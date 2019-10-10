|
End of period
0:09
Daniel Gafford turnover (offensive foul)
0:09
Daniel Gafford offensive foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
0:23
Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
0:26
Hamidou Diallo misses two point layup
0:35
+1
Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-26
|
0:35
+1
Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-26
|
0:35
Isaiah Roby shooting foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)
0:54
Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
0:55
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:55
Patrick Williams personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
1:04
Daniel Gafford turnover (offensive foul)
1:04
Daniel Gafford offensive foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
1:06
Daniel Gafford defensive rebound
1:09
Theo Maledon misses two point layup
1:21
Isaiah Roby defensive rebound
1:25
Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
1:39
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point floating jump shot
28-25
|
1:59
+2
Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot
28-23
|
2:03
Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
2:06
Daniel Gafford blocks Isaiah Roby's two point driving layup
2:21
+2
Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot
26-23
|
2:34
+1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
24-23
|
2:34
Thunder 60 second timeout
2:34
Chandler Hutchison shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
2:34
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point finger roll layup
24-22
|
2:36
Ryan Arcidiacono turnover (bad pass) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals)
2:41
Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
2:44
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point step back jump shot
2:53
Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
2:56
Patrick Williams misses two point putback layup
3:01
Patrick Williams offensive rebound
3:01
Patrick Williams misses two point driving layup
3:18
+2
Darius Bazley makes two point floating jump shot
24-20
|
3:29
+2
Patrick Williams makes two point layup (Ryan Arcidiacono assists)
24-18
|
3:40
Isaiah Roby turnover (offensive foul)
3:40
Isaiah Roby offensive foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)
3:50
Ryan Arcidiacono personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
4:01
+3
Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Ryan Arcidiacono assists)
22-18
|
4:12
Thunder turnover (shot clock violation)
4:33
Thunder offensive rebound
4:33
Thunder offensive rebound
4:33
Zach LaVine blocks Luguentz Dort's two point layup
4:35
Coby White turnover (bad pass) (Luguentz Dort steals)
4:49
+3
Darius Bazley makes three point jump shot (Hamidou Diallo assists)
19-18
|
4:56
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
5:02
Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:12
Luguentz Dort turnover (out of bounds step)
5:20
Al Horford defensive rebound
5:23
Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
5:27
Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
5:30
Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
5:44
+3
Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Lauri Markkanen assists)
19-15
|
5:47
Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
5:51
Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
6:06
+1
Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 1
16-15
|
6:06
Justin Jackson shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
6:06
+2
Zach LaVine makes two point driving layup
15-15
|
6:08
Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
6:10
Luguentz Dort misses two point driving layup
6:15
Darius Bazley defensive rebound
6:18
Coby White misses three point jump shot
6:31
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point jump shot
13-15
|
6:40
Coby White turnover (lost ball) (Al Horford steals)
6:49
Bulls 60 second timeout
6:49
+3
Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Luguentz Dort assists)
13-13
|
6:55
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
6:59
Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
7:11
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Zach LaVine steals)
7:17
Al Horford defensive rebound
7:19
Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point turnaround hook shot
7:39
+3
Justin Jackson makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
13-10
|
7:52
+2
Zach LaVine makes two point step back jump shot
13-7
|
8:01
Patrick Williams defensive rebound
8:05
Al Horford misses three point jump shot
8:09
Zach LaVine turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
8:09
Zach LaVine defensive rebound
8:10
Al Horford misses three point jump shot
8:24
Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
8:28
Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
8:39
+1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
11-7
|
8:39
Coby White shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
8:39
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point floating jump shot
11-6
|
8:48
+2
Coby White makes two point layup (Zach LaVine assists)
11-4
|
8:53
Zach LaVine defensive rebound
8:55
Justin Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
9:00
Justin Jackson defensive rebound
9:04
Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:10
Zach LaVine defensive rebound
9:13
Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
9:33
+2
Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot
9-4
|
9:39
Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
9:43
Justin Jackson misses three point jump shot
9:48
Justin Jackson defensive rebound
9:51
Coby White misses three point jump shot
9:55
Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
9:57
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
10:08
+2
Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup
7-4
|
10:30
+2
Darius Bazley makes two point jump shot (Al Horford assists)
5-4
|
10:44
+2
Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point reverse layup (Zach LaVine assists)
5-2
|
10:57
+2
Al Horford makes two point putback layup
3-2
|
10:50
Al Horford offensive rebound
10:59
Al Horford misses two point layup
11:08
Coby White personal foul (Luguentz Dort draws the foul)
11:18
Patrick Williams turnover (out of bounds step)
11:22
Al Horford turnover (bad pass) (Coby White steals)
11:36
+3
Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
3-0
|
11:46
Patrick Williams offensive rebound
11:50
Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
12:00
Wendell Carter Jr. vs. Al Horford (Patrick Williams gains possession)
|