PHO
UTA
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Jazz 60 second timeout
|7:10
|+ 2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup
|7:29
|Jazz defensive rebound
|7:41
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|8:07
|Jalen Smith misses two point jump shot
|8:09
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|8:30
|Mike Conley misses two point jump shot
|8:34
|Chris Paul personal foul (Joe Ingles draws the foul)
|8:43
|Joe Ingles defensive rebound
|8:48
|Devin Booker misses two point jump shot
|8:51
|Team Stats
|Points
|8
|5
|Field Goals
|3-10 (30.0%)
|2-8 (25.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-4 (50.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|6
|7
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|6
|6
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|2
|1
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
D. Ayton C 22
3 REB, 1 AST
D. Mitchell SG 45
2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
|M. Bridges SF
|14.0 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|60.0 FG%
|
|B. Bogdanovic SF
|11.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Bridges SF
|3 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|B. Bogdanovic SF
|3 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|30.0
|FG%
|25.0
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Booker
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|M. Bridges
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+3
|4
|J. Smith
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+3
|5
|E. Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ayton
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+3
|5
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Bogdanovic
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|3
|D. Mitchell
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|6
|M. Conley
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|R. Gobert
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|J. Ingles
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Favors
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. O'Neale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Niang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Williams-Goss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clarkson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Toolson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Mudiay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brantley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wright-Foreman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Forrest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Azubuike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Oni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bluiett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|5
|6
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-15
|11