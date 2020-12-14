NO
MIA
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Steven Adams vs. Bam Adebayo (Lonzo Ball gains possession)
|11:46
|
|Josh Hart turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:33
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point turnaround jump shot (Kendrick Nunn assists)
|0-2
|11:16
|
|Tyler Herro shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|11:16
|
|+1
|Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-2
|11:16
|
|+1
|Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|11:01
|
|Bam Adebayo turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|10:40
|
|Brandon Ingram turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|10:30
|
|Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|
|Zion Williamson defensive rebound
|10:20
|
|Bam Adebayo shooting foul (Steven Adams draws the foul)
|10:20
|
|Steven Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:20
|
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|10:20
|
|+1
|Steven Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-2
|10:08
|
|+3
|Tyler Herro makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
|3-5
|9:58
|
|+2
|Brandon Ingram makes two point step back jump shot
|5-5
|9:58
|
|Tyler Herro shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|9:58
|
|+1
|Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|6-5
|9:45
|
|Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|
|Lonzo Ball defensive rebound
|9:30
|
|Brandon Ingram turnover (out of bounds step)
|9:17
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Kendrick Nunn assists)
|6-8
|9:04
|
|Bam Adebayo blocks Lonzo Ball's two point driving layup
|9:04
|
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|8:56
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point layup (Lonzo Ball assists)
|8-8
|8:47
|
|+2
|Tyler Herro makes two point finger roll layup
|8-10
|8:32
|
|+3
|Josh Hart makes three point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists)
|11-10
|8:17
|
|+3
|Maurice Harkless makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists)
|11-13
|8:01
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point driving layup
|13-13
|7:48
|
|Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot
|7:46
|
|Steven Adams defensive rebound
|7:45
|
|Maurice Harkless personal foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|7:41
|
|Maurice Harkless blocks Brandon Ingram's two point layup
|7:41
|
|Zion Williamson offensive rebound
|7:41
|
|Maurice Harkless personal foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|7:41
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-13
|7:41
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-13
|7:23
|
|+3
|Tyler Herro makes three point step back jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
|15-16
|7:09
|
|Zion Williamson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:59
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
|15-19
|6:48
|
|+3
|Lonzo Ball makes three point jump shot
|18-19
|6:34
|
|+2
|Kendrick Nunn makes two point driving layup
|18-21
|6:22
|
|Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|6:16
|
|Maurice Harkless defensive rebound
|6:02
|
|Tyler Herro misses two point reverse layup
|6:02
|
|Pelicans defensive rebound
|6:02
|
|Heat 60 second timeout
|5:50
|
|Maurice Harkless shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|5:50
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-21
|5:50
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-21
|5:37
|
|KZ Okpala misses two point layup
|5:34
|
|Zion Williamson defensive rebound
|5:23
|
|Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|5:19
|
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|5:15
|
|Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|
|Lonzo Ball defensive rebound
|5:05
|
|Zion Williamson misses two point floating jump shot
|5:02
|
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|4:48
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point jump shot
|20-23
|4:21
|
|Josh Hart misses three point jump shot
|4:18
|
|Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|4:09
|
|+3
|KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists)
|20-26
|3:54
|
|Zion Williamson misses two point layup
|3:53
|
|Zion Williamson offensive rebound
|3:53
|
|Zion Williamson misses two point layup
|3:53
|
|Zion Williamson offensive rebound
|3:53
|
|KZ Okpala shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|3:53
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-26
|3:53
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-26
|3:42
|
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker shooting foul (Avery Bradley draws the foul)
|3:42
|
|+1
|Avery Bradley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-27
|3:42
|
|+1
|Avery Bradley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-28
|3:27
|
|Josh Hart misses three point jump shot
|3:24
|
|Meyers Leonard defensive rebound
|3:16
|
|Meyers Leonard misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound
|3:02
|
|+3
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes three point jump shot (Zion Williamson assists)
|25-28
|2:48
|
|Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot
|2:45
|
|Zion Williamson defensive rebound
|2:39
|
|Zion Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Meyers Leonard steals)
|2:32
|
|Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot
|2:28
|
|Jaxson Hayes defensive rebound
|2:13
|
|+2
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes two point floating jump shot
|27-28
|1:59
|
|Meyers Leonard misses three point jump shot
|1:56
|
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|1:52
|
|Meyers Leonard blocks Jaxson Hayes's two point layup
|1:48
|
|Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|1:41
|
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker personal foul (Meyers Leonard draws the foul)
|1:41
|
|Pelicans 60 second timeout
|1:34
|
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker shooting foul (Meyers Leonard draws the foul)
|1:34
|
|+1
|Meyers Leonard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-29
|1:34
|
|+1
|Meyers Leonard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-30
|1:20
|
|Brandon Ingram turnover (lost ball) (Meyers Leonard steals)
|1:15
|
|Sindarius Thornwell blocks Avery Bradley's three point jump shot
|1:07
|
|Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|1:03
|
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses three point jump shot
|0:59
|
|Avery Bradley defensive rebound
|0:46
|
|Kendrick Nunn misses three point step back jump shot
|0:40
|
|Max Strus offensive rebound
|0:40
|
|Max Strus misses two point putback layup
|0:40
|
|Jaxson Hayes defensive rebound
|0:40
|
|Meyers Leonard shooting foul (Jaxson Hayes draws the foul)
|0:40
|
|+1
|Jaxson Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-30
|0:40
|
|+1
|Jaxson Hayes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-30
|0:25
|
|Max Strus misses three point jump shot
|0:20
|
|Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|+3
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes three point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists)
|32-30
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:47
|
|Avery Bradley turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:36
|
|+2
|Brandon Ingram makes two point step back jump shot
|34-30
|11:22
|
|Max Strus misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|
|Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|11:11
|
|+2
|Brandon Ingram makes two point jump shot
|36-30
|11:03
|
|Meyers Leonard offensive foul (Jaxson Hayes draws the foul)
|11:03
|
|Meyers Leonard turnover (offensive foul)
|10:47
|
|+3
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes three point jump shot (Sindarius Thornwell assists)
|39-30
|10:37
|
|Pelicans technical foul (Defensive three second)
|10:37
|
|+1
|Kendrick Nunn makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|39-31
|10:24
|
|Brandon Ingram blocks Kendrick Nunn's two point floating jump shot
|10:24
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|10:20
|
|Kendrick Nunn misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|10:17
|
|Kendrick Nunn offensive rebound
|10:14
|
|Avery Bradley misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|
|Pelicans defensive rebound
|9:59
|
|+2
|Brandon Ingram makes two point jump shot (Nickeil Alexander-Walker assists)
|41-31
|9:44
|
|+2
|Kendrick Nunn makes two point driving layup (Max Strus assists)
|41-33
|9:17
|
|+3
|Brandon Ingram makes three point jump shot (Sindarius Thornwell assists)
|44-33
|8:52
|
|Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound
|8:37
|
|Brandon Ingram misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|
|Heat defensive rebound
|8:14
|
|Max Strus misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound
|8:00
|
|Brandon Ingram misses three point step back jump shot
|7:57
|
|Max Strus defensive rebound
|7:56
|
|+2
|Max Strus makes two point layup
|44-35
|7:56
|
|Brandon Ingram defensive goaltending violation
|7:39
|
|+3
|Sindarius Thornwell makes three point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists)
|47-35
|7:24
|
|Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|
|Sindarius Thornwell defensive rebound
|7:08
|
|Sindarius Thornwell misses three point jump shot
|7:08
|
|Jaxson Hayes offensive rebound
|7:08
|
|Max Strus shooting foul (Jaxson Hayes draws the foul)
|7:08
|
|+1
|Jaxson Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-35
|7:08
|
|+1
|Jaxson Hayes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-35
|7:05
|
|Heat 60 second timeout
|6:57
|
|+2
|Avery Bradley makes two point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
|49-37
|6:42
|
|Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|6:39
|
|Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|6:29
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point reverse layup (Tyler Herro assists)
|49-39
|6:06
|
|+2
|Lonzo Ball makes two point finger roll layup
|51-39
|5:48
|
|Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot
|5:40
|
|Steven Adams defensive rebound
|5:35
|
|+2
|Josh Hart makes two point driving layup (Lonzo Ball assists)
|53-39
|5:27
|
|Lonzo Ball personal foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|5:11
|
|+2
|Avery Bradley makes two point floating jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
|53-41
|4:52
|
|Lonzo Ball turnover (bad pass) (Bam Adebayo steals)
|4:48
|
|+2
|Duncan Robinson makes two point driving dunk (Bam Adebayo assists)
|53-43
|4:45
|
|Sindarius Thornwell turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|4:31
|
|Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|4:28
|
|Steven Adams defensive rebound
|4:15
|
|Maurice Harkless shooting foul (Steven Adams draws the foul)
|4:15
|
|Steven Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:15
|
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|4:15
|
|Steven Adams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:12
|
|Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|3:55
|
|Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|3:50
|
|Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|3:50
|
|KZ Okpala personal foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|3:39
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point driving layup (Lonzo Ball assists)
|55-43
|3:20
|
|+2
|Tyler Herro makes two point driving layup
|55-45
|3:14
|
|Pelicans 60 second timeout
|2:58
|
|Avery Bradley personal foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|2:50
|
|Lonzo Ball misses two point floating jump shot
|2:48
|
|Lonzo Ball offensive rebound
|2:47
|
|+2
|Lonzo Ball makes two point putback layup
|57-45
|2:37
|
|Lonzo Ball shooting foul (Tyler Herro draws the foul)
|2:37
|
|Tyler Herro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:37
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|2:37
|
|+1
|Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-46
|2:24
|
|+2
|Brandon Ingram makes two point driving dunk (Lonzo Ball assists)
|59-46
|2:06
|
|Bam Adebayo turnover (lost ball) (Josh Hart steals)
|1:54
|
|Lonzo Ball misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|1:52
|
|Steven Adams offensive rebound
|1:49
|
|Steven Adams misses two point layup
|1:45
|
|KZ Okpala defensive rebound
|1:42
|
|+2
|Tyler Herro makes two point driving layup
|59-48
|1:31
|
|Bam Adebayo shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|1:31
|
|Zion Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:31
|
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|1:31
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-48
|1:18
|
|Bam Adebayo misses two point jump shot
|1:16
|
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|1:08
|
|Zion Williamson misses two point driving layup
|1:05
|
|Meyers Leonard defensive rebound
|0:50
|
|Meyers Leonard misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|
|Bam Adebayo offensive rebound
|0:48
|
|Steven Adams shooting foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|0:48
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-49
|0:48
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-50
|0:31
|
|Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|0:29
|
|Steven Adams offensive rebound
|0:26
|
|Josh Hart misses three point jump shot
|0:24
|
|Meyers Leonard defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists)
|60-53
|0:00
|
|Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period