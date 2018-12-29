CLE
ATL

Hawks-Cavaliers: Rebuilding clubs meet in Atlanta

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 29, 2018

Two of the young, rebuilding teams in the Eastern Conference will get together for the final time this season on Saturday when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Atlanta Hawks.

The two clubs have hovered in or near the basement all season, as they both undergo an overhaul of their rosters. This will be a back-to-back game for both clubs. The Cavaliers (8-28) are coming off a 118-94 loss to Miami on Friday. The Hawks (10-24) are coming off a 123-120 overtime win at Minnesota, a game which saw them erase a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit.

The Cavs and Hawks split the first two meetings in October, both played at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland and contested within a 10-day span.

The Hawks won the first game 133-111 on Oct. 21 by erasing a 14-point second-quarter deficit behind 35 points from rookie Trae Young. The Cavs got a double-double that night from Kevin Love.

The Cavs got their payback on Oct. 30 with a 136-114 win thanks to a season-high 26 points from Rodney Hood and a Cleveland defense that forced 23 turnovers, resulting in 28 points.

Atlanta has won four of its last five games and even learned from its setback.

"It's a good measuring stick for us," Atlanta guard Kent Bazemore said after a loss to Indiana. "We came up a little short, just the small things that get you over the hump. We're learning. We're growing."

Atlanta has seen second-year forward John Collins take another big step in his development. After missing the start of the season with an ankle injury, Collins has come on to produce a double-double in 10 of his last 11 games. He leads the team with 18.6 points and 10 rebounds.

Cleveland is led offensively by Jordan Clarkson, who is tied for the second-most 20-point games among bench players this season with 21. He has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games and is averaging 21.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in games played since Dec. 12. Clarkson is averaging a career-high 17.1 points for the season.

The Cavaliers' top-scoring starter is Collin Sexton, who has been in double figures in 29 games, tied for the second-most among rookies. Sexton averages 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Cavs play at a slow pace and rely on their defense to remain competitive.

"Our defense as a whole has to make that happen," forward Larry Nance Jr. said. "It's hard to take it out of the net and beat them down the court. When we're playing so poorly defensively we can't really run."

The Cavaliers made a move on Friday, signing restricted free agent guard Patrick McCaw to a multiyear offer sheet said to be worth $6 million. McCaw was the 38th pick of the 2016 draft by Milwaukee, which traded him to Golden State on draft night. He spent two seasons with the Warriors and averaged 4.0 points and 15.9 minutes in 128 games, including 30 starts. The Warriors have the right to match the offer within 48 hours.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Clarkson
8 PG
J. Collins
20 PF
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
45.3 Field Goal % 58.5
45.3 Three Point % 58.5
85.7 Free Throw % 68.7
away team logo
J. Clarkson PG 8
17.1 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.3 APG
home team logo
J. Collins PF 20
18.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 8-28 -----
home team logo Hawks 10-24 -----
ATL -5, O/U 218.5
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
ATL -5, O/U 218.5
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 8-28 102.1 PPG 43.6 RPG 19.8 APG
home team logo Hawks 10-24 109.4 PPG 44.6 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
J. Clarkson PG 17.1 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.3 APG 45.3 FG%
J. Collins PF 18.8 PPG 10.0 RPG 2.4 APG 58.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Cavaliers
Roster
K. Love
J. Clarkson
C. Sexton
R. Hood
T. Thompson
C. Osman
M. Dellavedova
A. Burks
L. Nance Jr.
J. Smith
D. Nwaba
J. Blossomgame
A. Zizic
C. Frye
J. Jones
J. Holland
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Love 4 34.0 19.0 13.5 3.5 0.3 0.3 2.5 32.3 29.2 81.8 2.5 11.0
J. Clarkson 35 26.6 17.1 3.5 2.3 0.6 0.1 1.7 45.3 33.9 85.7 1.1 2.4
C. Sexton 36 29.7 14.7 3.1 2.6 0.5 0.1 2.3 42.5 36.6 87.6 0.7 2.4
R. Hood 32 28.2 12.9 2.4 2.1 0.8 0.1 0.8 44.4 36.7 88.9 0.4 2.1
T. Thompson 27 30.3 12.0 11.6 2.1 0.8 0.4 1.5 55.1 0.0 61.2 5.0 6.6
C. Osman 34 31.8 11.4 5.0 2.1 0.6 0.2 1.6 38.6 29.6 79.2 0.6 4.5
M. Dellavedova 7 19.7 11.0 2.0 4.3 0.4 0.0 1.4 54.9 48.1 88.9 0.0 2.0
A. Burks 14 27.9 10.7 5.4 2.6 0.8 0.5 1.4 34.9 30.8 75.0 0.6 4.7
L. Nance Jr. 34 25.8 8.9 7.5 3.1 1.4 0.7 1.3 52.4 37.1 70.7 2.3 5.3
J. Smith 11 20.2 6.7 1.6 1.9 1.0 0.3 1.0 34.2 30.8 80.0 0.0 1.6
D. Nwaba 21 16.4 6.0 2.8 0.7 0.6 0.3 0.4 42.4 25.7 64.0 0.5 2.3
J. Blossomgame 13 18.9 4.8 4.3 0.6 0.5 0.3 0.4 44.4 36.0 85.7 1.2 3.2
A. Zizic 24 10.8 3.9 3.4 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.9 47.4 0.0 60.6 1.2 2.2
C. Frye 15 8.7 3.4 1.7 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.5 39.5 42.4 100.0 0.1 1.6
J. Jones 9 9.7 3.1 1.9 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.2 37.5 36.4 75.0 0.6 1.3
J. Holland 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 36 240.0 102.1 43.6 19.8 6.72 2.50 12.8 44.2 35.1 78.4 11.4 32.2
Hawks
Roster
J. Collins
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
J. Lin
A. Len
D. Dedmon
D. Bembry
K. Huerter
V. Carter
O. Spellman
A. Poythress
M. Plumlee
T. Dorsey
J. Anderson
D. Hamilton
J. Adams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Collins 18 29.5 18.8 10.0 2.4 0.1 0.6 2.4 58.5 24.4 68.7 3.6 6.4
T. Young 34 29.2 15.5 2.9 7.4 0.8 0.3 3.9 38.8 25.9 78.3 0.6 2.2
T. Waller-Prince 21 28.7 15.0 4.0 2.3 1.1 0.3 2.6 43.1 36.7 83.3 0.3 3.7
K. Bazemore 34 27.6 14.3 3.9 2.6 1.7 0.9 2.1 44.6 33.3 75.7 0.6 3.4
J. Lin 30 18.6 10.7 2.3 3.3 0.8 0.1 1.9 49.5 39.5 82.6 0.3 2.1
A. Len 30 19.7 9.8 5.3 1.0 0.3 0.9 1.6 48.7 34.0 68.4 1.9 3.3
D. Dedmon 28 24.2 9.5 7.6 1.2 1.1 1.0 1.4 47.1 36.0 83.7 1.5 6.1
D. Bembry 34 23.1 7.9 4.2 2.7 1.2 0.6 1.6 41.6 32.9 60.0 0.5 3.7
K. Huerter 33 24.1 7.5 3.0 2.2 0.8 0.4 1.4 41.7 38.8 79.2 0.8 2.2
V. Carter 31 17.7 7.3 2.7 1.1 0.7 0.3 0.7 41.3 37.0 77.3 0.4 2.4
O. Spellman 23 17.7 6.2 4.3 1.0 0.7 0.6 0.7 38.8 32.3 76.7 1.8 2.5
A. Poythress 16 13.9 4.8 3.4 0.8 0.2 0.5 0.6 51.7 37.5 52.4 1.4 2.1
M. Plumlee 16 9.7 4.8 2.3 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.6 68.2 0.0 57.1 1.0 1.3
T. Dorsey 16 10.8 3.9 1.9 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.5 35.9 20.8 57.1 0.4 1.6
J. Anderson 16 8.3 3.6 1.6 0.6 0.4 0.3 0.3 44.9 19.0 90.9 0.5 1.1
D. Hamilton 7 6.9 1.3 0.6 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.4 25.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.6
J. Adams 8 3.4 0.8 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 33.3 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 34 240.7 109.4 44.6 25.7 8.85 5.74 18.2 44.8 33.4 74.1 10.9 33.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores