LAL
PHO
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Horton-Tucker
|2
|39.5
|26.0
|9.5
|4.0
|3.50
|0.00
|2.5
|50.0
|55.6
|86.7
|1
|8.5
|K. Kuzma
|2
|38.5
|21.5
|4.0
|4.5
|0.00
|0.50
|2.5
|43.3
|46.2
|64.7
|0.5
|3.5
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|1
|24.0
|16.0
|5.0
|3.0
|3.00
|0.00
|1.0
|62.5
|66.7
|80.0
|1
|4
|M. Harrell
|2
|29.0
|16.0
|11.5
|2.5
|1.00
|1.00
|1.0
|40.6
|100.0
|62.5
|4.5
|7
|M. Morris
|1
|27.0
|11.0
|3.0
|1.0
|2.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|100.0
|66.7
|0
|3
|Q. Cook
|2
|29.0
|10.5
|2.0
|5.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.5
|38.1
|45.5
|0.0
|0
|2
|D. Schroder
|1
|24.0
|10.0
|4.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|6.0
|36.4
|100.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|D. Cacok
|1
|25.0
|8.0
|6.0
|0.0
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|57.1
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|5
|W. Matthews
|1
|23.0
|8.0
|5.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|40.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|5
|J. Dudley
|1
|28.0
|7.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|100.0
|50.0
|0
|5
|M. Gasol
|1
|22.0
|6.0
|4.0
|5.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|A. Caruso
|1
|10.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|K. Antetokounmpo
|1
|24.0
|1.0
|4.0
|0.0
|1.00
|1.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|4
|Total
|2
|0.0
|109.0
|45.5
|21.5
|11.00
|2.00
|15.0
|46.1
|53.2
|73.2
|8.0
|37.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Booker
|2
|26.0
|21.5
|2.5
|3.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|51.6
|25.0
|81.8
|0
|2.5
|L. Galloway
|2
|19.5
|15.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|55.0
|58.3
|66.7
|0
|1
|M. Bridges
|2
|26.0
|14.5
|1.5
|0.5
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|33.3
|66.7
|0
|1.5
|C. Payne
|1
|30.0
|8.0
|6.0
|4.0
|2.00
|0.00
|3.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|5
|D. Ayton
|2
|23.5
|7.5
|11.5
|2.0
|0.50
|0.50
|1.5
|38.9
|0.0
|50.0
|3
|8.5
|J. Motley
|2
|10.5
|6.5
|3.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.50
|1.5
|80.0
|0.0
|62.5
|0.5
|2.5
|J. Smith
|2
|21.0
|6.5
|5.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|41.7
|28.6
|50.0
|0
|5
|E. Moore
|2
|16.0
|5.5
|2.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|35.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Carter
|2
|28.0
|5.0
|1.5
|3.5
|1.50
|0.00
|1.5
|21.4
|25.0
|100.0
|0.5
|1
|C. Paul
|1
|18.0
|5.0
|2.0
|6.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|28.6
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|A. Nader
|2
|11.0
|3.5
|3.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|22.2
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|3
|D. Jones
|2
|17.0
|3.0
|6.5
|2.0
|0.50
|1.00
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|1.5
|5
|T. Alexander
|2
|10.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Johnson
|1
|15.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|2
|0.0
|98.5
|42.5
|19.0
|8.00
|2.50
|14.0
|42.7
|31.6
|75.0
|6.5
|36.0