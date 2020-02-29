TOR
The Toronto Raptors were supposed to fall off this year after a magical run to the NBA title last spring.

Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard moved to Los Angeles, taking away Toronto's most talented player and the primary reason the Larry O'Brien Trophy resides in Canada.

But instead of regressing, the Raptors have surged, and at 42-17 are in second place in the Eastern Conference and looking like they'll be a strong playoff contender when April rolls around. They are 17-3 in their past 20 games, which includes losing consecutive games last week for the first time in two months.

Avoiding a rare three-game skid could be tough when the reigning champions visit Denver on Sunday night, though.

Toronto is coming off a surprising home loss to Charlotte on Friday night in a game in which Fred VanVleet (sore left shoulder) and Serge Ibaka (sore right knee) both were inactive. Norman Powell returned to the lineup after missing nine games with a fractured finger, and Patrick McCaw played after sitting out three with an illness.

Center Marc Gasol hasn't played since Jan. 30 because of his left hamstring injury, but head coach Nick Nurse said everyone is going on the five-game Western Conference road trip that begins in Denver. It also starts a push for playoff positioning with 23 games left.

"We need everybody to get back," guard Kyle Lowry said after Friday's loss to the Hornets. "This is the time. We're in March now and it's time to pick it up a little bit more and try to level up a little."

Getting healthy will help on the trip, especially against a Nuggets team that got blown out by Leonard's new team on Friday night. The Clippers ran Denver off the court in a 132-103 win to tie the Nuggets for second place in the Western Conference.

Denver never led, and the game wasn't competitive in the second half, prompting head coach Michael Malone to call his team's play soft, a label that guard Will Barton agreed with while addressing his teammates postgame.

"This was a wake-up call," Barton said after the loss. "I'm one of the veterans on this team, I know my voice is respected in that locker room, and I really want to win at the end of the day. It's no time to play around; it's time to get serious."

The Nuggets have lost three of their past five games despite the continued strong play of center Nikola Jokic and guard Jamal Murray. Jokic averaged 25.5 points and 10 rebounds in February while Murray scored 23.6 points a game in the month.

Denver likely will need the pair to continue to carry the load while getting more from the rest of the team. Suffering their worst loss of the season might be enough to spark the Nuggets against the Raptors.

Jokic didn't seem worried about the loss in Los Angeles carrying over.

"We've had a lot of bad losses," Jokic said. "Maybe this is just, as you guys say, maybe a little bit more important. But it's still not the end of the world. We've had a lot of losses against teams that have a worse record than us. We've responded well."

Key Players
P. Siakam
43 PF
N. Jokic
15 C
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
20.8 Pts. Per Game 20.8
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
46.2 Field Goal % 53.1
46.2 Three Point % 53.1
79.7 Free Throw % 81.6
away team logo
P. Siakam PF 43
23.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.4 APG
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
20.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 6.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Raptors 42-17 -----
home team logo Nuggets 40-19 -----
Pepsi Center Denver, Colorado
Pepsi Center Denver, Colorado
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 42-17 112.7 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Nuggets 40-19 110.5 PPG 44.5 RPG 26.4 APG
Key Players
P. Siakam PF 23.7 PPG 7.5 RPG 3.4 APG 46.2 FG%
N. Jokic C 20.8 PPG 10.0 RPG 6.7 APG 53.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Raptors
Roster
P. Siakam
K. Lowry
F. VanVleet
S. Ibaka
N. Powell
O. Anunoby
T. Davis
M. Gasol
R. Hollis-Jefferson
C. Boucher
M. Thomas
P. McCaw
S. Johnson
M. Miller
D. Hernandez
P. Watson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. Siakam 48 35.1 23.7 7.5 3.4 1.0 0.9 2.4 46.2 37.0 79.7 1.1 6.4
K. Lowry 47 36.5 19.2 4.8 7.7 1.3 0.5 3.0 41.5 35.0 85.4 0.6 4.2
F. VanVleet 48 35.8 17.6 3.8 6.6 1.9 0.3 2.3 40.9 38.8 84.3 0.4 3.4
S. Ibaka 47 27.1 15.9 8.0 1.3 0.5 0.8 2.0 51.8 38.8 73.0 2.1 6.0
N. Powell 39 28.4 15.5 3.8 1.7 1.2 0.4 1.5 49.4 39.9 82.7 0.6 3.2
O. Anunoby 58 29.5 10.3 5.4 1.6 1.3 0.7 1.2 49.7 36.7 68.0 1.2 4.3
T. Davis 59 17.5 8.1 3.5 1.7 0.5 0.2 1.0 46.9 40.8 88.9 0.8 2.7
M. Gasol 35 27.8 7.8 6.5 3.5 0.8 0.9 1.2 42.4 40.3 72.2 0.8 5.6
R. Hollis-Jefferson 47 19.8 7.6 5.0 1.8 0.9 0.4 1.0 47.5 11.8 72.6 2.0 3.1
C. Boucher 51 13.2 6.3 4.4 0.5 0.3 1.0 0.4 46.5 28.1 78.5 1.7 2.7
M. Thomas 28 10.2 4.9 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.4 50.5 50.0 75.0 0.2 1.2
P. McCaw 32 24.0 4.8 2.2 2.2 1.1 0.1 0.8 42.0 35.0 75.0 0.6 1.6
S. Johnson 19 5.0 1.2 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.4 26.7 15.4 83.3 0.2 1.0
M. Miller 24 5.2 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 34.8 33.3 16.7 0.0 0.5
D. Hernandez 4 2.8 1.0 1.8 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 20.0 0.0 100.0 0.5 1.3
P. Watson 3 2.7 0.3 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.7
Total 59 241.7 112.7 45.5 25.5 8.78 5.07 13.7 45.8 37.3 79.4 9.9 35.6
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Barton
P. Millsap
J. Grant
G. Harris
M. Morris
M. Porter Jr.
M. Plumlee
T. Craig
P. Dozier
K. Bates-Diop
J. McRae
N. Vonleh
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 59 32.3 20.8 10.0 6.7 1.2 0.7 3.0 53.1 32.9 81.6 2.4 7.6
J. Murray 49 32.4 18.7 3.9 4.8 1.2 0.3 2.2 45.6 34.1 88.9 0.7 3.2
W. Barton 52 33.0 14.8 6.4 3.8 1.1 0.5 1.5 44.6 38.8 76.2 1.4 4.9
P. Millsap 39 24.3 11.8 5.8 1.6 0.9 0.7 1.3 47.9 43.8 85.0 1.9 3.9
J. Grant 58 26.3 11.7 3.6 1.1 0.7 0.8 0.8 47.1 39.3 74.2 0.8 2.7
G. Harris 50 31.9 10.1 2.9 2.1 1.3 0.2 1.0 39.8 30.6 82.9 0.5 2.4
M. Morris 59 21.4 8.5 1.8 3.6 0.8 0.2 0.7 46.4 38.3 80.0 0.3 1.5
M. Porter Jr. 43 14.1 7.8 4.3 0.7 0.4 0.4 0.8 51.2 42.6 79.5 1.1 3.2
M. Plumlee 47 17.3 7.3 5.5 2.4 0.5 0.6 1.4 61.4 0.0 55.2 1.7 3.8
T. Craig 45 17.9 4.8 3.3 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.4 44.9 31.6 64.5 1.0 2.2
P. Dozier 18 12.8 4.8 1.7 1.6 0.4 0.3 0.6 40.4 25.9 63.6 0.3 1.4
K. Bates-Diop 2 9.5 3.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 100.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 1.0
J. McRae 3 9.0 3.0 1.7 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 40.0 50.0 75.0 0.3 1.3
N. Vonleh 3 5.3 2.7 2.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.7 100.0 100.0 50.0 0.7 1.3
Total 59 242.5 110.5 44.5 26.4 8.10 4.73 12.8 46.9 35.6 77.8 10.9 33.6
