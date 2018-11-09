BKN
DEN

Nuggets return home, try to cool off Nets

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 09, 2018

The Denver Nuggets won nine of their first 10 games in large part because of their defense. It has been a focus for this season, and it seems to be working well, and it was on point in Memphis on Wednesday.

It was the offense that was lacking in an 89-87 loss to the Grizzlies.

The good news for the Nuggets (9-2) is they are heading home, where they are 6-0 and have no trouble scoring. They host the Brooklyn Nets, who have won two straight and three of their last four. Denver will try to turn rebound from a loss in which it shot 39 percent and scored 17 points in the fourth quarter.

The goal is keeping the defensive effort the same.

"My hope is that as the year goes on, our defense remains a constant," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after Wednesday's loss. "It's an anchor to our team no matter what's going on on offense."

The goal is keeping the defensive effort the same.

Improving on the offense might prove surprisingly tough against a resurgent Nets team. Brooklyn (5-6) has allowed 89.5 points over the last two games -- both blowout wins, and is getting contributions from all over the floor.

That balance has made it difficult for Kenneth Faried to get on the floor, and it is unlikely he'll see many -- if any -- minutes against his former team. Faried, Denver's first-round pick in 2011, was known as an energy player and a favorite with Denver fans, but he fell out of the rotation last season.

He played 32 games and averaged 14.4 minutes, losing playing time to Mason Plumlee and Trey Lyles. Last summer the Nuggets sent him, Darrell Arthur and two draft picks to Brooklyn in what essentially became a salary dump. Faried is making $13.7 million in the final season of his contract.

He hasn't been able to crack the rotation in Brooklyn. Coach Kenny Atkinson said preseason ankle surgery set back Faried's development.

"It's a situational thing," Atkinson told The New York Post. "The other guys have got to start playing badly for him to get a chance. He's been great, he understood that and been a man about it."

Faried has said he is more concerned about the team's success than his own and he is just waiting for his opportunity.

"I know all the plays, I know what we're supposed to do, I know everything as far as basketball goes," Faried told The New York Post. "I've just got to wait for the opportunity and when your number is called. So I'm just waiting for that."

The Nets might rightly be building for the future but after Denver's fast start, the future is now. The team revolves around center Nikola Jokic, who is a dynamic 7-foot playmaker but has inexplicably been reluctant to score lately. He averaged 21.6 points in October but his offense has disappeared in November.

He has taken only 18 shots in four games, and the only one he took in Memphis was a missed 3-pointer in the final seconds that would have won it.

Before the game, he was hit with a $25,000 fine for a derogatory joke made after a win in Chicago on Oct. 31.

The Nuggets aren't panicking. Even with Jokic's quiet offense, the team is 3-1 in November and is in the midst of playing six of seven games at home. Jokic is still making a difference, averaging 7.8 assists in the last four games.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
C. LeVert
22 SG
N. Jokic
15 C
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
49.1 Field Goal % 51.8
49.1 Three Point % 51.8
79.2 Free Throw % 83.9
away team logo
C. LeVert SG 22
20.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.9 APG
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
15.8 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 7.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Nets 5-6 -----
home team logo Nuggets 9-2 -----
O/U 211.5, DEN -10
Pepsi Center Denver, Colorado
O/U 211.5, DEN -10
Pepsi Center Denver, Colorado
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 5-6 109.4 PPG 44 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Nuggets 9-2 109.5 PPG 47.9 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
C. LeVert SG 20.5 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.9 APG 49.1 FG%
N. Jokic C 15.8 PPG 9.7 RPG 7.4 APG 51.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nets
Roster
C. LeVert
D. Russell
S. Dinwiddie
J. Harris
J. Allen
R. Hollis-Jefferson
S. Napier
A. Crabbe
E. Davis
J. Dudley
K. Faried
T. Pinson
T. Graham
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. LeVert 11 31.5 20.5 4.6 3.9 1.4 0.4 2.5 49.1 35.3 79.2 1.0 3.6
D. Russell 11 27.4 15.4 3.7 5.1 0.8 0.4 2.4 41.0 35.8 81.0 0.6 3.1
S. Dinwiddie 11 27.3 14.1 2.4 3.9 0.5 0.5 2.0 48.3 43.1 76.2 0.4 2.0
J. Harris 11 30.2 13.4 3.3 2.5 0.5 0.2 1.6 54.5 55.4 75.0 0.7 2.5
J. Allen 11 26.3 11.3 7.8 1.8 0.6 1.8 1.4 61.0 22.2 61.1 2.3 5.5
R. Hollis-Jefferson 8 21.0 9.3 5.4 1.5 0.6 0.5 0.8 42.7 0.0 55.6 0.8 4.6
S. Napier 8 14.6 7.5 1.3 2.1 0.6 0.1 0.9 34.7 44.4 82.4 0.4 0.9
A. Crabbe 10 22.8 6.8 4.0 1.3 0.3 0.5 1.2 25.6 27.5 75.0 0.5 3.5
E. Davis 11 17.5 6.3 8.1 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.8 61.7 0.0 52.4 3.0 5.1
J. Dudley 11 24.8 5.5 3.0 2.3 0.8 0.2 0.8 37.5 30.0 87.5 0.8 2.2
K. Faried 4 4.5 2.5 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.5 83.3 0.0 0.0 0.8 1.3
T. Pinson 2 5.0 1.0 0.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.5
T. Graham 2 13.5 0.0 2.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.5
Total 11 242.3 109.4 44 24.6 6.55 4.64 14.6 45.9 37.0 71.6 11.0 33.0
Nuggets
Roster
G. Harris
J. Murray
W. Barton
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
T. Lyles
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
J. Hernangomez
M. Beasley
T. Craig
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Lydon
T. Welsh
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Harris 11 33.5 18.5 3.8 3.1 1.1 0.5 1.2 45.7 29.4 80.9 0.9 2.9
J. Murray 11 33.0 18.5 4.5 3.7 1.0 0.4 2.0 44.5 30.0 88.9 0.7 3.7
W. Barton 2 27.0 16.5 5.0 3.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 57.1 55.6 100.0 0.0 5.0
N. Jokic 11 29.0 15.8 9.7 7.4 1.3 0.9 3.1 51.8 36.7 83.9 2.1 7.6
P. Millsap 11 26.5 11.7 7.1 1.4 1.1 1.1 1.6 44.7 33.3 71.4 2.2 4.9
T. Lyles 11 21.6 10.5 5.5 1.9 0.8 0.5 1.8 41.0 20.5 71.0 0.7 4.7
M. Morris 11 21.5 7.6 2.2 3.5 1.1 0.0 0.5 38.6 36.4 80.0 0.5 1.7
M. Plumlee 11 17.8 7.5 5.1 1.4 1.3 0.6 1.6 63.8 50.0 32.0 2.2 2.9
J. Hernangomez 10 19.8 6.8 4.1 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.5 49.0 43.3 77.8 1.6 2.5
M. Beasley 11 17.5 5.8 2.0 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.8 40.9 29.0 100.0 0.2 1.8
T. Craig 10 18.5 4.1 3.4 0.5 0.6 0.4 0.7 40.5 14.3 66.7 1.5 1.9
D. Akoon-Purcell 3 2.3 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.0
T. Lydon 4 2.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.0
T. Welsh 3 2.3 0.0 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
Total 11 242.3 109.5 47.9 24.7 9.00 5.00 14.0 45.9 30.8 75.0 12.5 35.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores