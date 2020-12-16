LAL
PHO

1st Quarter
LAL
Lakers
PHO
Suns

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
away team logo Lakers 2-0 -----
home team logo Suns 0-2 -----
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Ariz.
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 2-0 109.0 PPG 45.5 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Suns 0-2 98.5 PPG 42.5 RPG 19.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Lakers
Roster
T. Horton-Tucker
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
M. Harrell
M. Morris
Q. Cook
D. Schroder
D. Cacok
W. Matthews
J. Dudley
M. Gasol
A. Caruso
K. Antetokounmpo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Horton-Tucker 2 39.5 26.0 9.5 4.0 3.50 0.00 2.5 50.0 55.6 86.7 1 8.5
K. Kuzma 2 38.5 21.5 4.0 4.5 0.00 0.50 2.5 43.3 46.2 64.7 0.5 3.5
K. Caldwell-Pope 1 24.0 16.0 5.0 3.0 3.00 0.00 1.0 62.5 66.7 80.0 1 4
M. Harrell 2 29.0 16.0 11.5 2.5 1.00 1.00 1.0 40.6 100.0 62.5 4.5 7
M. Morris 1 27.0 11.0 3.0 1.0 2.00 0.00 1.0 66.7 100.0 66.7 0 3
Q. Cook 2 29.0 10.5 2.0 5.0 1.50 0.00 1.5 38.1 45.5 0.0 0 2
D. Schroder 1 24.0 10.0 4.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 6.0 36.4 100.0 0.0 1 3
D. Cacok 1 25.0 8.0 6.0 0.0 2.00 0.00 0.0 57.1 0.0 0.0 1 5
W. Matthews 1 23.0 8.0 5.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 40.0 0.0 100.0 0 5
J. Dudley 1 28.0 7.0 5.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 66.7 100.0 50.0 0 5
M. Gasol 1 22.0 6.0 4.0 5.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 75.0 0.0 0.0 1 3
A. Caruso 1 10.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 0 1
K. Antetokounmpo 1 24.0 1.0 4.0 0.0 1.00 1.00 2.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0 4
Total 2 0.0 109.0 45.5 21.5 11.00 2.00 15.0 46.1 53.2 73.2 8.0 37.5
Suns
Roster
D. Booker
L. Galloway
M. Bridges
C. Payne
D. Ayton
J. Motley
J. Smith
E. Moore
J. Carter
C. Paul
A. Nader
D. Jones
T. Alexander
C. Johnson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Booker 2 26.0 21.5 2.5 3.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 51.6 25.0 81.8 0 2.5
L. Galloway 2 19.5 15.5 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.50 0.0 55.0 58.3 66.7 0 1
M. Bridges 2 26.0 14.5 1.5 0.5 1.00 0.00 1.0 50.0 33.3 66.7 0 1.5
C. Payne 1 30.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 2.00 0.00 3.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 1 5
D. Ayton 2 23.5 7.5 11.5 2.0 0.50 0.50 1.5 38.9 0.0 50.0 3 8.5
J. Motley 2 10.5 6.5 3.0 0.0 0.50 0.50 1.5 80.0 0.0 62.5 0.5 2.5
J. Smith 2 21.0 6.5 5.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 41.7 28.6 50.0 0 5
E. Moore 2 16.0 5.5 2.0 2.0 1.00 0.00 0.5 35.7 50.0 0.0 0.5 1.5
J. Carter 2 28.0 5.0 1.5 3.5 1.50 0.00 1.5 21.4 25.0 100.0 0.5 1
C. Paul 1 18.0 5.0 2.0 6.0 1.00 0.00 2.0 28.6 0.0 100.0 0 2
A. Nader 2 11.0 3.5 3.0 0.0 0.50 0.00 1.5 22.2 50.0 100.0 0 3
D. Jones 2 17.0 3.0 6.5 2.0 0.50 1.00 0.5 66.7 0.0 100.0 1.5 5
T. Alexander 2 10.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 0.5 28.6 0.0 0.0 0 0
C. Johnson 1 15.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0 2
Total 2 0.0 98.5 42.5 19.0 8.00 2.50 14.0 42.7 31.6 75.0 6.5 36.0
