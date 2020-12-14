TOR
CHA

Preview not available

Preview not available

4th Quarter
TOR
Raptors
17
CHA
Hornets
8

Time Team Play Score
4:57   Hornets 60 second timeout  
4:57   Cody Martin shooting foul (Oshae Brissett draws the foul)  
5:10   Oshae Brissett defensive rebound  
5:14   LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot  
5:22   Oshae Brissett turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:36   Jalen McDaniels turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:50   Raptors turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:50   Alex Len offensive rebound  
5:52   Oshae Brissett misses three point jump shot  
6:05   Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Paul Watson draws the foul)  
6:18 +1 LaMelo Ball makes regular free throw 2 of 2 102-95
6:18   Hornets offensive rebound  
6:18   LaMelo Ball misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:18   Terence Davis shooting foul (LaMelo Ball draws the foul)  
6:21   Cody Martin offensive rebound  
6:24   LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot  
6:29   Alex Len personal foul (Loose ball) (Nick Richards draws the foul)  
6:29   Hornets offensive rebound  
6:29   Jalen McDaniels misses two point hook shot  
6:49 +3 Terence Davis makes three point jump shot (Malachi Flynn assists) 102-94
7:07   Raptors offensive rebound  
7:07   LaMelo Ball blocks Paul Watson's two point layup  
7:10   LaMelo Ball turnover (bad pass) (Oshae Brissett steals)  
7:18   Hornets 60 second timeout  
7:20 +3 Malachi Flynn makes three point jump shot (Paul Watson assists) 99-94
7:39   Nate Darling turnover (traveling)  
7:46 +2 Malachi Flynn makes two point floating jump shot 96-94
7:53   Cody Martin turnover (traveling)  
8:06 +3 Terence Davis makes three point jump shot (Paul Watson assists) 94-94
8:28 +3 Jalen McDaniels makes three point jump shot (Cody Martin assists) 91-94
8:40   Hornets 60 second timeout  
8:49   Alex Len turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
8:50   Alex Len offensive rebound  
8:54   Terence Davis misses three point jump shot  
9:00   Alex Len defensive rebound  
9:02   Cody Zeller misses two point reverse layup  
9:20   Cody Zeller defensive rebound  
9:26   Alex Len misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:26   Caleb Martin shooting foul (Alex Len draws the foul)  
9:26 +2 Alex Len makes two point layup (Terence Davis assists) 91-91
9:43 +2 Cody Zeller makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists) 89-91
10:10   Hornets defensive rebound  
10:10   Terence Davis misses two point jump shot  
10:12   Terence Davis offensive rebound  
10:16   Malachi Flynn misses three point jump shot  
10:20   Caleb Martin personal foul (Malachi Flynn draws the foul)  
10:37   Devonte' Graham turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
10:49 +2 Terence Davis makes two point finger roll layup 89-89
10:54   Devonte' Graham turnover (bad pass) (Terence Davis steals)  
10:57   Malachi Flynn turnover (lost ball) (Devonte' Graham steals)  
11:00   Malik Monk turnover (bad pass) (Malachi Flynn steals)  
11:12 +2 Malachi Flynn makes two point jump shot 87-89
11:17   Cody Zeller personal foul (Alex Len draws the foul)  
11:32 +2 Devonte' Graham makes two point step back jump shot (Malik Monk assists) 85-89
11:52   Malachi Flynn turnover (offensive foul)  
11:52   Malachi Flynn offensive foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)  

3rd Quarter
TOR
Raptors
28
CHA
Hornets
27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Devonte' Graham defensive rebound  
0:02   Malachi Flynn misses three point step back jump shot  
0:12 +2 Bismack Biyombo makes two point dunk (Devonte' Graham assists) 85-87
0:31   DeAndre' Bembry turnover (offensive foul)  
0:31   DeAndre' Bembry offensive foul (Charge) (Miles Bridges draws the foul)  
0:35 +1 Bismack Biyombo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 85-85
0:35   Hornets offensive rebound  
0:35   Bismack Biyombo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:35   Yuta Watanabe shooting foul (Bismack Biyombo draws the foul)  
0:38   Hornets offensive rebound  
0:42   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
1:03 +2 Alex Len makes two point layup (Terence Davis assists) 85-84
1:18   Malik Monk turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:32 +1 DeAndre' Bembry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 83-84
1:32 +1 DeAndre' Bembry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 82-84
1:32   Caleb Martin personal foul (Loose ball) (DeAndre' Bembry draws the foul)  
1:32   Raptors defensive rebound  
1:33   Bismack Biyombo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:33   Hornets offensive rebound  
1:33   Bismack Biyombo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:33   Alex Len personal foul (Loose ball) (Bismack Biyombo draws the foul)  
1:33   Hornets defensive rebound  
1:34   DeAndre' Bembry misses three point jump shot  
1:41   Raptors offensive rebound  
1:44   Yuta Watanabe misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:44 +1 Yuta Watanabe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 81-84
1:44   LaMelo Ball personal foul (Take) (Yuta Watanabe draws the foul)  
1:44   Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound  
1:47   Caleb Martin misses three point jump shot  
1:51   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
1:53   Matt Thomas misses three point jump shot  
2:06 +3 LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Bismack Biyombo assists) 80-84
2:31 +2 Yuta Watanabe makes two point floating jump shot (Matt Thomas assists) 80-81
2:41   Raptors offensive rebound  
2:41   Miles Bridges blocks Matt Thomas's three point jump shot  
2:50   Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound  
2:53   Malik Monk misses three point jump shot  
2:56   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
3:00   Matt Thomas misses two point jump shot  
3:17   Caleb Martin personal foul (Take) (Yuta Watanabe draws the foul)  
3:17   Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound  
3:18   LaMelo Ball misses two point floating jump shot  
3:31 +3 DeAndre' Bembry makes three point step back jump shot (Yuta Watanabe assists) 78-81
3:39   Malachi Flynn defensive rebound  
3:42   Matt Thomas blocks LaMelo Ball's two point driving layup  
3:47   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
3:53   Malachi Flynn misses three point jump shot  
3:59 +2 Bismack Biyombo makes two point putback layup 75-81
4:00   Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound  
4:02   Malik Monk misses two point driving layup  
4:13   Hornets offensive rebound  
4:13   Chris Boucher blocks LaMelo Ball's three point jump shot  
4:28 +3 Malachi Flynn makes three point jump shot 75-79
4:34   DeAndre' Bembry defensive rebound  
4:38   Terry Rozier misses two point step back jump shot  
4:54   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
4:58   Malachi Flynn misses three point jump shot  
5:10   Raptors offensive rebound  
5:12   Matt Thomas misses two point jump shot  
5:24   Terry Rozier personal foul (Malachi Flynn draws the foul)  
5:32   Raptors defensive rebound  
5:32   P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot  
5:41 +2 Matt Thomas makes two point jump shot (Chris Boucher assists) 72-79
6:00   Gordon Hayward turnover (traveling)  
6:07   Yuta Watanabe turnover (traveling)  
6:15   Raptors 60 second timeout  
6:15   Chris Boucher defensive rebound  
6:17   Devonte' Graham misses three point step back jump shot  
6:22   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
6:25   Norman Powell misses three point jump shot  
6:39 +3 Gordon Hayward makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists) 70-79
6:50 +2 Fred VanVleet makes two point driving layup 70-76
7:07 +3 Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists) 68-76
7:14 +2 Norman Powell makes two point jump shot 68-73
7:28 +2 Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists) 66-73
7:34   Cody Zeller defensive rebound  
7:36   Norman Powell misses three point jump shot  
7:44 +2 P.J. Washington makes two point jump shot 66-71
7:44   P.J. Washington offensive rebound  
7:49   P.J. Washington misses two point layup  
7:59 +2 Norman Powell makes two point dunk (Pascal Siakam assists) 66-69
8:12   Chris Boucher defensive rebound  
8:15   Terry Rozier misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
8:15   Hornets offensive rebound  
8:15   Terry Rozier misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
8:15 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 3 64-69
8:15   Raptors 60 second timeout  
8:15   OG Anunoby shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)  
8:34 +1 OG Anunoby makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-68
8:34 +1 OG Anunoby makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-68
8:34   Cody Zeller shooting foul (OG Anunoby draws the foul)  
8:38   OG Anunoby defensive rebound  
8:40   P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot  
8:49   Aron Baynes personal foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)  
8:57 +3 Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Norman Powell assists) 62-68
9:15 +2 Cody Zeller makes two point floating jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists) 59-68
9:22   OG Anunoby personal foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)  
9:37   Pascal Siakam turnover (offensive foul)  
9:37   Pascal Siakam offensive foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)  
9:40   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
9:43   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
9:47   Cody Zeller defensive rebound  
9:49   OG Anunoby misses three point jump shot  
10:10   P.J. Washington turnover (3-second violation)  
10:16   Terry Rozier defensive rebound  
10:21   Norman Powell misses three point jump shot  
10:33 +1 Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-66
10:33 +1 Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-65
10:33   Aron Baynes shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)  
10:42 +2 Norman Powell makes two point dunk (Fred VanVleet assists) 59-64
11:03 +2 P.J. Washington makes two point hook shot (Gordon Hayward assists) 57-64
11:21   Aron Baynes turnover (offensive foul)  
11:21   Aron Baynes offensive foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)  
11:27   Cody Zeller personal foul (Norman Powell draws the foul)  
11:41 +2 Devonte' Graham makes two point floating jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists) 57-62

2nd Quarter
TOR
Raptors
35
CHA
Hornets
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists) 57-60
0:02   P.J. Washington turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre' Bembry steals)  
0:04 +2 Pascal Siakam makes two point putback layup 54-60
0:04   Pascal Siakam offensive rebound  
0:04   Aron Baynes misses two point floating jump shot  
0:26 +1 Devonte' Graham makes regular free throw 1 of 1 52-60
0:26   Pascal Siakam shooting foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)  
0:26 +2 Devonte' Graham makes two point driving layup (P.J. Washington assists) 52-59
0:32   Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound  
0:34   Aron Baynes misses two point hook shot  
0:41   P.J. Washington personal foul (Loose ball) (Aron Baynes draws the foul)  
0:41   Raptors offensive rebound  
0:42   DeAndre' Bembry misses two point layup  
1:01 +2 P.J. Washington makes two point layup (Jalen McDaniels assists) 52-57
1:03   Jalen McDaniels offensive rebound  
1:06   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
1:30 +2 Fred VanVleet makes two point layup (Pascal Siakam assists) 52-55
1:41   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
1:43   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
1:49   Gordon Hayward defensive rebound  
1:52   Paul Watson misses three point jump shot  
1:57   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
2:00   Terry Rozier misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
2:04   Hornets offensive rebound  
2:04   Jalen McDaniels misses two point reverse layup  
2:27 +1 DeAndre' Bembry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-55
2:27 +1 DeAndre' Bembry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-55
2:27   Raptors 60 second timeout  
2:27   Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (DeAndre' Bembry draws the foul)  
2:36 +2 Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists) 48-55
2:40   P.J. Washington offensive rebound  
2:45   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
2:49   Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound  
2:53   DeAndre' Bembry misses three point jump shot  
3:12 +3 Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists) 48-53
3:28 +3 Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot 48-50
3:34   P.J. Washington turnover (lost ball) (Fred VanVleet steals)  
3:47 +3 Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (DeAndre' Bembry assists) 45-50
3:58   Bismack Biyombo personal foul (Take) (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)  
3:58   Gordon Hayward turnover (lost ball) (Paul Watson steals)  
4:12   Norman Powell turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
4:27 +2 Terry Rozier makes two point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists) 42-50
4:40 +2 DeAndre' Bembry makes two point layup (Fred VanVleet assists) 42-48
4:54 +3 Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists) 40-48
5:17 +3 Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (DeAndre' Bembry assists) 40-45
5:23   DeAndre' Bembry defensive rebound  
5:26   Gordon Hayward misses two point jump shot  
5:47