LAC
TOR

Clippers F Leonard making anticipated return to Toronto

  • FLM
  • Dec 10, 2019

Kawhi Leonard will get his NBA championship ring Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Toronto Raptors.

Ticket-holders have been asked to be in their seats early for the pregame presentation ceremony to Leonard, who led the Raptors to their first NBA title last season -- his only one in Toronto -- before leaving for Los Angeles as a free agent.

Both teams are coming off road victories on Monday night, with the Clippers defeating the Indiana Pacers 110-99 and the Raptors squeaking past the Chicago Bulls 93-92.

Leonard was rested for Monday's game, the second half of a back-to-back set, with a sore left knee.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers has no doubt what the reception will be for Leonard on Wednesday.

"That's a standing ovation," Rivers told reporters after Monday's game. "Really, I don't think that is very hard. We got a taste of that in Vancouver. We saw it in an exhibition game because Kawhi was in town. So if I'm a fan base and a guy won me a title, I might retire his jersey that night."

That would be quite different from the reaction by Pacers fans to the return of former Indiana star Paul George on Monday. George was booed and responded with 36 points, even though he spent two seasons in Oklahoma City in between Indiana and Los Angeles.

George also has no doubt what reception Leonard will receive in Toronto. "The exact opposite of what it was like (Monday)," he said.

Leonard told The Athletic that the trip to Toronto is about winning that night's game.

"I'll be thinking about just playing against the team and wanting to win the game, for the most part," Leonard told The Athletic. "Just really getting my ring that night. ... We're there for one reason: to play the Raptors and try to win the game."

The Clippers are in the middle of a six-game road trip and are 2-1. They have won twice since dropping the opener to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Leonard, who has missed seven games this season, scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 135-119 win over the Washington Wizards Sunday. He is averaging 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals this season.

Also out for the Clippers on Monday were JaMychal Green (bruised tailbone), Landry Shamet (sprained ankle) and Rodney McGruder (strained hamstring).

The Raptors were without Fred VanVleet (right knee contusion) Monday as they overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to end a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Lowry -- who had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on Monday -- scored the final points of the game on a layup with 50.9 seconds remaining.

He also called an impromptu players-only meeting during the third quarter.

"I asked coach (Nick Nurse) to call a timeout and I pretty much brought us together," Lowry said. "It's that time of the year when it's a month and a half in, two months in. You know, guys coming back from injury and we just kind of hit a big, tough part in the schedule. We just had to start being on the same page, be dogs again, be aggressive and be assertive."

Lowry and Serge Ibaka were injured Nov. 11 when the host Clippers won 98-88 in the first meeting of the season between the teams. The Clippers had a 25-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors have done well in shutting down the star players from the opposition. They held Leonard to 2-for-11 shooting from the field and he finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. George did not play in the game.

The Clippers were held to 37 percent shooting, but outrebounded the Raptors 66-38.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
P. Siakam
43 PF
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
24.5 Pts. Per Game 24.5
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
44.7 Field Goal % 45.8
44.7 Three Point % 45.8
85.3 Free Throw % 81.1
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
25.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 5.2 APG
home team logo
P. Siakam PF 43
24.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 3.6 APG
1234T
away team logo Clippers 18-7 -----
home team logo Raptors 16-7 -----
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 18-7 115.1 PPG 49.2 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Raptors 16-7 111.7 PPG 46.3 RPG 25.3 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 25.1 PPG 7.9 RPG 5.2 APG 44.7 FG%
P. Siakam PF 24.5 PPG 8.4 RPG 3.6 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Clippers
Roster
K. Leonard
P. George
L. Williams
M. Harrell
L. Shamet
I. Zubac
P. Beverley
J. Green
M. Harkless
P. Patterson
R. McGruder
M. Kabengele
T. Mann
J. Motley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Leonard 18 31.1 25.1 7.9 5.2 1.9 0.8 3.4 44.7 33.0 85.3 1.1 6.8
P. George 14 29.7 23.9 6.4 3.6 1.4 0.4 3.4 44.6 41.9 91.2 0.5 5.9
L. Williams 25 31.0 20.0 3.1 6.2 0.5 0.2 3.1 40.6 34.4 85.2 0.5 2.6
M. Harrell 25 29.3 19.1 7.8 2.0 0.8 1.2 1.6 59.6 0.0 61.4 2.9 4.9
L. Shamet 10 29.4 9.1 1.5 1.7 0.4 0.1 1.2 39.0 36.2 100.0 0.0 1.5
I. Zubac 25 16.8 8.4 6.6 0.9 0.2 1.1 0.9 58.8 0.0 83.6 2.4 4.2
P. Beverley 23 29.9 7.6 6.4 3.3 1.5 0.5 1.5 39.6 31.6 60.9 1.4 5.0
J. Green 22 21.3 7.4 6.6 0.5 0.6 0.3 0.9 41.4 37.8 85.7 1.3 5.3
M. Harkless 25 23.2 5.7 3.5 1.1 1.0 0.8 0.8 48.3 36.6 50.0 1.0 2.5
P. Patterson 22 14.0 5.0 2.7 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.3 38.7 41.1 66.7 0.6 2.1
R. McGruder 15 17.3 4.0 2.4 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.5 38.3 31.4 37.5 0.7 1.7
M. Kabengele 8 4.4 2.6 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 38.9 40.0 100.0 0.1 0.6
T. Mann 19 8.7 2.5 1.2 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.6 48.7 22.2 87.5 0.2 1.0
J. Motley 2 2.0 1.5 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 33.3 100.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Total 25 241.0 115.1 49.2 23.2 7.64 5.36 15.2 45.6 35.5 77.6 11.6 37.6
Raptors
Roster
P. Siakam
K. Lowry
F. VanVleet
N. Powell
S. Ibaka
O. Anunoby
R. Hollis-Jefferson
T. Davis
M. Gasol
C. Boucher
M. Thomas
P. McCaw
M. Miller
S. Ponds
S. Johnson
D. Hernandez
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. Siakam 23 36.9 24.5 8.4 3.6 0.9 0.7 2.7 45.8 36.4 81.1 1.6 6.9
K. Lowry 12 37.3 20.2 4.8 6.9 1.1 0.4 3.2 42.3 37.0 90.0 0.6 4.3
F. VanVleet 22 36.6 18.0 3.8 7.0 2.0 0.1 2.4 40.9 39.5 87.6 0.2 3.6
N. Powell 23 28.0 13.3 3.9 1.6 1.0 0.3 1.5 46.6 35.8 81.0 0.5 3.3
S. Ibaka 13 22.2 13.2 7.0 1.2 0.5 0.8 2.2 45.8 37.5 82.9 1.8 5.2
O. Anunoby 22 29.9 11.2 5.6 1.8 1.4 0.9 1.1 52.1 42.0 55.2 1.0 4.6
R. Hollis-Jefferson 16 20.7 8.9 5.4 1.4 0.8 0.4 1.3 54.8 20.0 73.0 2.4 2.9
T. Davis 23 15.7 6.5 3.0 1.9 0.4 0.3 0.8 48.7 41.7 93.3 0.6 2.3
M. Gasol 23 28.8 6.3 6.3 3.5 0.7 1.2 1.4 34.0 35.1 79.2 0.7 5.6
C. Boucher 20 12.0 5.4 4.3 0.5 0.3 0.8 0.4 45.3 32.3 69.0 2.0 2.3
M. Thomas 12 11.3 4.8 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 54.1 53.8 60.0 0.1 1.0
P. McCaw 2 20.0 4.0 3.0 1.5 1.5 0.0 1.5 60.0 33.3 50.0 1.0 2.0
M. Miller 9 6.0 2.0 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.2 0.2 50.0 50.0 16.7 0.0 0.8
S. Ponds 2 4.0 2.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
S. Johnson 5 3.8 1.4 1.4 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.8 33.3 25.0 0.0 0.4 1.0
D. Hernandez 3 3.0 1.3 2.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 20.0 0.0 100.0 0.7 1.7
Total 23 242.2 111.7 46.3 25.3 8.35 5.22 14.5 45.3 38.1 80.2 9.6 36.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores