CLE
NY
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|8:07
|
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|8:08
|
|+2
|Isaac Okoro makes two point driving layup (Andre Drummond assists)
|66-55
|8:11
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|8:13
|
|RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|8:28
|
|Andre Drummond turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|8:42
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|8:44
|
|Elfrid Payton misses two point layup
|8:59
|
|+3
|Darius Garland makes three point jump shot (Andre Drummond assists)
|64-55
|9:15
|
|Knicks turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:15
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|9:15
|
|RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-55
|9:39
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-55
|9:39
|
|Mitchell Robinson shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|9:50
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson makes two point layup
|59-55
|9:51
|
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|9:53
|
|Thon Maker blocks Elfrid Payton's two point reverse layup
|10:07
|
|+2
|Damyean Dotson makes two point layup (Darius Garland assists)
|59-53
|10:10
|
|Darius Garland defensive rebound
|10:13
|
|Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
|10:21
|
|Isaac Okoro turnover (bad pass) (Reggie Bullock steals)
|10:23
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|10:25
|
|Isaac Okoro misses two point driving jump shot
|10:39
|
|Mitchell Robinson personal foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|10:45
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|10:47
|
|Elfrid Payton misses three point jump shot
|11:01
|
|Cavaliers turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:16
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|11:16
|
|Andre Drummond misses two point finger roll layup
|11:21
|
|Thon Maker defensive rebound
|11:23
|
|Julius Randle misses three point jump shot
|11:40
|
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|11:42
|
|Thon Maker misses two point turnaround jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
|0:15
|
|+3
|Matt Mooney makes three point jump shot
|57-53
|0:30
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton makes two point floating jump shot
|54-53
|0:44
|
|Dylan Windler turnover (traveling)
|1:03
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point layup (Elfrid Payton assists)
|54-51
|1:10
|
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|1:12
|
|Marques Bolden misses two point turnaround hook shot
|1:30
|
|Cavaliers defensive rebound
|1:31
|
|RJ Barrett misses two point jump shot
|1:46
|
|+3
|Dylan Windler makes three point jump shot (Matt Mooney assists)
|54-49
|1:59
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point dunk
|51-49
|2:01
|
|Thon Maker turnover (lost ball) (Julius Randle steals)
|2:15
|
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-47
|2:15
|
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-46
|2:15
|
|Isaac Okoro shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|2:23
|
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|2:25
|
|Thon Maker misses three point jump shot
|2:41
|
|Isaac Okoro defensive rebound
|2:43
|
|Marques Bolden blocks Elfrid Payton's two point driving layup
|2:41
|
|Isaac Okoro defensive rebound
|2:56
|
|Matt Mooney turnover (traveling)
|2:56
|
|Cavaliers 60 second timeout
|3:07
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|3:08
|
|Mitchell Robinson blocks Andre Drummond's two point hook shot
|3:14
|
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point layup (Julius Randle assists)
|51-45
|3:20
|
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|3:22
|
|Andre Drummond misses two point driving layup
|3:47
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Elfrid Payton assists)
|51-43
|4:05
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point dunk (Isaac Okoro assists)
|51-41
|4:07
|
|Elfrid Payton turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Okoro steals)
|4:14
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point layup
|49-41
|4:30
|
|Immanuel Quickley turnover (traveling)
|4:43
|
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|4:44
|
|Damyean Dotson misses two point jump shot
|4:53
|
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point jump shot (Elfrid Payton assists)
|47-41
|5:02
|
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|5:04
|
|Andre Drummond misses two point putback layup
|5:06
|
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|5:04
|
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|5:07
|
|Andre Drummond misses two point putback layup
|5:03
|
|Andre Drummond misses two point putback layup
|5:03
|
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|5:08
|
|Darius Garland misses two point driving layup
|5:28
|
|+3
|Immanuel Quickley makes three point jump shot (Elfrid Payton assists)
|47-39
|5:41
|
|+2
|Damyean Dotson makes two point layup (Andre Drummond assists)
|47-36
|5:53
|
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point floating jump shot (Elfrid Payton assists)
|45-36
|5:58
|
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|6:00
|
|Darius Garland misses two point jump shot
|6:03
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|6:04
|
|Andre Drummond misses two point driving hook shot
|6:14
|
|Thon Maker defensive rebound
|6:17
|
|Thon Maker blocks Mitchell Robinson's two point layup
|6:32
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point putback layup
|45-34
|6:29
|
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|6:34
|
|Darius Garland misses two point floating jump shot
|6:52
|
|Damyean Dotson defensive rebound
|6:54
|
|Obi Toppin misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|7:18
|
|+3
|Dean Wade makes three point jump shot (Isaac Okoro assists)
|43-34
|7:25
|
|Dean Wade defensive rebound
|7:29
|
|Immanuel Quickley misses two point layup
|7:32
|
|Immanuel Quickley defensive rebound
|7:36
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. blocks Darius Garland's two point driving layup
|7:46
|
|+2
|Kevin Knox II makes two point floating jump shot (Immanuel Quickley assists)
|40-34
|8:13
|
|+3
|Dean Wade makes three point jump shot (Damyean Dotson assists)
|40-32
|8:31
|
|Kevin Knox II kicked ball violation
|8:32
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Darius Garland steals)
|8:36
|
|Dean Wade personal foul (Loose ball) (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)
|8:37
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|8:38
|
|Kevin Knox II misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|
|Darius Garland personal foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)
|9:00
|
|Kevin Knox II defensive rebound
|9:02
|
|Mitchell Robinson blocks Dylan Windler's two point jump shot
|9:20
|
|+2
|Dennis Smith Jr. makes two point layup
|37-32
|9:24
|
|Marques Bolden turnover (bad pass) (Dennis Smith Jr. steals)
|9:26
|
|Marques Bolden defensive rebound
|9:27
|
|Immanuel Quickley misses three point jump shot
|9:40
|
|+2
|Marques Bolden makes two point layup (Darius Garland assists)
|37-30
|9:50
|
|Marques Bolden defensive rebound
|9:52
|
|Kevin Knox II misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|
|+3
|Dylan Windler makes three point jump shot (Levi Randolph assists)
|35-30
|10:15
|
|Levi Randolph offensive rebound
|10:19
|
|Darius Garland misses two point jump shot
|10:32
|
|+2
|Obi Toppin makes two point dunk (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|32-30
|10:53
|
|+3
|Levi Randolph makes three point jump shot (Darius Garland assists)
|32-28
|11:00
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson makes two point putback dunk
|29-28
|11:01
|
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|11:05
|
|Dean Wade blocks Kevin Knox II's two point driving layup
|11:16
|
|+1
|Darius Garland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-26
|11:16
|
|+1
|Darius Garland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-26
|11:16
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. shooting foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)
|11:27
|
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point floating jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|27-26
|11:43
|
|+2
|Dylan Windler makes two point driving layup (Darius Garland assists)
|27-24
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point dunk (Levi Randolph assists)
|25-24
|0:04
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Levi Randolph steals)
|0:29
|
|+3
|Andre Drummond makes three point jump shot (Dylan Windler assists)
|23-24
|0:42
|
|Levi Randolph defensive rebound
|0:53
|
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|0:55
|
|Dean Wade misses two point alley-oop dunk
|1:05
|
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|1:07
|
|Matt Mooney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:07
|
|+1
|Matt Mooney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-24
|1:07
|
|Julius Randle personal foul (Matt Mooney draws the foul)
|1:13
|
|Reggie Bullock turnover (offensive foul)
|1:13
|
|Reggie Bullock offensive foul (Charge) (Matt Mooney draws the foul)
|1:27
|
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|1:29
|
|Dylan Windler misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|1:40
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:52
|
|Andre Drummond turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:09
|
|+2
|Reggie Bullock makes two point layup (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|19-24
|2:13
|
|Matt Mooney turnover (lost ball) (Dennis Smith Jr. steals)
|2:31
|
|+2
|Obi Toppin makes two point jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|19-22
|2:33
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|2:34
|
|Levi Randolph blocks RJ Barrett's two point driving layup
|2:46
|
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|2:48
|
|Dean Wade misses three point jump shot
|2:51
|
