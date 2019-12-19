NO
GS

Warriors aim to snap five-game losing streak vs. struggling Pelicans

  • FLM
  • Dec 19, 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors hook up for the third time this season Friday night, but they might have a hard time recognizing each other in their first meeting in San Francisco.

The Warriors got 24 points and eight assists from D'Angelo Russell in a 134-123 victory in New Orleans in October, before returning to the Bayou without Russell for a November rematch, which the Pelicans won 108-100.

Russell was far from the only big name missing last month, with the Warriors also going without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney, while the Pelicans didn't suit up Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

One thing that hasn't changed much since the meeting almost five weeks ago is each team's win total.

The Pelicans won for the fourth time that night; they have since gone 3-13.

Meanwhile, the loss dropped the Warriors to 2-12; they've gone 3-12 since.

New Orleans had lost 13 in a row before opening a four-game trip with a 107-99 win at Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Despite playing a second game in two nights and immediately falling behind 7-0, the Pelicans had control of the game most of the night, thanks mainly to a 34-point effort from Ingram and a defensive effort that allowed New Orleans to hold an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season.

"We talked about playing blue-collar desperate," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry insisted to reporters afterward. "We had to be the most desperate team, not just in this game tonight, but the most desperate team in the league."

With the exception of Williamson, the Pelicans are mostly healthy for their third matchup with the Warriors. That includes JJ Redick, who has averaged 21.3 points in his last four games, shooting nearly 51 percent overall and 52 percent on 3-pointers.

Redick was a difference-maker, both positive and negative, in the earlier games against Golden State. He shot 1-for-10 overall and 1-for-9 on 3-pointers, totaling five points, in the October loss, before rebounding with 26 points on 8-for-16 shooting, 6-for-11 on threes, in the rematch.

Shortly after the Pelicans finished off the Timberwolves, the Warriors were dueling Portland on mostly even terms before falling short 122-112 on the Trail Blazers' home floor.

Russell had 26 points, including five 3-pointers, in the game, which Golden State will now follow with five straight at home.

That's not necessarily a good thing, as the Warriors are just 2-10 at their new Chase Center this season.

Frustration set in following the loss at Portland, when Draymond Green accused the Trail Blazers of "cheating the game" when an assistant coach called for a delay-of-game infraction against the Warriors when Green, still unwrapping his knees, wasn't ready to enter the contest upon being summoned from the scorer's table in the fourth quarter.

Green reminded all in earshot that the Warriors have dominated the Trail Blazers in the playoffs in recent years, and also have ended Chris Paul's season on multiple occasions.

It was Paul who got a delay-of-game call against the Timberwolves when Jordan Bell entered a game with his jersey untucked earlier this month.

"Those that cheat the game don't win in the playoffs," he demanded to reporters. "Monkey see, monkey do. I see one guy ask for a delay-of-game and get it, then I'm gonna ask for one. (That's) weak."

The Warriors expect to have all but Curry and Thompson available in an attempt to snap a five-game losing streak.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
D. Russell
0 SG
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
21.8 Pts. Per Game 21.8
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
48.9 Field Goal % 42.3
48.9 Three Point % 42.3
84.2 Free Throw % 74.0
away team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
25.3 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 3.7 APG
home team logo
D. Russell SG 0
21.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 6.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 7-22 -----
home team logo Warriors 5-24 -----
Chase Center San Francisco, California
Chase Center San Francisco, California
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 7-22 112.2 PPG 44.9 RPG 24.8 APG
home team logo Warriors 5-24 104.6 PPG 43.1 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
B. Ingram SF 25.3 PPG 7.1 RPG 3.7 APG 48.9 FG%
D. Russell SG 21.8 PPG 3.2 RPG 6.2 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pelicans
Roster
B. Ingram
J. Holiday
J. Redick
J. Hart
L. Ball
E. Moore
J. Hayes
J. Okafor
D. Favors
F. Jackson
N. Alexander-Walker
N. Melli
K. Williams
J. Gray
Z. Cheatham
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Ingram 25 33.7 25.3 7.1 3.7 0.8 0.8 2.9 48.9 39.6 84.2 0.9 6.2
J. Holiday 27 36.0 19.4 5.0 6.6 1.7 0.8 3.2 43.8 34.2 67.9 1.4 3.6
J. Redick 27 29.1 15.9 3.0 2.1 0.4 0.2 1.2 44.4 45.8 87.8 0.2 2.8
J. Hart 22 28.2 11.6 6.0 1.5 1.1 0.3 1.3 42.8 37.9 78.9 1.0 5.1
L. Ball 21 28.1 10.0 4.7 5.5 1.1 0.3 2.6 37.1 33.1 56.0 1.0 3.7
E. Moore 17 20.2 9.4 3.3 1.5 0.5 0.1 0.7 42.2 38.6 63.6 0.8 2.5
J. Hayes 26 21.4 9.0 4.8 0.8 0.7 1.0 0.8 63.3 25.0 64.4 1.8 2.9
J. Okafor 18 17.9 8.6 4.7 1.6 0.3 0.8 1.5 61.2 50.0 65.1 1.7 3.0
D. Favors 13 20.4 7.5 8.7 1.9 0.5 0.7 1.5 57.5 50.0 45.5 3.2 5.5
F. Jackson 23 14.3 6.6 1.3 1.0 0.4 0.0 1.0 37.3 30.3 81.3 0.2 1.1
N. Alexander-Walker 24 13.8 6.0 2.3 1.9 0.4 0.2 1.1 34.0 33.7 68.8 0.2 2.1
N. Melli 24 15.0 5.2 2.5 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.8 39.4 30.6 80.8 0.6 1.9
K. Williams 27 25.0 4.7 5.7 1.7 0.8 0.7 0.7 36.4 27.6 37.5 1.6 4.1
J. Gray 2 11.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 2.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Z. Cheatham 2 10.0 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
Total 29 242.6 112.2 44.9 24.8 7.45 4.90 15.4 44.7 36.4 73.3 10.6 34.4
Warriors
Roster
D. Russell
S. Curry
E. Paschall
A. Burks
G. Robinson III
D. Lee
D. Green
W. Cauley-Stein
J. Poole
M. Chriss
O. Spellman
K. Looney
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Russell 17 31.1 21.8 3.2 6.2 0.9 0.4 3.2 42.3 34.9 74.0 0.2 3.0
S. Curry 4 28.0 20.3 5.0 6.5 1.3 0.5 3.8 40.9 24.3 100.0 1.0 4.0
E. Paschall 26 30.4 15.9 5.0 1.7 0.4 0.3 1.6 49.4 28.6 80.7 1.4 3.6
A. Burks 26 29.3 15.4 4.5 3.0 1.1 0.3 1.6 42.2 36.4 88.3 0.8 3.7
G. Robinson III 29 31.8 11.7 4.7 1.6 0.9 0.3 0.9 45.6 39.6 83.3 1.5 3.2
D. Lee 15 22.7 10.3 3.9 2.1 0.6 0.0 1.1 39.7 30.0 83.3 0.8 3.1
D. Green 19 28.7 8.9 5.9 5.6 1.7 0.6 2.2 40.7 28.0 70.2 0.4 5.5
W. Cauley-Stein 26 22.7 8.1 6.4 1.5 1.2 1.3 1.0 56.0 0.0 61.1 1.5 4.8
J. Poole 27 22.6 7.4 2.0 2.0 0.6 0.2 1.1 25.6 24.0 83.3 0.1 1.9
M. Chriss 28 17.8 7.3 5.4 1.9 0.7 1.0 1.4 48.3 20.0 79.2 1.7 3.6
O. Spellman 28 17.9 7.3 5.4 0.9 0.6 0.6 1.3 43.5 35.2 81.3 2.1 3.2
K. Looney 8 11.4 2.8 3.0 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.8 32.1 50.0 60.0 1.5 1.5
Total 29 241.7 104.6 43.1 23.7 8.28 4.72 14.0 43.0 32.8 80.7 10.6 32.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores