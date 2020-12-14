NO
MIA

1st Quarter
NO
Pelicans
32
MIA
Heat
30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Steven Adams vs. Bam Adebayo (Lonzo Ball gains possession)  
11:46   Josh Hart turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
11:33 +2 Bam Adebayo makes two point turnaround jump shot (Kendrick Nunn assists) 0-2
11:16   Tyler Herro shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)  
11:16 +1 Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-2
11:16 +1 Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-2
11:01   Bam Adebayo turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
10:40   Brandon Ingram turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
10:30   Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot  
10:27   Zion Williamson defensive rebound  
10:20   Bam Adebayo shooting foul (Steven Adams draws the foul)  
10:20   Steven Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:20   Pelicans offensive rebound  
10:20 +1 Steven Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-2
10:08 +3 Tyler Herro makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists) 3-5
9:58 +2 Brandon Ingram makes two point step back jump shot 5-5
9:58   Tyler Herro shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)  
9:58 +1 Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-5
9:45   Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot  
9:42   Lonzo Ball defensive rebound  
9:30   Brandon Ingram turnover (out of bounds step)  
9:17 +3 Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Kendrick Nunn assists) 6-8
9:04   Bam Adebayo blocks Lonzo Ball's two point driving layup  
9:04   Pelicans offensive rebound  
8:56 +2 Zion Williamson makes two point layup (Lonzo Ball assists) 8-8
8:47 +2 Tyler Herro makes two point finger roll layup 8-10
8:32 +3 Josh Hart makes three point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists) 11-10
8:17 +3 Maurice Harkless makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists) 11-13
8:01 +2 Zion Williamson makes two point driving layup 13-13
7:48   Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot  
7:46   Steven Adams defensive rebound  
7:45   Maurice Harkless personal foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)  
7:41   Maurice Harkless blocks Brandon Ingram's two point layup  
7:41   Zion Williamson offensive rebound  
7:41   Maurice Harkless personal foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)  
7:41 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-13
7:41 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-13
7:23 +3 Tyler Herro makes three point step back jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists) 15-16
7:09   Zion Williamson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
6:59 +3 Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists) 15-19
6:48 +3 Lonzo Ball makes three point jump shot 18-19
6:34 +2 Kendrick Nunn makes two point driving layup 18-21
6:22   Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot  
6:16   Maurice Harkless defensive rebound  
6:02   Tyler Herro misses two point reverse layup  
6:02   Pelicans defensive rebound  
6:02   Heat 60 second timeout  
5:50   Maurice Harkless shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)  
5:50 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-21
5:50 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-21
5:37   KZ Okpala misses two point layup  
5:34   Zion Williamson defensive rebound  
5:23   Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot  
5:19   Bam Adebayo defensive rebound  
5:15   Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot  
5:11   Lonzo Ball defensive rebound  
5:05   Zion Williamson misses two point floating jump shot  
5:02   Bam Adebayo defensive rebound  
4:48 +2 Bam Adebayo makes two point jump shot 20-23
4:21   Josh Hart misses three point jump shot  
4:18   Tyler Herro defensive rebound  
4:09 +3 KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists) 20-26
3:54   Zion Williamson misses two point layup  
3:53   Zion Williamson offensive rebound  
3:53   Zion Williamson misses two point layup  
3:53   Zion Williamson offensive rebound  
3:53   KZ Okpala shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)  
3:53 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-26
3:53 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-26
3:42   Nickeil Alexander-Walker shooting foul (Avery Bradley draws the foul)  
3:42 +1 Avery Bradley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-27
3:42 +1 Avery Bradley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-28
3:27   Josh Hart misses three point jump shot  
3:24   Meyers Leonard defensive rebound  
3:16   Meyers Leonard misses three point jump shot  
3:13   Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound  
3:02 +3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes three point jump shot (Zion Williamson assists) 25-28
2:48   Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot  
2:45   Zion Williamson defensive rebound  
2:39   Zion Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Meyers Leonard steals)  
2:32   Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot  
2:28   Jaxson Hayes defensive rebound  
2:13 +2 Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes two point floating jump shot 27-28
1:59   Meyers Leonard misses three point jump shot  
1:56   Josh Hart defensive rebound  
1:52   Meyers Leonard blocks Jaxson Hayes's two point layup  
1:48   Tyler Herro defensive rebound  
1:41   Nickeil Alexander-Walker personal foul (Meyers Leonard draws the foul)  
1:41   Pelicans 60 second timeout  
1:34   Nickeil Alexander-Walker shooting foul (Meyers Leonard draws the foul)  
1:34 +1 Meyers Leonard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-29
1:34 +1 Meyers Leonard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-30
1:20   Brandon Ingram turnover (lost ball) (Meyers Leonard steals)  
1:15   Sindarius Thornwell blocks Avery Bradley's three point jump shot  
1:07   Brandon Ingram defensive rebound  
1:03   Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses three point jump shot  
0:59   Avery Bradley defensive rebound  
0:46   Kendrick Nunn misses three point step back jump shot  
0:40   Max Strus offensive rebound  
0:40   Max Strus misses two point putback layup  
0:40   Jaxson Hayes defensive rebound  
0:40   Meyers Leonard shooting foul (Jaxson Hayes draws the foul)  
0:40 +1 Jaxson Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-30
0:40 +1 Jaxson Hayes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-30
0:25   Max Strus misses three point jump shot  
0:20   Brandon Ingram defensive rebound  
0:02 +3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes three point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists) 32-30
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NO
Pelicans
28
MIA
Heat
23

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Avery Bradley turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
11:36 +2 Brandon Ingram makes two point step back jump shot 34-30
11:22   Max Strus misses three point jump shot  
11:19   Brandon Ingram defensive rebound  
11:11 +2 Brandon Ingram makes two point jump shot 36-30
11:03   Meyers Leonard offensive foul (Jaxson Hayes draws the foul)  
11:03   Meyers Leonard turnover (offensive foul)  
10:47 +3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes three point jump shot (Sindarius Thornwell assists) 39-30
10:37   Pelicans technical foul (Defensive three second)  
10:37 +1 Kendrick Nunn makes technical free throw 1 of 1 39-31
10:24   Brandon Ingram blocks Kendrick Nunn's two point floating jump shot  
10:24   Heat offensive rebound  
10:20   Kendrick Nunn misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
10:17   Kendrick Nunn offensive rebound  
10:14   Avery Bradley misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Pelicans defensive rebound  
9:59 +2 Brandon Ingram makes two point jump shot (Nickeil Alexander-Walker assists) 41-31
9:44 +2 Kendrick Nunn makes two point driving layup (Max Strus assists) 41-33
9:17 +3 Brandon Ingram makes three point jump shot (Sindarius Thornwell assists) 44-33
8:52   Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot  
8:50   Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound  
8:37   Brandon Ingram misses three point jump shot  
8:36   Heat defensive rebound  
8:14   Max Strus misses three point jump shot  
8:11   Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound  
8:00   Brandon Ingram misses three point step back jump shot  
7:57   Max Strus defensive rebound  
7:56 +2 Max Strus makes two point layup 44-35
7:56   Brandon Ingram defensive goaltending violation  
7:39 +3 Sindarius Thornwell makes three point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists) 47-35
7:24   Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot  
7:22   Sindarius Thornwell defensive rebound  
7:08   Sindarius Thornwell misses three point jump shot  
7:08   Jaxson Hayes offensive rebound  
7:08   Max Strus shooting foul (Jaxson Hayes draws the foul)  
7:08 +1 Jaxson Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-35
7:08 +1 Jaxson Hayes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-35
7:05   Heat 60 second timeout  
6:57 +2 Avery Bradley makes two point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists) 49-37
6:42   Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot  
6:39   Tyler Herro defensive rebound  
6:29 +2 Bam Adebayo makes two point reverse layup (Tyler Herro assists) 49-39
6:06 +2 Lonzo Ball makes two point finger roll layup 51-39
5:48   Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot  
5:40   Steven Adams defensive rebound  
5:35 +2 Josh Hart makes two point driving layup (Lonzo Ball assists) 53-39
5:27   Lonzo Ball personal foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)  
5:11 +2 Avery Bradley makes two point floating jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists) 53-41
4:52   Lonzo Ball turnover (bad pass) (Bam Adebayo steals)  
4:48 +2 Duncan Robinson makes two point driving dunk (Bam Adebayo assists) 53-43
4:45   Sindarius Thornwell turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
4:31   Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot  
4:28   Steven Adams defensive rebound  
4:15   Maurice Harkless shooting foul (Steven Adams draws the foul)  
4:15   Steven Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:15   Pelicans offensive rebound  
4:15   Steven Adams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:12   Tyler Herro defensive rebound  
3:55   Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot  
3:50   Brandon Ingram defensive rebound  
3:50   KZ Okpala personal foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)  
3:39 +2 Zion Williamson makes two point driving layup (Lonzo Ball assists) 55-43
3:20 +2 Tyler Herro makes two point driving layup 55-45
3:14   Pelicans 60 second timeout  
2:58   Avery Bradley personal foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)  
2:50   Lonzo Ball misses two point floating jump shot  
2:48   Lonzo Ball offensive rebound  
2:47 +2 Lonzo Ball makes two point putback layup 57-45
2:37   Lonzo Ball shooting foul (Tyler Herro draws the foul)  
2:37   Tyler Herro misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:37   Heat offensive rebound  
2:37 +1 Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-46
2:24 +2 Brandon Ingram makes two point driving dunk (Lonzo Ball assists) 59-46
2:06   Bam Adebayo turnover (lost ball) (Josh Hart steals)  
1:54   Lonzo Ball misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
1:52   Steven Adams offensive rebound  
1:49   Steven Adams misses two point layup  
1:45   KZ Okpala defensive rebound  
1:42 +2 Tyler Herro makes two point driving layup 59-48
1:31   Bam Adebayo shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)  
1:31   Zion Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:31   Pelicans offensive rebound  
1:31 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-48
1:18   Bam Adebayo misses two point jump shot  
1:16   Josh Hart defensive rebound  
1:08   Zion Williamson misses two point driving layup  
1:05   Meyers Leonard defensive rebound  
0:50   Meyers Leonard misses three point jump shot  
0:48   Bam Adebayo offensive rebound  
0:48   Steven Adams shooting foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)  
0:48 +1 Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-49
0:48 +1 Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-50
0:31   Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot  
0:29   Steven Adams offensive rebound  
0:26   Josh Hart misses three point jump shot  
0:24   Meyers Leonard defensive rebound  
0:03 +3 Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists) 60-53
0:00   Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Pelicans offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NO
Pelicans
25
MIA
Heat
19

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Tyler Herro misses two point driving layup  
11:37   Brandon Ingram defensive rebound  
11:35   Tyler Herro shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)  
11:35 +1 Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 3 61-53
11:35 +1 Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 2 of 3 62-53