|Cavaliers 60 second timeout
|3:13
|
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-20
|3:13
|
|Matt Mooney shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|3:13
|
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point driving layup
|19-19
|3:19
|
|Reggie Bullock defensive rebound
|3:21
|
|Dean Wade misses three point jump shot
|3:35
|
|Dylan Windler defensive rebound
|3:39
|
|RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|
|Elfrid Payton defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|Matt Mooney misses two point layup
|3:57
|
|Marques Bolden defensive rebound
|3:59
|
|Julius Randle misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|
|Jump ball. Obi Toppin vs. Dean Wade (Julius Randle gains possession)
|4:23
|
|Thon Maker kicked ball violation
|4:35
|
|+2
|Marques Bolden makes two point putback layup
|19-17
|4:32
|
|Marques Bolden offensive rebound
|4:37
|
|Darius Garland misses two point floating jump shot
|4:51
|
|+3
|RJ Barrett makes three point jump shot (Omari Spellman assists)
|17-17
|4:57
|
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|5:00
|
|Darius Garland misses three point jump shot
|5:12
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|17-14
|5:38
|
|Dylan Windler turnover (offensive foul)
|5:38
|
|Dylan Windler offensive foul (Reggie Bullock draws the foul)
|5:46
|
|Knicks turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:47
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|5:48
|
|Marques Bolden blocks Elfrid Payton's two point driving layup
|6:11
|
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|6:11
|
|Darius Garland turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:23
|
|+3
|Reggie Bullock makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|17-12
|6:49
|
|+2
|Damyean Dotson makes two point jump shot (Andre Drummond assists)
|17-9
|6:57
|
|Thon Maker defensive rebound
|6:59
|
|Omari Spellman misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Andre Drummond misses two point driving layup
|7:30
|
|Elfrid Payton turnover (traveling)
|7:35
|
|Thon Maker kicked ball violation
|7:41
|
|+1
|Isaac Okoro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-9
|7:41
|
|+1
|Isaac Okoro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-9
|7:41
|
|Elfrid Payton shooting foul (Isaac Okoro draws the foul)
|7:45
|
|Julius Randle turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Okoro steals)
|8:01
|
|+1
|Thon Maker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13-9
|8:01
|
|Omari Spellman shooting foul (Thon Maker draws the foul)
|8:01
|
|+2
|Thon Maker makes two point hook shot (Damyean Dotson assists)
|12-9
|8:08
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|8:10
|
|Reggie Bullock misses two point jump shot
|8:28
|
|+3
|Isaac Okoro makes three point jump shot (Thon Maker assists)
|10-9
|8:35
|
|Reggie Bullock personal foul (Damyean Dotson draws the foul)
|8:43
|
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-9
|8:43
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|8:43
|
|Julius Randle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:43
|
|Isaac Okoro shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|8:49
|
|Isaac Okoro turnover (bad pass) (Elfrid Payton steals)
|8:50
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|8:51
|
|Elfrid Payton blocks Darius Garland's two point layup
|8:54
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Omari Spellman misses two point jump shot
|9:10
|
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|9:12
|
|Andre Drummond misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:12
|
|Mitchell Robinson shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|9:12
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point layup
|7-8
|9:27
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point layup (Elfrid Payton assists)
|5-8
|9:33
|
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|9:35
|
|Thon Maker misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|
|+2
|Reggie Bullock makes two point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|5-6
|9:59
|
|Darius Garland personal foul (Elfrid Payton draws the foul)
|10:08
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-4
|10:08
|
|Mitchell Robinson shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|10:08
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point floating jump shot (Darius Garland assists)
|4-4
|10:28
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point jump shot (Reggie Bullock assists)
|2-4
|10:48
|
|+2
|Darius Garland makes two point floating jump shot
|2-2
|11:12
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton makes two point reverse layup (Mitchell Robinson assists)
|0-2
|11:13
|
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|11:15
|
|Elfrid Payton misses two point floating jump shot
|11:26
|
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|11:28
|
|Andre Drummond misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|11:36
|
|Mitchell Robinson misses two point finger roll layup
|11:51