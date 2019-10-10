CHI
OKC

2nd Quarter
CHI
Bulls
13
OKC
Thunder
11

Time Team Play Score
5:01   Al Horford defensive rebound  
5:04   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
5:18   Justin Jackson turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
5:22   Coby White turnover (bad pass) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals)  
5:34 +2 Al Horford makes two point layup (Darius Bazley assists) 43-37
5:48 +2 Coby White makes two point jump shot 43-35
5:58 +2 Al Horford makes two point jump shot 41-35
6:21   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
6:24   Lauri Markkanen misses two point jump shot  
6:48   Bulls 60 second timeout  
6:49 +2 Hamidou Diallo makes two point layup (Luguentz Dort assists) 41-33
6:51   Al Horford offensive rebound  
6:53   Theo Maledon misses two point driving layup  
7:10   Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound  
7:13   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
7:31 +3 Theo Maledon makes three point jump shot (Hamidou Diallo assists) 41-31
7:51 +1 Chandler Hutchison makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-28
7:51   Thunder 60 second timeout  
7:51   Hamidou Diallo shooting foul (Chandler Hutchison draws the foul)  
7:51 +2 Chandler Hutchison makes two point driving dunk 40-28
7:55   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
7:58   Hamidou Diallo misses two point jump shot  
8:04   Luguentz Dort defensive rebound  
8:07   Aleksej Pokusevski blocks Zach LaVine's two point driving dunk  
8:17   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
8:20   Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot  
8:34   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive goaltending violation  
8:34 +2 Chandler Hutchison makes two point driving layup (Zach LaVine assists) 38-28
8:45   Coby White defensive rebound  
8:48   Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point jump shot  
8:51   Patrick Williams turnover (out of bounds step)  
8:51   Patrick Williams defensive rebound  
8:52   Patrick Williams blocks Theo Maledon's two point driving layup  
9:04   Frank Jackson defensive rebound  
9:07   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:24   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
9:26   Isaiah Roby misses two point jump shot  
9:40   Thunder 60 second timeout  
9:40 +2 Chandler Hutchison makes two point putback layup 36-28
9:39   Chandler Hutchison offensive rebound  
9:43   Lauri Markkanen misses two point reverse layup  
9:55   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
9:58   Hamidou Diallo misses three point jump shot  
10:10   Theo Maledon defensive rebound  
10:13   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
10:26 +2 Frank Jackson makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Roby assists) 34-28
10:36 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup 34-26
10:47   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
10:51   Frank Jackson misses three point jump shot  
10:57   Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound  
10:59   Lauri Markkanen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:59   Bulls offensive rebound  
10:59   Lauri Markkanen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:59   Aleksej Pokusevski shooting foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
11:11   Isaiah Roby turnover (out of bounds step)  
11:35 +2 Patrick Williams makes two point jump shot (Daniel Gafford assists) 32-26
11:44   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
11:46   Hamidou Diallo misses two point driving layup  

