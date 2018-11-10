MIL
Bucks-Nuggets features matchup of top young players

  Nov 10, 2018

Sundays in November are dominated by the NFL, but this Sunday offers a matchup of two of the best young players in the NBA on teams that have some eerie similarities early in the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are dynamic, unselfish players who can stuff a stat sheet, but sometimes it isn't enough. Both of their teams have created buzz with fast starts, and both are the only teams to beat the defending champions so far this season.

And both are a little sore heading into their game after stinging losses that, ironically, featured almost identical finishes that spoiled big games by both.

The Milwaukee Bucks (9-3) battled the surprising Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon at Staples Center. Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 18 rebounds but watched as Lou Williams hit a floater with 0.3 of a second left in overtime to beat Milwaukee 128-126.

It was if Williams watched the Brooklyn-Denver game on Friday night. In that game, Jokic broke out of an offensive funk with 37 points and 21 rebounds, but, like Antetokounmpo, he saw his team go down at the end when Caris LeVert hit a floater in the lane with 0.3 of a second left to give the Nets a 112-110 win.

To add to the irony, Denver is also 9-3. So while it's early in the season, both teams are looking for some psyche-soothing redemption on Sunday night at Pepsi Center.

The Bucks might be a little more tired playing two straight days, but they have had a chance to rest players at the end of most games. They haven't had many tight ones and Saturday's was a different scenario for them.

"Offensively, I felt kind of weird going down in the fourth quarter and overtime because we've been blowing teams out this year," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the loss.

Denver has played in some close ones, without much success of late. The Nuggets pulled out a squeaker on Halloween in Chicago when Paul Millsap's putback at the buzzer gave them the win. But the last two games have been two-point losses.

The bright spot in Friday's loss was Jokic's bounce-back game. The center had inexplicably gone quiet offensively, attempting just 18 shots and averaging just 5.25 points per game in the first four games of November. He took just one shot in a loss on Tuesday at Memphis but was 14 of 22 against the Nets.

The 22 shots were four more than the previous four games combined.

The Nuggets weren't as caught up in the last-second shot by LeVert as they were about the start when they fell behind double digits early.

"You can always look at this game and say it came down to the last play," coach Michael Malone told reporters after the loss. "To me, we lost that game in the first quarter."

For the first time since Malone took over as coach four seasons ago, Denver is being talked about as a force in the Western Conference. And now with LeBron James with the Lakers, Milwaukee has a legitimate shot for a deep playoff run.

It makes Sunday's game more intriguing, even in November.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
N. Jokic
15 C
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
53.5 Field Goal % 53.7
53.5 Three Point % 53.7
73.7 Free Throw % 83.3
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
25.7 PPG, 13.4 RPG, 5.5 APG
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
17.6 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 7.0 APG
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 9-3 121.7 PPG 52.5 RPG 27.3 APG
home team logo Nuggets 9-3 109.6 PPG 48.4 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 25.7 PPG 13.4 RPG 5.5 APG 53.9 FG%
N. Jokic C 17.6 PPG 10.7 RPG 7.0 APG 53.7 FG%
Top Scorers
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
D. DiVincenzo
T. Snell
J. Henson
T. Maker
S. Brown
C. Wood
M. Dellavedova
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 11 32.3 25.7 13.4 5.5 1.4 1.4 4.8 53.9 8.0 70.1 2.8 10.5
K. Middleton 12 30.3 18.8 5.0 4.3 1.4 0.3 2.4 43.8 45.7 87.8 0.5 4.5
E. Bledsoe 12 28.3 14.0 4.3 6.2 0.8 0.8 2.1 46.3 32.1 77.4 1.3 2.9
M. Brogdon 12 30.1 13.9 3.8 3.3 0.5 0.2 1.5 50.4 39.5 100.0 0.8 2.9
B. Lopez 12 25.9 11.8 3.2 1.2 0.4 1.8 0.8 44.4 38.8 100.0 0.3 2.8
E. Ilyasova 12 23.3 8.7 6.8 1.4 0.8 0.3 0.7 49.3 41.2 84.2 1.6 5.2
P. Connaughton 9 15.2 7.4 4.4 1.2 0.1 0.4 0.4 46.3 39.3 66.7 1.3 3.1
D. DiVincenzo 12 19.5 7.1 3.5 1.6 0.3 0.2 0.9 42.7 25.5 81.8 0.6 2.9
T. Snell 12 16.5 6.8 1.9 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.3 50.0 47.1 77.8 0.3 1.7
J. Henson 12 14.6 6.3 5.6 1.0 0.6 0.9 1.0 48.4 37.0 60.0 1.3 4.3
T. Maker 5 11.6 6.0 3.4 0.4 0.2 0.6 0.4 52.2 33.3 50.0 0.4 3.0
S. Brown 7 5.9 2.1 1.4 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.6 38.5 0.0 83.3 0.4 1.0
C. Wood 3 5.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 25.0 50.0 75.0 0.0 1.0
M. Dellavedova 6 6.5 1.8 1.0 2.0 0.2 0.0 0.8 30.0 42.9 100.0 0.0 1.0
Total 12 242.1 121.7 52.5 27.3 6.58 6.33 15.3 47.7 36.8 79.2 10.8 41.8
Nuggets
Roster
J. Murray
N. Jokic
G. Harris
W. Barton
P. Millsap
T. Lyles
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
J. Hernangomez
M. Beasley
T. Craig
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Lydon
T. Welsh
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Murray 12 33.6 18.3 4.3 3.8 1.0 0.3 2.0 43.9 29.5 90.5 0.8 3.5
N. Jokic 12 29.3 17.6 10.7 7.0 1.3 1.0 3.3 53.7 38.7 83.3 2.5 8.2
G. Harris 12 33.7 17.3 3.7 3.2 1.0 0.5 1.2 43.4 26.8 81.6 1.0 2.7
W. Barton 2 27.0 16.5 5.0 3.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 57.1 55.6 100.0 0.0 5.0
P. Millsap 12 26.5 11.7 7.4 1.3 1.0 1.1 1.8 45.0 31.8 68.8 2.3 5.1
T. Lyles 12 21.7 10.5 5.3 1.9 0.8 0.5 1.7 41.1 20.5 70.3 0.7 4.6
M. Morris 12 21.6 8.3 2.5 3.3 1.1 0.0 0.4 41.5 37.5 80.0 0.4 2.1
M. Plumlee 12 17.6 7.3 4.9 1.4 1.2 0.5 1.5 63.3 50.0 34.5 2.0 2.9
J. Hernangomez 11 19.3 6.4 3.9 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.5 49.0 41.9 77.8 1.5 2.4
M. Beasley 12 17.9 6.0 2.1 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.8 42.3 32.4 100.0 0.2 1.9
T. Craig 11 17.6 4.0 3.2 0.5 0.6 0.4 0.6 38.3 16.0 66.7 1.4 1.8
D. Akoon-Purcell 3 2.3 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.0
T. Lydon 4 2.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.0
T. Welsh 3 2.3 0.0 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
Total 12 242.1 109.6 48.4 24.3 8.50 5.00 13.8 45.9 30.7 74.8 12.7 35.8
