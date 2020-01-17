ORL
Orlando on road again at Golden State

  • Jan 17, 2020

The Orlando Magic were unable to build off the momentum of defeating one Los Angeles team by losing to the other in their last time on the court.

The Magic aim to get back on track Saturday when they continue a six-game road trip in San Francisco by facing the Golden State Warriors, who have lost a season-high 10 in a row.

Orlando followed up ending the Lakers' nine-game winning streak on Wednesday by dropping a 122-95 decision to the Clippers a night later.

Magic power forward Aaron Gordon answered his 21-point performance against the Lakers by making 8 of 11 shots to finish with 20 points on Thursday.

"It would have been nice to come in here sweep the L.A. teams, but obviously we didn't play with enough energy at all," the 24-year-old Gordon said. "This next stretch is going to be very tough for us, it's going to be a testament to our mental toughness. We have to lock in, we got dig in and get a couple more wins on this road (trip)."

Orlando coach Steve Clifford credited Gordon for his play, however told reporters he needed more out of the other Magic players.

"Look, you have to have the necessary intensity, purpose, attitude of play, to win any night in this league, especially against a team as good as (the Clippers)," Clifford said. "You have to be on it. I thought Aaron Gordon was terrific. Except for that ... our team, our approach and our attitude has been a real strength all year. Tonight it was not."

Gordon has scored 60 points while making 23 of 39 shots over his last three games.

Gordon would like to avenge a porous performance in the first meeting with Golden State. He made just 2 of 11 shots and scored eight points in Orlando's 100-96 win on Dec. 1.

Evan Fournier, who averages a team-best 19.1 points, scored a career-high-tying 32 with six 3-pointers in that game.

As the Magic aim to move closer to .500 while playing the fifth game of their six-game trek, the Warriors find themselves continuing their pursuit for their first win in the calendar year.

That search continued on Thursday, when Golden State dropped a 134-131 overtime decision to Denver. Coach Steve Kerr was quick to compliment his injury-riddled team after it featured seven players in double-digit scoring.

"I thought our guys were great tonight," Kerr told reporters. "They competed, they played really well together. ... When Denver came at us in the second half with multiple runs, we kept fighting. We just couldn't quite get over the hump."

Alec Burks recorded a team-high 25 points off the bench while Damion Lee added 21 a day after signing a multi-year contract.

D'Angelo Russell had 19 points despite his second straight woeful shooting performance. He followed up a 5-for-17 effort in Tuesday's 124-97 setback to Dallas with a 6-of-18 performance against the Nuggets.

Glenn Robinson III chipped in with 17 points against Denver and had a team-high 19 in the first meeting with the Magic.

--Field Level Media

