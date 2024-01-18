As they reach the season's halfway point Friday, the Atlanta Hawks know they have to kick it into high gear if they want to make a fourth straight playoff appearance.

Dejounte Murray took matters into his own hands Wednesday night, hitting an 18-foot jump shot at the buzzer to beat the Orlando Magic and help the Hawks avoid their third loss in four games.

Another opportunity arises to gain ground in the Eastern Conference standings on Friday when Atlanta travels to Miami to take on its Southeast Division rivals.

After Paolo Banchero's triple for the Magic tied the game at 104-104 with nine seconds left, Atlanta coach Quin Snyder elected not to take a timeout and allowed Murray to win the game for the Hawks.

"That's always the debate," Snyder said. "You call timeout and the defense gets to substitute. Dejounte had the confidence and I'm happy for him. It was a contested shot, but that's one that he can make, and he did."

At 47.1 percent from the field, Murray is enjoying his best shooting season.

"I believe in my teammates and they believe in me," he said. "I just try to play the game the right way, it's that simple."

Despite swirling trade rumors ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline, Murray's 21.2 points per game during Atlanta's five-game homestand helped the Hawks to a 3-2 record.

The Heat were on the opposite side of the spectrum Wednesday, absorbing a 121-97 road loss to the Toronto Raptors. Miami never led and trailed 78-43 at halftime -- a franchise record for a halftime deficit.

"I can't say I would have predicted that from our prep this morning or arriving at the arena," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It just happened. It was an avalanche at the beginning of the game. Our starters definitely did not set the tone for the game and then it just proceeded to get worse as that first half went on."

Miami allows just 110.9 points per game -- tied for third best in the NBA entering Thursday -- but Toronto knocked down a season-best 20 3-pointers.

"I think it starts with on-ball defense. But then also off the ball, guys being active in their spots in their help positions," the Heat's Tyler Herro said. "Not allowing guys to see open elbows, open lanes to drive. I thought we did a good job of that last game, but it just didn't carry over to tonight."

Herro leads Miami scorers at 22.4 points per game, but struggled in Toronto, connecting on just 7 of his 20 field goals, including a 2-for-9 showing on 3-pointers.

The Heat will welcome a matchup against the Hawks. Miami has won both games against Atlanta this season and eight of the last 10 meetings.

The Hawks are vying for their first regular season win at Miami since March 2, 2021.

--Field Level Media