham makes two point step back jump shot (Malik Monk assists)
|85-89
|11:52
|
|Malachi Flynn turnover (offensive foul)
|11:52
|
|Malachi Flynn offensive foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Devonte' Graham defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|Malachi Flynn misses three point step back jump shot
|0:12
|
|+2
|Bismack Biyombo makes two point dunk (Devonte' Graham assists)
|85-87
|0:31
|
|DeAndre' Bembry turnover (offensive foul)
|0:31
|
|DeAndre' Bembry offensive foul (Charge) (Miles Bridges draws the foul)
|0:35
|
|+1
|Bismack Biyombo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|85-85
|0:35
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|0:35
|
|Bismack Biyombo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:35
|
|Yuta Watanabe shooting foul (Bismack Biyombo draws the foul)
|0:38
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|0:42
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|
|+2
|Alex Len makes two point layup (Terence Davis assists)
|85-84
|1:18
|
|Malik Monk turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:32
|
|+1
|DeAndre' Bembry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|83-84
|1:32
|
|+1
|DeAndre' Bembry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|82-84
|1:32
|
|Caleb Martin personal foul (Loose ball) (DeAndre' Bembry draws the foul)
|1:32
|
|Raptors defensive rebound
|1:33
|
|Bismack Biyombo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:33
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|1:33
|
|Bismack Biyombo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:33
|
|Alex Len personal foul (Loose ball) (Bismack Biyombo draws the foul)
|1:33
|
|Hornets defensive rebound
|1:34
|
|DeAndre' Bembry misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|1:44
|
|Yuta Watanabe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:44
|
|+1
|Yuta Watanabe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|81-84
|1:44
|
|LaMelo Ball personal foul (Take) (Yuta Watanabe draws the foul)
|1:44
|
|Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound
|1:47
|
|Caleb Martin misses three point jump shot
|1:51
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|1:53
|
|Matt Thomas misses three point jump shot
|2:06
|
|+3
|LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Bismack Biyombo assists)
|80-84
|2:31
|
|+2
|Yuta Watanabe makes two point floating jump shot (Matt Thomas assists)
|80-81
|2:41
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|2:41
|
|Miles Bridges blocks Matt Thomas's three point jump shot
|2:50
|
|Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound
|2:53
|
|Malik Monk misses three point jump shot
|2:56
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|3:00
|
|Matt Thomas misses two point jump shot
|3:17
|
|Caleb Martin personal foul (Take) (Yuta Watanabe draws the foul)
|3:17
|
|Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound
|3:18
|
|LaMelo Ball misses two point floating jump shot
|3:31
|
|+3
|DeAndre' Bembry makes three point step back jump shot (Yuta Watanabe assists)
|78-81
|3:39
|
|Malachi Flynn defensive rebound
|3:42
|
|Matt Thomas blocks LaMelo Ball's two point driving layup
|3:47
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|3:53
|
|Malachi Flynn misses three point jump shot
|3:59
|
|+2
|Bismack Biyombo makes two point putback layup
|75-81
|4:00
|
|Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
|4:02
|
|Malik Monk misses two point driving layup
|4:13
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|4:13
|
|Chris Boucher blocks LaMelo Ball's three point jump shot
|4:28
|
|+3
|Malachi Flynn makes three point jump shot
|75-79
|4:34
|
|DeAndre' Bembry defensive rebound
|4:38
|
|Terry Rozier misses two point step back jump shot
|4:54
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|4:58
|
|Malachi Flynn misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|5:12
|
|Matt Thomas misses two point jump shot
|5:24
|
|Terry Rozier personal foul (Malachi Flynn draws the foul)
|5:32
|
|Raptors defensive rebound
|5:32
|
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|5:41
|
|+2
|Matt Thomas makes two point jump shot (Chris Boucher assists)
|72-79
|6:00
|
|Gordon Hayward turnover (traveling)
|6:07
|
|Yuta Watanabe turnover (traveling)
|6:15
|
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|6:15
|
|Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|6:17
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point step back jump shot
|6:22
|
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|6:25
|
|Norman Powell misses three point jump shot
|6:39
|
|+3
|Gordon Hayward makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
|70-79
|6:50
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet makes two point driving layup
|70-76
|7:07
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists)
|68-76
|7:14
|
|+2
|Norman Powell makes two point jump shot
|68-73
|7:28
|
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists)
|66-73
|7:34
|
|Cody Zeller defensive rebound
|7:36
|
|Norman Powell misses three point jump shot
|7:44
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point jump shot
|66-71
|7:44
|
|P.J. Washington offensive rebound
|7:49
|
|P.J. Washington misses two point layup
|7:59
|
|+2
|Norman Powell makes two point dunk (Pascal Siakam assists)
|66-69
|8:12
|
|Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|8:15
|
|Terry Rozier misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|8:15
