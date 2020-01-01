CHA
CLE

Improving Cavaliers host slumping Hornets

  • FLM
  • Jan 01, 2020

Ready to move past a rough final game of 2019, the Cleveland Cavaliers see a brighter situation for the new year.

They'll begin that quest Thursday night at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Cavaliers have won four of their past six games despite the bumpy ride in Tuesday night's loss at Toronto.

"The young guys want to learn and want to be great and they're going to keep pushing themselves," Cleveland center Tristan Thompson said. "I'm here to stick it out and help these young guys. ... No shortcuts, do the right thing day-in and day-out."

The Hornets arrive with a six-game losing streak, so their issues seem more extreme than those confronting the Cavaliers.

The Hornets are trying to crank up their perimeter shooting again, an area that had been a strength. They ought to see a glimmer of hope for that considering the Cavaliers surrendered 17 baskets from 3-point range in the 117-97 loss at Toronto.

"Communication, just talking and ... be on the same page," Thompson said of the key to defending better on the perimeter.

The Hornets received a team-best 15 points from PJ Washington in Tuesday's home loss to the Boston Celtics. Six players reached double-figure points for Charlotte.

"I saw a lot of good out there," Hornets coach James Borrego said, clearly trying to boost confidence in the slumping team. "I thought our team played with a great competitive spirit. Just didn't make enough shots."

The Cavaliers won more games in December (five) than November (three), but first-year coach John Beilein knows there are still many areas to improve.

"We're still working there. People need to make shots, too," he said. "It will grow."

Thompson and Kevin Love recorded double-doubles for Cleveland in the Toronto game. Love was back in the lineup after sitting out Saturday at Minnesota because of a hip ailment.

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton said when shots aren't falling the team has to make good in other areas.

"Defensively, things we can control," Sexton said. "As a group, we just have to get better."

Sexton shot 3-for-27 on 3-point attempts in December.

"Next game I'm going to try to hit one or two and get it back going," he said.

The Hornets are searching for more solutions on offense. Guard Devonte' Graham has had more difficulty finding openings as defenses concentrate on him.

Developing interior production continues to be a chore for Charlotte.

"We've got to get to the rim and put more pressure there," Borrego said. "We don't have great size. We've just got to keep working with what we can do at the rim. We don't want to keep settling for 3s. ... When that shot is not dropping, we have to put more pressure at the rim."

Cleveland defeated the Hornets 100-98 on Dec. 18 at home despite Charlotte guard Terry Rozier racking up a career-high 35 points. That outcome began the six-game losing streak for the Hornets.

The Cavaliers open a four-game homestand with Thursday night's game.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
K. Love
0 PF
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
10.6 Reb. Per Game 10.6
37.6 Field Goal % 44.8
37.6 Three Point % 44.8
80.4 Free Throw % 84.2
away team logo
D. Graham PG 4
18.9 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.7 APG
home team logo
K. Love PF 0
16.5 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Hornets 13-23 -----
home team logo Cavaliers 10-23 -----
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 13-23 103.8 PPG 42.8 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 10-23 104.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
D. Graham PG 18.9 PPG 3.9 RPG 7.7 APG 37.6 FG%
K. Love PF 16.5 PPG 10.6 RPG 2.9 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hornets
Roster
D. Graham
T. Rozier
P. Washington
M. Bridges
C. Zeller
M. Monk
B. Biyombo
M. Williams
D. Bacon
C. Martin
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
N. Batum
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
C. Martin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Graham 36 34.8 18.9 3.9 7.7 0.9 0.3 3.0 37.6 39.1 80.4 0.9 2.9
T. Rozier 36 33.4 17.1 4.4 4.3 1.2 0.2 2.7 41.2 38.1 84.3 0.8 3.6
P. Washington 31 29.8 12.5 5.2 1.7 1.0 0.9 1.4 48.2 42.2 65.9 0.9 4.3
M. Bridges 36 30.5 12.2 5.3 1.8 0.6 0.8 1.6 44.2 35.3 77.6 1.1 4.2
C. Zeller 33 23.5 11.7 7.5 1.2 0.6 0.4 1.4 54.2 28.3 68.6 2.9 4.6
M. Monk 35 20.2 9.2 2.8 2.1 0.5 0.2 1.3 43.4 25.8 82.0 0.4 2.4
B. Biyombo 34 18.8 8.1 5.6 0.9 0.2 0.8 0.7 57.8 0.0 59.2 2.3 3.3
M. Williams 31 20.5 7.4 2.8 1.0 0.7 0.5 0.7 47.3 39.4 89.2 0.4 2.4
D. Bacon 26 16.5 5.6 2.3 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.9 31.8 24.5 67.6 0.4 1.9
C. Martin 27 15.2 4.2 2.7 1.3 0.8 0.1 0.6 40.4 21.1 69.0 0.6 2.1
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 11 13.7 4.2 3.1 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.6 33.3 29.4 77.8 0.8 2.3
N. Batum 16 22.3 3.6 4.1 3.0 0.8 0.5 1.2 37.0 30.6 100.0 1.1 2.9
W. Hernangomez 13 5.5 2.5 2.0 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.5 40.0 25.0 46.2 0.8 1.2
J. McDaniels 2 3.5 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0
C. Martin 5 6.4 1.8 1.0 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.6 30.0 0.0 60.0 0.2 0.8
Total 36 241.4 103.8 42.8 23.7 6.83 4.42 14.3 43.4 35.2 73.6 11.1 31.7
Cavaliers
Roster
C. Sexton
K. Love
T. Thompson
D. Garland
C. Osman
K. Porter
L. Nance Jr.
D. Exum
B. Knight
A. Zizic
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
A. McKinnie
T. Cook
D. Wade
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Sexton 33 30.6 18.0 3.2 2.3 1.0 0.1 2.1 45.0 27.3 82.4 1.0 2.2
K. Love 28 30.6 16.5 10.6 2.9 0.6 0.4 2.7 44.8 37.5 84.2 1.0 9.6
T. Thompson 32 31.4 12.8 10.1 2.2 0.8 1.0 1.8 50.9 42.9 58.8 4.0 6.2
D. Garland 33 28.4 11.3 2.0 2.9 0.7 0.0 2.5 40.1 36.7 85.3 0.4 1.6
C. Osman 33 28.6 10.0 3.4 2.2 1.0 0.3 1.3 42.8 37.1 60.5 0.5 2.9
K. Porter 32 21.8 8.6 3.3 2.0 0.9 0.2 1.8 43.5 30.3 76.5 0.3 2.9
L. Nance Jr. 30 24.5 8.2 7.2 1.5 0.8 0.5 1.0 49.2 33.7 66.7 1.7 5.5
D. Exum 3 15.3 7.3 1.0 0.7 1.3 0.0 1.3 50.0 25.0 63.6 0.0 1.0
B. Knight 10 11.4 4.7 0.8 1.6 0.4 0.1 0.8 34.0 34.3 37.5 0.1 0.7
A. Zizic 11 8.9 4.1 2.3 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.1 58.1 0.0 90.0 0.6 1.6
J. Henson 15 12.3 3.7 3.2 1.3 0.7 1.4 0.7 51.1 16.7 35.3 0.9 2.3
M. Dellavedova 31 13.4 2.8 1.4 2.6 0.4 0.0 0.8 31.6 13.2 95.5 0.4 1.0
A. McKinnie 21 9.6 2.6 1.8 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.4 36.4 32.0 63.6 0.5 1.3
T. Cook 6 2.8 2.0 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 83.3 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.3
D. Wade 3 6.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
Total 33 240.8 104.3 44.4 21.2 7.21 3.42 15.6 44.5 33.7 75.6 10.5 33.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores