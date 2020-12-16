CLE
NY

3rd Quarter
CLE
Cavaliers
9
NY
Knicks
2

Time Team Play Score
8:07   Knicks 60 second timeout  
8:08 +2 Isaac Okoro makes two point driving layup (Andre Drummond assists) 66-55
8:11   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
8:13   RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot  
8:28   Andre Drummond turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
8:42   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
8:44   Elfrid Payton misses two point layup  
8:59 +3 Darius Garland makes three point jump shot (Andre Drummond assists) 64-55
9:15   Knicks turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:15   Knicks offensive rebound  
9:15   RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot  
9:39 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-55
9:39 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-55
9:39   Mitchell Robinson shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
9:50 +2 Mitchell Robinson makes two point layup 59-55
9:51   Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound  
9:53   Thon Maker blocks Elfrid Payton's two point reverse layup  
10:07 +2 Damyean Dotson makes two point layup (Darius Garland assists) 59-53
10:10   Darius Garland defensive rebound  
10:13   Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot  
10:21   Isaac Okoro turnover (bad pass) (Reggie Bullock steals)  
10:23   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
10:25   Isaac Okoro misses two point driving jump shot  
10:39   Mitchell Robinson personal foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
10:45   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
10:47   Elfrid Payton misses three point jump shot  
11:01   Cavaliers turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:16   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
11:16   Andre Drummond misses two point finger roll layup  
11:21   Thon Maker defensive rebound  
11:23   Julius Randle misses three point jump shot  
11:40   Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound  
11:42   Thon Maker misses two point turnaround jump shot  

2nd Quarter
CLE
Cavaliers
32
NY
Knicks
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Knicks offensive rebound  
0:00   Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot  
0:15 +3 Matt Mooney makes three point jump shot 57-53
0:30 +2 Elfrid Payton makes two point floating jump shot 54-53
0:44   Dylan Windler turnover (traveling)  
1:03 +2 Julius Randle makes two point layup (Elfrid Payton assists) 54-51
1:10   Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound  
1:12   Marques Bolden misses two point turnaround hook shot  
1:30   Cavaliers defensive rebound  
1:31   RJ Barrett misses two point jump shot  
1:46 +3 Dylan Windler makes three point jump shot (Matt Mooney assists) 54-49
1:59 +2 Julius Randle makes two point dunk 51-49
2:01   Thon Maker turnover (lost ball) (Julius Randle steals)  
2:15 +1 Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-47
2:15 +1 Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-46
2:15   Isaac Okoro shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)  
2:23   RJ Barrett defensive rebound  
2:25   Thon Maker misses three point jump shot  
2:41   Isaac Okoro defensive rebound  
2:43   Marques Bolden blocks Elfrid Payton's two point driving layup  
2:41   Isaac Okoro defensive rebound  
2:56   Matt Mooney turnover (traveling)  
2:56   Cavaliers 60 second timeout  
3:07   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
3:08   Mitchell Robinson blocks Andre Drummond's two point hook shot  
3:14 +2 RJ Barrett makes two point layup (Julius Randle assists) 51-45
3:20   Julius Randle defensive rebound  
3:22   Andre Drummond misses two point driving layup  
3:47 +2 Mitchell Robinson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Elfrid Payton assists) 51-43
4:05 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point dunk (Isaac Okoro assists) 51-41
4:07   Elfrid Payton turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Okoro steals)  
4:14 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point layup 49-41
4:30   Immanuel Quickley turnover (traveling)  
4:43   RJ Barrett defensive rebound  
4:44   Damyean Dotson misses two point jump shot  
4:53 +2 RJ Barrett makes two point jump shot (Elfrid Payton assists) 47-41
5:02   Obi Toppin defensive rebound  
5:04   Andre Drummond misses two point putback layup  
5:06   Andre Drummond offensive rebound  
5:04   Andre Drummond offensive rebound  
5:07   Andre Drummond misses two point putback layup  
5:03   Andre Drummond misses two point putback layup  
5:03   Andre Drummond offensive rebound  
5:08   Darius Garland misses two point driving layup  
5:28 +3 Immanuel Quickley makes three point jump shot (Elfrid Payton assists) 47-39
5:41 +2 Damyean Dotson makes two point layup (Andre Drummond assists) 47-36
5:53 +2 Immanuel Quickley makes two point floating jump shot (Elfrid Payton assists) 45-36
5:58   Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound  
6:00   Darius Garland misses two point jump shot  
6:03   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
6:04   Andre Drummond misses two point driving hook shot  
6:14   Thon Maker defensive rebound  
6:17   Thon Maker blocks Mitchell Robinson's two point layup  
6:32 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point putback layup 45-34
6:29   Andre Drummond offensive rebound  
6:34   Darius Garland misses two point floating jump shot  
6:52   Damyean Dotson defensive rebound  
6:54   Obi Toppin misses three point jump shot  
7:06   Knicks 60 second timeout  
7:18 +3 Dean Wade makes three point jump shot (Isaac Okoro assists) 43-34
7:25   Dean Wade defensive rebound  
7:29   Immanuel Quickley misses two point layup  
7:32   Immanuel Quickley defensive rebound  
7:36   Dennis Smith Jr. blocks Darius Garland's two point driving layup  
7:46 +2 Kevin Knox II makes two point floating jump shot (Immanuel Quickley assists) 40-34
8:13 +3 Dean Wade makes three point jump shot (Damyean Dotson assists) 40-32
8:31   Kevin Knox II kicked ball violation  
8:32   Dennis Smith Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Darius Garland steals)  
8:36   Dean Wade personal foul (Loose ball) (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)  
8:37   Knicks offensive rebound  
8:38   Kevin Knox II misses three point jump shot  
8:53   Darius Garland personal foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)  
9:00   Kevin Knox II defensive rebound  
9:02   Mitchell Robinson blocks Dylan Windler's two point jump shot  
9:20 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. makes two point layup 37-32
9:24   Marques Bolden turnover (bad pass) (Dennis Smith Jr. steals)  
9:26   Marques Bolden defensive rebound  
9:27   Immanuel Quickley misses three point jump shot  
9:40 +2 Marques Bolden makes two point layup (Darius Garland assists) 37-30
9:50   Marques Bolden defensive rebound  
9:52   Kevin Knox II misses three point jump shot  
10:14 +3 Dylan Windler makes three point jump shot (Levi Randolph assists) 35-30
10:15   Levi Randolph offensive rebound  
10:19   Darius Garland misses two point jump shot  
10:32 +2 Obi Toppin makes two point dunk (Dennis Smith Jr. assists) 32-30
10:53 +3 Levi Randolph makes three point jump shot (Darius Garland assists) 32-28
11:00 +2 Mitchell Robinson makes two point putback dunk 29-28
11:01   Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound  
11:05   Dean Wade blocks Kevin Knox II's two point driving layup  
11:16 +1 Darius Garland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-26
11:16 +1 Darius Garland makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-26
11:16   Dennis Smith Jr. shooting foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)  
11:27 +2 Immanuel Quickley makes two point floating jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists) 27-26
11:43 +2 Dylan Windler makes two point driving layup (Darius Garland assists) 27-24

1st Quarter
CLE
Cavaliers
25
NY
Knicks
24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point dunk (Levi Randolph assists) 25-24
0:04   Dennis Smith Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Levi Randolph steals)  
0:29 +3 Andre Drummond makes three point jump shot (Dylan Windler assists) 23-24
0:42   Levi Randolph defensive rebound  
0:53   Obi Toppin defensive rebound  
0:55   Dean Wade misses two point alley-oop dunk  
1:05   Obi Toppin defensive rebound  
1:07   Matt Mooney misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:07 +1 Matt Mooney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-24
1:07   Julius Randle personal foul (Matt Mooney draws the foul)  
1:13   Reggie Bullock turnover (offensive foul)  
1:13   Reggie Bullock offensive foul (Charge) (Matt Mooney draws the foul)  
1:27   Obi Toppin defensive rebound  
1:29   Dylan Windler misses three point jump shot  
1:35   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
1:40   Dennis Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:52   Andre Drummond turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
2:09 +2 Reggie Bullock makes two point layup (Dennis Smith Jr. assists) 19-24
2:13   Matt Mooney turnover (lost ball) (Dennis Smith Jr. steals)  
2:31 +2 Obi Toppin makes two point jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists) 19-22
2:33   Knicks offensive rebound  
2:34   Levi Randolph blocks RJ Barrett's two point driving layup  
2:46   Obi Toppin defensive rebound  
2:48   Dean Wade misses three point jump shot  
2:51   Cavaliers 60 second timeout  
3:13 +1 RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-20
3:13   Matt Mooney shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)  
3:13 +2 RJ Barrett makes two point driving layup 19-19
3:19   Reggie Bullock defensive rebound  
3:21   Dean Wade misses three point jump shot  
3:35   Dylan Windler defensive rebound  
3:39   RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot  
3:42   Elfrid Payton defensive rebound  
3:45   Matt Mooney misses two point layup  
3:57   Marques Bolden defensive rebound  
3:59   Julius Randle misses three point jump shot  
4:01   Jump ball. Obi Toppin vs. Dean Wade (Julius Randle gains possession)  
4:23   Thon Maker kicked ball violation  
4:35 +2 Marques Bolden makes two point putback layup 19-17
4:32   Marques Bolden offensive rebound  
4:37   Darius Garland misses two point floating jump shot  
4:51 +3 RJ Barrett makes three point jump shot (Omari Spellman assists) 17-17
4:57   Julius Randle defensive rebound  
5:00   Darius Garland misses three point jump shot  
5:12 +2 Julius Randle makes two point fadeaway jump shot 17-14
5:38   Dylan Windler turnover (offensive foul)  
5:38   Dylan Windler offensive foul (Reggie Bullock draws the foul)  
5:46   Knicks turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:47   Knicks offensive rebound  
5:48   Marques Bolden blocks Elfrid Payton's two point driving layup  
6:11   Knicks 60 second timeout  
6:11   Darius Garland turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
6:23 +3 Reggie Bullock makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists) 17-12
6:49 +2 Damyean Dotson makes two point jump shot (Andre Drummond assists) 17-9
6:57   Thon Maker defensive rebound  
6:59   Omari Spellman misses three point jump shot  
7:09   RJ Barrett defensive rebound  
7:11   Andre Drummond misses two point driving layup  
7:30   Elfrid Payton turnover (traveling)  
7:35   Thon Maker kicked ball violation  
7:41 +1 Isaac Okoro makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-9
7:41 +1 Isaac Okoro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-9
7:41   Elfrid Payton shooting foul (Isaac Okoro draws the foul)  
7:45   Julius Randle turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Okoro steals)  
8:01 +1 Thon Maker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 13-9
8:01   Omari Spellman shooting foul (Thon Maker draws the foul)  
8:01 +2 Thon Maker makes two point hook shot (Damyean Dotson assists) 12-9
8:08   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
8:10   Reggie Bullock misses two point jump shot  
8:28 +3 Isaac Okoro makes three point jump shot (Thon Maker assists) 10-9
8:35   Reggie Bullock personal foul (Damyean Dotson draws the foul)  
8:43 +1 Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-9
8:43   Knicks offensive rebound  
8:43   Julius Randle misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:43   Isaac Okoro shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)  
8:49   Isaac Okoro turnover (bad pass) (Elfrid Payton steals)  
8:50   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
8:51   Elfrid Payton blocks Darius Garland's two point layup  
8:54   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
8:56   Omari Spellman misses two point jump shot  
9:10   RJ Barrett defensive rebound  
9:12   Andre Drummond misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:12   Mitchell Robinson shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
9:12 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point layup 7-8
9:27 +2 Julius Randle makes two point layup (Elfrid Payton assists) 5-8
9:33   Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound  
9:35   Thon Maker misses three point jump shot  
9:51 +2 Reggie Bullock makes two point jump shot (Julius Randle assists) 5-6
9:59   Darius Garland personal foul (Elfrid Payton draws the foul)  
10:08 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-4
10:08   Mitchell Robinson shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
10:08 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point floating jump shot (Darius Garland assists) 4-4
10:28 +2 Julius Randle makes two point jump shot (Reggie Bullock assists) 2-4
10:48 +2 Darius Garland makes two point floating jump shot 2-2
11:12 +2 Elfrid Payton makes two point reverse layup (Mitchell Robinson assists) 0-2
11:13   Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound  
11:15   Elfrid Payton misses two point floating jump shot  
11:26   RJ Barrett defensive rebound  
11:28   Andre Drummond misses three point jump shot  
11:34   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
11:36   Mitchell Robinson misses two point finger roll layup  
11:51