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|8:15
|
|Terry Rozier misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|8:15
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|64-69
|8:15
|
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|8:15
|
|OG Anunoby shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|8:34
|
|+1
|OG Anunoby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-68
|8:34
|
|+1
|OG Anunoby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-68
|8:34
|
|Cody Zeller shooting foul (OG Anunoby draws the foul)
|8:38
|
|OG Anunoby defensive rebound
|8:40
|
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|8:49
|
|Aron Baynes personal foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)
|8:57
|
|+3
|Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Norman Powell assists)
|62-68
|9:15
|
|+2
|Cody Zeller makes two point floating jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists)
|59-68
|9:22
|
|OG Anunoby personal foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)
|9:37
|
|Pascal Siakam turnover (offensive foul)
|9:37
|
|Pascal Siakam offensive foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)
|9:40
|
|Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|9:43
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|9:47
|
|Cody Zeller defensive rebound
|9:49
|
|OG Anunoby misses three point jump shot
|10:10
|
|P.J. Washington turnover (3-second violation)
|10:16
|
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|10:21
|
|Norman Powell misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-66
|10:33
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-65
|10:33
|
|Aron Baynes shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)
|10:42
|
|+2
|Norman Powell makes two point dunk (Fred VanVleet assists)
|59-64
|11:03
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point hook shot (Gordon Hayward assists)
|57-64
|11:21
|
|Aron Baynes turnover (offensive foul)
|11:21
|
|Aron Baynes offensive foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|11:27
|
|Cody Zeller personal foul (Norman Powell draws the foul)
|11:41
|
|+2
|Devonte' Graham makes two point floating jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists)
|57-62
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|57-60
|0:02
|
|P.J. Washington turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre' Bembry steals)
|0:04
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point putback layup
|54-60
|0:04
|
|Pascal Siakam offensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Aron Baynes misses two point floating jump shot
|0:26
|
|+1
|Devonte' Graham makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|52-60
|0:26
|
|Pascal Siakam shooting foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)
|0:26
|
|+2
|Devonte' Graham makes two point driving layup (P.J. Washington assists)
|52-59
|0:32
|
|Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound
|0:34
|
|Aron Baynes misses two point hook shot
|0:41
|
|P.J. Washington personal foul (Loose ball) (Aron Baynes draws the foul)
|0:41
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|0:42
|
|DeAndre' Bembry misses two point layup
|1:01
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point layup (Jalen McDaniels assists)
|52-57
|1:03
|
|Jalen McDaniels offensive rebound
|1:06
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|1:30
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet makes two point layup (Pascal Siakam assists)
|52-55
|1:41
|
|Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|1:43
|
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|1:52
|
|Paul Watson misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|2:00
|
|Terry Rozier misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|2:04
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|2:04
|
|Jalen McDaniels misses two point reverse layup
|2:27
|
|+1
|DeAndre' Bembry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-55
|2:27
|
|+1
|DeAndre' Bembry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-55
|2:27
|
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|2:27
|
|Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (DeAndre' Bembry draws the foul)
|2:36
|
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|48-55
|2:40
|
|P.J. Washington offensive rebound
|2:45
|
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|2:49
|
|Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound
|2:53
|
|DeAndre' Bembry misses three point jump shot
|3:12
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|48-53
|3:28
|
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot
|48-50
|3:34
|
|P.J. Washington turnover (lost ball) (Fred VanVleet steals)
|3:47
|
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (DeAndre' Bembry assists)
|45-50
|3:58
|
|Bismack Biyombo personal foul (Take) (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)
|3:58
|
|Gordon Hayward turnover (lost ball) (Paul Watson steals)
|4:12
|
|Norman Powell turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|4:27
|
|+2
|Terry Rozier makes two point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists)
|42-50
|4:40
|
|+2
|DeAndre' Bembry makes two point layup (Fred VanVleet assists)
|42-48
|4:54
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists)
|40-48
|5:17
|
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (DeAndre' Bembry assists)
|40-45
|5:23
|
|DeAndre' Bembry defensive rebound
|5:26
|
|Gordon Hayward misses two point jump shot
|5:47
|