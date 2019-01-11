SA
OKC

Thunder, Spurs meet again after wild double-OT game

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 11, 2019

Lost a bit in the shuffle of LaMarcus Aldridge's 56 points and Russell Westbrook's 24-point, 24-assist triple-double in the San Antonio Spurs' double-overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday was the play of Spurs' second-year point guard Derrick White.

White had a career-high 23 points and added eight assists with just two turnovers in the 154-147 win.

"I just want to go out there and contribute in any way possible," White told reporters after the game.

"These last couple of weeks, I've been feeling more confident and comfortable out there. Each game, I just try to get better and better and try to help the team win."

White will try to continue his progress Saturday when the Thunder and Spurs meet again, this time in Oklahoma City.

In Thursday's game, White was 1 of 3 from behind the 3-point line as San Antonio was a blistering 16 of 19 from behind the arc.

San Antonio isn't the only team with a second-year guard gaining confidence.

The Thunder's Terrance Ferguson, forced into the starting lineup thanks to the prolonged injury of Andre Roberson, has been a top-flight defender all year but has struggled on offense.

Ferguson was shooting just 30.2 percent from behind the 3-point line before going 11 of 14 in the last two games, including 7 of 10 in the loss at San Antonio.

"If he's hot like that, obviously he's got to shoot with the same confidence on a nightly basis," Thunder star Paul George said. "But it really spreads things out for us on a nightly basis, and defenses have to account for him."

The Spurs are likely to be without forward Rudy Gay, who has missed the past three games with a sprained right wrist.

Gay is San Antonio's third-leading scorer with 13.6 points per game and averages 6.6 rebounds.

"We miss the dynamic skills he brings to the court on both ends -- his scoring, rebounding, everything," guard DeMar DeRozan told the San Antonio Express-News. "It definitely shakes things up a bit when he is not here."

The Spurs has won six of their past seven games, while the Thunder have lost three in a row.

But in Thursday's loss, there were plenty of reasons for hope that went well beyond Ferguson's offensive production.

Westbrook had 24 points, 24 assists and 13 rebounds, to become the first player in league history to post those numbers in a game. It was Westbrook's second career 20-20-10 performance. Only Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson have posted those numbers more often in their career; both did it three times.

"I thought Russell connected our entire team," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said after Thursday's game. "He got everybody shots and we played well offensively."

The Thunder could be limited inside Saturday, with starting center Steven Adams having rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss and Nerlens Noel still in the NBA's concussion protocol.

Adams returned to the game in overtime but was moving gingerly.

"It's still there, so I made it work," Adams said.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
21.3 Pts. Per Game 21.3
10.7 Ast. Per Game 10.7
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
46.8 Field Goal % 42.3
46.8 Three Point % 42.3
82.9 Free Throw % 62.1
away team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
22.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.5 APG
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
21.3 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 10.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Spurs 25-18 -----
home team logo Thunder 25-16 -----
OKC -5.5, O/U 224.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
OKC -5.5, O/U 224.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 25-18 112.3 PPG 44.5 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Thunder 25-16 112.6 PPG 48.5 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 22.2 PPG 6.2 RPG 6.5 APG 46.8 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 21.3 PPG 10.8 RPG 10.7 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Spurs
Roster
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
B. Forbes
M. Belinelli
P. Mills
D. White
D. Bertans
J. Poeltl
P. Gasol
D. Cunningham
L. Walker IV
C. Metu
Q. Pondexter
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. DeRozan 43 35.3 22.2 6.2 6.5 1.1 0.5 2.5 46.8 17.5 82.9 0.7 5.4
L. Aldridge 43 32.6 20.7 8.6 2.4 0.5 1.2 1.9 50.9 14.3 84.2 2.8 5.7
R. Gay 35 26.7 13.6 6.6 2.4 0.9 0.6 1.5 51.1 41.5 84.8 1.0 5.6
B. Forbes 43 28.3 12.4 2.7 2.3 0.6 0.1 1.2 46.4 43.6 87.0 0.2 2.5
M. Belinelli 42 22.0 10.1 2.3 1.8 0.5 0.1 0.8 40.4 37.8 88.2 0.2 2.1
P. Mills 43 24.0 9.4 2.4 2.8 0.7 0.2 1.1 43.3 40.3 85.1 0.3 2.2
D. White 34 23.8 8.5 3.0 3.5 1.0 0.4 1.5 48.7 33.3 82.4 0.4 2.6
D. Bertans 39 19.2 7.5 3.3 1.1 0.5 0.4 0.5 49.3 48.0 88.5 0.4 2.9
J. Poeltl 39 15.4 5.6 5.0 1.2 0.1 0.7 0.8 62.8 0.0 57.1 2.2 2.8
P. Gasol 13 15.9 5.4 5.9 2.7 0.1 0.9 0.6 50.0 57.1 72.7 0.9 5.0
D. Cunningham 39 17.8 3.7 4.0 0.9 0.5 0.3 0.5 45.4 48.1 83.3 1.0 3.0
L. Walker IV 1 5.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
C. Metu 19 5.5 2.3 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.5 38.1 0.0 80.0 0.4 0.9
Q. Pondexter 31 5.9 2.1 1.1 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 50.0 35.7 80.6 0.2 0.9
Total 43 242.3 112.3 44.5 24.9 6.28 4.42 12.1 47.9 40.5 82.3 9.3 35.2
Thunder
Roster
P. George
R. Westbrook
S. Adams
D. Schroder
J. Grant
A. Abrines
T. Ferguson
N. Noel
H. Diallo
R. Felton
P. Patterson
A. Nader
D. Burton
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
T. Davis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. George 40 35.7 26.9 8.0 3.9 2.2 0.6 2.7 44.8 38.5 82.2 1.5 6.5
R. Westbrook 33 35.3 21.3 10.8 10.7 2.5 0.3 4.7 42.3 22.9 62.1 1.3 9.5
S. Adams 40 33.9 15.5 10.1 1.7 1.4 0.8 1.6 60.1 0.0 54.3 4.7 5.4
D. Schroder 40 29.4 15.2 3.7 4.4 0.9 0.2 2.6 40.7 31.3 82.9 0.5 3.2
J. Grant 41 31.5 12.6 5.0 0.9 0.8 1.3 0.9 52.3 35.0 69.0 1.1 3.9
A. Abrines 29 19.8 5.6 1.6 0.7 0.6 0.2 0.5 35.9 32.3 92.3 0.2 1.4
T. Ferguson 34 21.9 5.2 1.7 0.6 0.5 0.3 0.5 40.3 36.5 72.2 0.5 1.2
N. Noel 39 13.7 5.1 4.6 0.5 1.0 1.4 0.6 59.1 0.0 72.9 1.7 2.8
H. Diallo 35 12.1 4.8 2.3 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.5 48.9 19.0 64.4 0.9 1.4
R. Felton 15 11.1 4.7 1.4 1.8 0.4 0.3 0.7 36.8 20.0 88.9 0.2 1.2
P. Patterson 41 14.6 4.0 2.5 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.3 34.6 30.8 64.3 0.7 1.9
A. Nader 23 7.7 3.3 1.4 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.4 50.0 40.9 100.0 0.2 1.2
D. Burton 15 8.7 3.3 1.1 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.5 43.5 30.8 83.3 0.1 1.0
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 18 6.6 1.9 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.3 31.7 23.8 66.7 0.2 0.7
T. Davis 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
Total 41 241.2 112.6 48.5 22.5 10.22 5.49 14.3 45.7 32.6 70.4 12.6 35.9
