The Philadelphia 76ers are among the NBA's most formidable home teams, and following a disappointing road trip against opponents with similar records, they are hoping to maintain their dominance in front of the home fans.

The 76ers look to add to their 18-2 home record Wednesday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets.

Philadelphia's 25-16 overall record is built mostly upon its dominance at home. The Sixers own the NBA's third-highest winning percentage in home games, 90.0 percent, only behind Miami at 17-1 (94.4 percent) and Milwaukee, which is 19-2 (90.5 percent) after beating New York on Tuesday.

Philadelphia's only two losses at home occurred Dec. 18 (by four points to Miami) and Dec. 20 (by 19 to Dallas). The Sixers have since won four straight at home, but the dominance did not carry over to the road trip. They followed up an 18-point loss in Dallas on Saturday with a 101-95 setback in Indiana on Monday.

The Sixers had a chance to take a one-point lead against the Pacers with 29 seconds left, but Tobias Harris' 3-point attempt was blocked by T.J. Warren.

Instead, Philadelphia lost after leading by nine points at halftime, in large part because of missing 14 of 17 3-point tries in the second half.

"In the fourth quarter, we got to find a little bit more movement than what we are doing," Harris said. "Executing. We got to figure out where we want to get to and how we want to get a bucket, to get a good shot up."

The Sixers hope they can execute better while playing their fourth game without center Joel Embiid, who is out indefinitely with a torn ligament in his left ring finger.

Ben Simmons led the Sixers with 24 points Monday, and Josh Richardson continued his hot streak with 23. Richardson has scored at least 20 in three of his past four games and is shooting 48 percent (32-of-66) in that span.

Philadelphia also hopes it plays significantly better than in the first meeting with the Nets on Dec. 8, a 109-89 loss in Brooklyn.

The Nets are heading to Philadelphia for the first time since enduring a 122-100 loss in Game 5 of the first round of the 2019 playoffs. Brooklyn did not have Kyrie Irving last season, and he missed the first meeting this season while recovering from right shoulder impingement.

Irving is set to play his third game since the Nets went 13-13 in his absence. He has scored 53 points on 22-of-30 shooting since returning from missing nearly two months.

Irving scored 32 points Tuesday, but the Nets also dropped to 2-8 in their past 10 games with a 118-107 home loss to the red-hot Utah Jazz, who are 15-1 in their past 16 games.

Irving played 32 minutes Tuesday and could play around the same amount on the second night of a back-to-back set.

"They'll be very physical, and it's always a great crowd in Philly, so we got to expect that, and they're pretty good on their home floor this year," Irving said. "We give them their respect, but we got to come in there and as a road team just continue to battle."

The Nets played Tuesday's game without veterans Garrett Temple (right knee contusion) and Wilson Chandler (left hamstring tightness). Both players remain day-to-day.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
K. Irving
11 PG
B. Simmons
25 PG
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
8.4 Ast. Per Game 8.4
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
46.4 Field Goal % 56.3
46.4 Three Point % 56.3
93.7 Free Throw % 59.4
away team logo
K. Irving PG 11
28.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 7.2 APG
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
15.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 8.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Nets 18-21 -----
home team logo 76ers 25-16 -----
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 18-21 109.6 PPG 48.7 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo 76ers 25-16 109.0 PPG 46.1 RPG 26.3 APG
Key Players
K. Irving PG 28.2 PPG 5.2 RPG 7.2 APG 47.5 FG%
B. Simmons PG 15.2 PPG 7.6 RPG 8.4 APG 56.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nets
Roster
K. Irving
S. Dinwiddie
C. LeVert
J. Harris
T. Waller-Prince
J. Allen
G. Temple
D. Jordan
W. Chandler
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
T. Pinson
N. Claxton
J. Anderson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Irving 13 32.6 28.2 5.2 7.2 1.1 0.5 2.2 47.5 36.1 92.8 0.9 4.3
S. Dinwiddie 39 30.9 22.0 3.2 6.4 0.7 0.4 2.9 42.2 29.1 77.7 0.4 2.8
C. LeVert 14 28.2 15.6 4.1 3.4 0.6 0.1 3.1 41.0 37.3 63.0 1.0 3.1
J. Harris 39 31.8 14.2 4.2 2.2 0.7 0.3 1.4 46.5 40.9 77.2 0.9 3.3
T. Waller-Prince 39 30.3 12.2 6.6 2.1 0.9 0.4 2.0 37.7 35.3 78.0 0.8 5.8
J. Allen 39 26.5 11.4 9.7 1.2 0.7 1.3 1.1 65.0 0.0 63.5 3.2 6.5
G. Temple 36 29.2 10.5 3.4 2.6 0.9 0.5 1.3 36.8 32.1 75.9 0.6 2.8
D. Jordan 36 21.3 8.1 9.9 1.9 0.4 1.0 1.3 65.6 0.0 67.9 2.4 7.6
W. Chandler 12 20.3 5.9 4.8 1.3 0.6 0.4 1.2 41.8 22.2 87.5 0.3 4.6
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 17 17.2 4.8 2.4 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.9 39.4 34.3 73.7 0.5 1.9
T. Pinson 24 13.3 4.7 1.9 1.9 0.5 0.1 1.3 29.6 19.7 93.8 0.4 1.5
N. Claxton 10 12.0 2.7 2.2 1.1 0.1 0.5 0.6 50.0 0.0 41.7 0.8 1.4
J. Anderson 3 5.7 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 16.7 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.7
Total 39 243.2 109.6 48.7 23.7 6.56 4.77 15.2 44.2 32.9 73.6 10.6 38.1
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
J. Richardson
B. Simmons
A. Horford
F. Korkmaz
T. Burke
J. Ennis III
M. Scott
M. Thybulle
R. Neto
S. Milton
K. O'Quinn
N. Pelle
J. Bolden
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 31 31.1 23.4 12.3 3.3 0.8 1.4 3.0 47.2 32.2 83.7 2.5 9.8
T. Harris 41 34.1 19.3 6.7 3.0 0.8 0.6 1.6 48.1 34.9 79.2 0.8 5.9
J. Richardson 33 32.2 15.7 3.3 3.5 1.0 0.6 2.1 43.8 34.1 80.2 0.8 2.5
B. Simmons 39 35.6 15.2 7.6 8.4 2.1 0.7 3.5 56.3 40.0 59.4 1.9 5.7
A. Horford 37 30.9 12.4 6.5 3.8 1.0 1.0 1.1 45.5 34.0 65.9 1.7 4.9
F. Korkmaz 40 20.3 8.0 2.2 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.6 42.9 37.1 75.0 0.2 2.0
T. Burke 22 14.1 6.6 1.5 2.3 0.3 0.1 0.6 47.9 44.4 72.2 0.6 0.9
J. Ennis III 39 17.6 6.5 3.4 0.9 0.5 0.3 0.6 44.0 36.8 77.4 1.1 2.3
M. Scott 41 18.7 6.0 3.3 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.3 40.5 33.6 85.7 0.7 2.6
M. Thybulle 33 18.0 4.6 1.4 1.2 1.4 0.7 0.9 39.8 42.1 67.9 0.5 0.9
R. Neto 32 10.7 4.0 1.0 1.4 0.5 0.1 0.8 50.0 42.5 80.0 0.2 0.8
S. Milton 12 8.5 3.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 0.1 1.1 38.1 22.7 76.9 0.2 1.1
K. O'Quinn 20 9.8 3.1 3.6 1.4 0.1 0.8 0.8 49.1 33.3 37.5 1.1 2.5
N. Pelle 11 10.5 2.7 3.3 0.5 0.1 1.4 0.7 56.5 0.0 50.0 0.9 2.4
J. Bolden 2 2.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 41 241.2 109.0 46.1 26.3 8.24 5.59 14.0 46.8 35.5 74.6 10.3 35.8
