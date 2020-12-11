PHO
UTA

1st Quarter
PHO
Suns
6
UTA
Jazz
5

Time Team Play Score
7:10   Jazz 60 second timeout  
7:29 +2 Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup 6-5
7:41   Jazz defensive rebound  
7:43   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
8:07   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
8:09   Jalen Smith misses two point jump shot  
8:30   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
8:34   Mike Conley misses two point jump shot  
8:43   Chris Paul personal foul (Joe Ingles draws the foul)  
8:48   Joe Ingles defensive rebound  
8:51   Devin Booker misses two point jump shot  
8:58   Joe Ingles turnover (offensive foul)  
8:58   Joe Ingles offensive foul (Chris Paul draws the foul)  
9:14 +3 Devin Booker makes three point step back jump shot 6-0
9:16   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
9:24   Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
9:29   Mikal Bridges personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)  
9:37   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
9:39   Chris Paul misses two point jump shot  
9:54   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
9:59   Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot  
10:13   Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound  
10:17   Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot  
10:30   Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound  
10:33   Deandre Ayton misses two point jump shot  
10:56   Rudy Gobert misses two point hook shot  
11:16 +3 Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot (Chris Paul assists) 3-0
11:23   Rudy Gobert turnover (lost ball) (Mikal Bridges steals)  
11:39   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
11:41   Deandre Ayton misses two point floating jump shot  
11:54   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
11:56   Donovan Mitchell misses two point driving layup  
12:00   Deandre Ayton vs. Rudy Gobert (Donovan Mitchell gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 8 5
Field Goals 3-10 (30.0%) 2-8 (25.0%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 1-3 (33.3%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 6 7
Offensive 0 0
Defensive 6 6
Team 0 1
Assists 2 1
Steals 1 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fouls 3 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Ayton C 22
3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 0-1 8---8
home team logo Jazz 1-0 5---5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 0-1 105.0 PPG 48.0 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Jazz 1-0 119.0 PPG 45.0 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
M. Bridges SF 14.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.0 APG 60.0 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 11.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.0 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Bridges SF 3 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 3 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
30.0 FG% 25.0
50.0 3PT FG% 33.3
0 FT% 0
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
M. Bridges
J. Smith
E. Moore
D. Ayton
On Bench
A. Nader
J. Crowder
J. Motley
C. Payne
D. Jones
D. Saric
L. Galloway
C. Johnson
J. Carter
C. Diallo
T. Alexander
E. Okobo
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crowder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Saric - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Galloway - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 8 6 2 3/10 2/4 0/0 3 17 1 0 0 0 6 +12 17
Jazz
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
D. Mitchell
M. Conley
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
On Bench
D. Favors
R. O'Neale
G. Niang
N. Williams-Goss
J. Clarkson
J. Toolson
E. Mudiay
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
S. Harrison
E. Hughes
T. Forrest
U. Azubuike
M. Oni
R. Gill
T. Bluiett
J. Morgan
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Favors - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. O'Neale - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clarkson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Toolson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mudiay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Forrest - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Azubuike - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 5 6 1 2/8 1/3 0/0 2 20 0 0 2 0 6 -15 11