1st Quarter
CHI
Bulls
30
OKC
Thunder
26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:09   Daniel Gafford turnover (offensive foul)  
0:09   Daniel Gafford offensive foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
0:23   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
0:26   Hamidou Diallo misses two point layup  
0:35 +1 Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-26
0:35 +1 Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-26
0:35   Isaiah Roby shooting foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
0:54   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
0:55   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:55   Patrick Williams personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
1:04   Daniel Gafford turnover (offensive foul)  
1:04   Daniel Gafford offensive foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
1:06   Daniel Gafford defensive rebound  
1:09   Theo Maledon misses two point layup  
1:21   Isaiah Roby defensive rebound  
1:25   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:39 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point floating jump shot 28-25
1:59 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot 28-23
2:03   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
2:06   Daniel Gafford blocks Isaiah Roby's two point driving layup  
2:21 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot 26-23
2:34 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-23
2:34   Thunder 60 second timeout  
2:34   Chandler Hutchison shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
2:34 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point finger roll layup 24-22
2:36   Ryan Arcidiacono turnover (bad pass) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals)  
2:41   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
2:44   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point step back jump shot  
2:53   Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound  
2:56   Patrick Williams misses two point putback layup  
3:01   Patrick Williams offensive rebound  
3:01   Patrick Williams misses two point driving layup  
3:18 +2 Darius Bazley makes two point floating jump shot 24-20
3:29 +2 Patrick Williams makes two point layup (Ryan Arcidiacono assists) 24-18
3:40   Isaiah Roby turnover (offensive foul)  
3:40   Isaiah Roby offensive foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)  
3:50   Ryan Arcidiacono personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
4:01 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Ryan Arcidiacono assists) 22-18
4:12   Thunder turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:33   Thunder offensive rebound  
4:33   Thunder offensive rebound  
4:33   Zach LaVine blocks Luguentz Dort's two point layup  
4:35   Coby White turnover (bad pass) (Luguentz Dort steals)  
4:49 +3 Darius Bazley makes three point jump shot (Hamidou Diallo assists) 19-18
4:56   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
5:02   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:12   Luguentz Dort turnover (out of bounds step)  
5:20   Al Horford defensive rebound  
5:23   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
5:27   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
5:30   Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot  
5:44 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Lauri Markkanen assists) 19-15
5:47   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
5:51   Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot  
6:06 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-15
6:06   Justin Jackson shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
6:06 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point driving layup 15-15
6:08   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
6:10   Luguentz Dort misses two point driving layup  
6:15   Darius Bazley defensive rebound  
6:18   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
6:31 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point jump shot 13-15
6:40   Coby White turnover (lost ball) (Al Horford steals)  
6:49   Bulls 60 second timeout  
6:49 +3 Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Luguentz Dort assists) 13-13
6:55   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
6:59   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
7:11   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Zach LaVine steals)  
7:17   Al Horford defensive rebound  
7:19   Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point turnaround hook shot  
7:39 +3 Justin Jackson makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 13-10
7:52 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point step back jump shot 13-7
8:01   Patrick Williams defensive rebound  
8:05   Al Horford misses three point jump shot  
8:09   Zach LaVine turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
8:09   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
8:10   Al Horford misses three point jump shot  
8:24   Luguentz Dort defensive rebound  
8:28   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
8:39 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-7
8:39   Coby White shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
8:39 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point floating jump shot 11-6
8:48 +2 Coby White makes two point layup (Zach LaVine assists) 11-4
8:53   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
8:55   Justin Jackson misses two point floating jump shot  
9:00   Justin Jackson defensive rebound  
9:04   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:10   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
9:13   Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot  
9:33 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot 9-4
9:39   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
9:43   Justin Jackson misses three point jump shot  
9:48   Justin Jackson defensive rebound  
9:51   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
9:55   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
9:57   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
10:08 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup 7-4
10:30 +2 Darius Bazley makes two point jump shot (Al Horford assists) 5-4
10:44 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point reverse layup (Zach LaVine assists) 5-2
10:57 +2 Al Horford makes two point putback layup 3-2
10:50   Al Horford offensive rebound  
10:59   Al Horford misses two point layup  
11:08   Coby White personal foul (Luguentz Dort draws the foul)  
11:18   Patrick Williams turnover (out of bounds step)  
11:22   Al Horford turnover (bad pass) (Coby White steals)  
11:36 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists) 3-0
11:46   Patrick Williams offensive rebound  
11:50   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
12:00   Wendell Carter Jr. vs. Al Horford (Patrick Williams gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 43 37
Field Goals 18-37 (48.6%) 15-39 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 20
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 22 17
Team 1 1
Assists 8 8
Steals 2 4
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 7 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
Z. LaVine SG 8
16 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 2
11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 1-1 3013--43
home team logo Thunder 1-0 2611--37
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 1-1 104.0 PPG 56.5 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo Thunder 1-0 121.0 PPG 58.0 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
Z. LaVine SG 17.5 PPG 6.0 RPG 3.0 APG 54.5 FG%
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 12.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
Z. LaVine SG 16 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
S. Gilgeous-Alexander SG 11 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
48.6 FG% 38.5
18.8 3PT FG% 26.7
66.7 FT% 75.0
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
O. Porter Jr.
L. Markkanen
C. White
W. Carter Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 16 3 3 6/9 3/5 1/1 0 12 1 1 1 0 3 +2 26
O. Porter Jr. 6 4 0 2/4 0/2 2/2 0 9 0 0 0 0 4 +7 10
L. Markkanen 4 5 1 2/9 0/5 0/2 0 13 0 0 0 0 5 +1 11
C. White 4 1 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 11 1 0 3 0 1 -1 5
W. Carter Jr. 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1 -1 3
On Bench
C. Hutchison
R. Arcidiacono
D. Gafford
T. Young
G. Temple
T. Satoransky
D. Valentine
L. Kornet
C. Felicio
D. Dotson
Z. Norvell
A. Mokoka
S. Shittu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Hutchison 7 6 0 3/3 0/0 1/1 1 10 0 0 0 1 5 +2 13
R. Arcidiacono 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 0 +7 3
D. Gafford 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 1 2 0 1 +5 2
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Satoransky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Norvell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shittu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 25 8 18/37 3/16 4/6 7 78 2 3 9 3 22 +22 73
Thunder
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
A. Horford
D. Bazley
J. Jackson
L. Dort
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 11 3 1 4/6 0/1 3/4 0 13 2 0 1 0 3 -2 17
A. Horford 9 5 1 4/7 1/3 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 2 3 +6 16
D. Bazley 7 1 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 1 +4 10
J. Jackson 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 2 -2 4
L. Dort 0 2 2 0/6 0/4 0/0 0 13 1 0 1 0 2 +1 6
On Bench
T. Maledon
H. Diallo
F. Jackson
I. Roby
A. Pokusevski
G. Hill
D. Miller
M. Muscala
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Hall
Z. Cheatham
K. Williams
K. Hervey
A. Schofield
T. Jerome
T. Leaf
M. Brown
T. Ariza
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Maledon 3 1 0 1/4 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -7 4
H. Diallo 2 3 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 3 -4 9
F. Jackson 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 -4 3
I. Roby 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 2 0 1 -12 1
A. Pokusevski 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 0 0 -10 1
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muscala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hervey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schofield - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ariza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 19 8 15/39 4/15 3/4 5 90 4 1 6 2 17 -30 71
