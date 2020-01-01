DEN
IND

Nuggets' focus on defense vs. Pacers

  • FLM
  • Jan 01, 2020

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris has enjoyed some of his best games when he returns home to Indiana. Whether or not he gets a chance to have another good one in his home state is in doubt.

Harris, Denver's starting shooting guard and best perimeter defender, has missed the last two games with a shin contusion and his status for Thursday night's game at the Pacers has not been determined.

Denver could use him after getting routed in Houston on Tuesday night. The Nuggets allowed a season-high 130 points -- 35 from James Harden -- with Harris on the sidelines. Denver's defense has slipped over the last 10 games and struggled again in the fourth quarter when the Rockets scored 38 points.

"Our defense wasn't there all night long," Denver coach Michael Malone said. "The turnovers were too much. Give them credit, they're a good team, but a really disappointing fourth quarter."

Without Harris in the lineup Malone started Torrey Craig, who had fallen out of the rotation of late but fouled out in just 21 minutes. Malone could go back to starting rookie Michael Porter Jr., who made his first career start in a win over Sacramento on Sunday night and scored 19 points.

He came off the bench against Houston, scoring seven points in 11 minutes.

The Nuggets' defense will be challenged by the balanced offense of the Pacers. Despite not having Victor Oladipo all season Indiana is 22-12 thanks to three players averaging more than 17 points. T.J. Warren (17.8), Malcom Brogdon (17.7) and Domantas Sabonis (17.5) have led the way for the Pacers, who sit second in the Central Division to the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pacers are coming off a 115-97 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night in Brogdon's return from a hamstring injury that kept him out for three straight games. He lasted just one half due to a back injury but with Indiana ahead by 24 points, the move might have been precautionary.

"His back locked up on him in that first quarter," Indiana coach Nate McMillan said after the game. "I think he fell and when he fell, he started feeling spasms."

The Pacers' focus Thursday will be to contain Denver center Nikola Jokic, who has 11 double-doubles in the last 14 games and seven triple-doubles this season. Jokic has been comparatively quiet the last two games, averaging 19 points and eight rebounds.

Denver did get forward Paul Millsap back from a left knee injury that kept him out of the previous two games. He had 13 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's game and will be challenged to help contain Sabonis, who is also averaging 13.3 rebounds, which is fifth in the NBA.

Millsap is the elder statesman on a young Nuggets roster and provides strong interior defense as well as strong low-post offense.

The Pacers also are looking forward to getting back Oladipo soon. The guard suffered a ruptured tendon in his right quad in January 2019 and could return later this month.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
D. Sabonis
11 PF
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
13.3 Reb. Per Game 13.3
50.1 Field Goal % 50.8
50.1 Three Point % 50.8
81.2 Free Throw % 73.0
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
18.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 6.7 APG
home team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
17.5 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 4.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 23-10 -----
home team logo Pacers 22-12 -----
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 23-10 108.2 PPG 45.1 RPG 26.5 APG
home team logo Pacers 22-12 109.1 PPG 44 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 18.1 PPG 9.9 RPG 6.7 APG 50.1 FG%
D. Sabonis PF 17.5 PPG 13.3 RPG 4.0 APG 50.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Barton
P. Millsap
G. Harris
J. Grant
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
M. Porter Jr.
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 33 31.2 18.1 9.9 6.7 1.0 0.6 2.6 50.1 30.8 81.2 2.3 7.6
J. Murray 33 31.9 17.1 4.2 4.6 1.4 0.3 2.3 42.9 33.1 90.9 0.9 3.3
W. Barton 31 33.1 14.6 6.9 3.7 1.2 0.5 1.4 45.4 36.8 72.9 1.6 5.4
P. Millsap 29 25.0 12.4 5.9 1.4 0.9 0.8 1.3 48.3 45.6 88.2 2.0 3.8
G. Harris 31 32.9 11.4 2.8 2.2 1.4 0.3 1.0 43.6 34.1 82.0 0.5 2.3
J. Grant 33 23.3 10.0 3.2 0.8 0.5 0.7 0.8 46.2 41.1 66.2 0.5 2.7
M. Morris 33 17.8 7.1 1.6 3.2 0.7 0.2 0.6 43.3 40.0 77.1 0.3 1.3
M. Plumlee 33 17.2 7.0 5.6 2.3 0.6 0.7 1.6 57.6 0.0 57.6 1.8 3.8
M. Beasley 26 16.0 6.9 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.1 0.8 40.2 39.8 81.8 0.2 1.3
M. Porter Jr. 24 9.8 5.3 2.8 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.6 49.0 36.8 76.9 0.9 1.9
J. Hernangomez 21 12.4 3.3 2.3 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.5 35.7 26.7 53.3 0.6 1.8
T. Craig 23 12.5 2.9 2.1 0.7 0.3 0.6 0.4 38.2 23.5 53.8 0.6 1.5
J. Vanderbilt 4 3.3 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 33 242.3 108.2 45.1 26.5 7.94 4.61 13.2 45.8 35.5 76.5 11.2 33.9
Pacers
Roster
T. Warren
M. Brogdon
D. Sabonis
J. Lamb
M. Turner
A. Holiday
D. McDermott
J. Holiday
T. McConnell
J. Sampson
N. Mitrou-Long
E. Sumner
G. Bitadze
T. Leaf
A. Johnson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Warren 34 32.3 17.8 3.6 1.2 0.9 0.4 1.2 50.4 37.2 83.5 0.8 2.8
M. Brogdon 27 30.5 17.7 4.4 7.4 0.8 0.2 2.7 44.6 33.3 93.3 0.6 3.7
D. Sabonis 32 34.1 17.5 13.3 4.0 0.8 0.6 2.7 50.8 27.8 73.0 3.3 10.0
J. Lamb 23 30.0 13.7 4.6 2.6 1.3 0.6 1.4 44.5 30.2 84.4 0.6 4.0
M. Turner 26 29.0 12.1 5.7 1.2 0.6 2.1 1.3 45.6 37.4 71.7 1.3 4.4
A. Holiday 32 23.4 10.8 2.6 3.2 0.8 0.2 1.4 43.1 42.5 87.8 0.4 2.2
D. McDermott 34 21.2 9.8 2.8 1.1 0.1 0.1 0.7 47.9 45.3 80.8 0.5 2.4
J. Holiday 34 25.2 7.4 3.6 1.4 1.1 0.6 0.5 39.3 36.9 82.8 0.5 3.1
T. McConnell 32 18.5 7.1 2.7 5.2 0.6 0.2 1.4 50.7 30.0 82.6 0.5 2.2
J. Sampson 10 17.1 5.2 2.7 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.6 57.1 20.0 28.6 0.7 2.0
N. Mitrou-Long 3 14.3 4.7 2.0 2.3 0.3 0.3 0.7 37.5 18.2 0.0 0.0 2.0
E. Sumner 11 13.8 4.0 1.5 1.7 0.7 0.4 0.6 39.1 26.7 57.1 0.6 0.8
G. Bitadze 26 10.1 3.3 2.5 0.6 0.0 0.9 0.5 46.5 22.2 71.4 0.7 1.8
T. Leaf 21 8.4 3.1 2.8 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.3 41.5 35.7 60.0 1.0 1.9
A. Johnson 10 4.3 1.7 1.5 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 53.8 0.0 75.0 0.6 0.9
Total 34 242.2 109.1 44 25.5 6.88 5.21 12.6 46.7 36.6 80.2 9.3 34.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores