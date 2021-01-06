A day off seems to have done wonders for Luka Doncic, and that is good news for the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic recorded his first triple-double of the season in Dallas' road win at Houston on Monday night, a day after sitting out a loss to the Bulls in Chicago. Doncic will go for his second triple-double when the Mavericks face the Nuggets in Denver on Thursday night.

It says a lot about the expectations on the young Doncic when a 33-point, 16-rebound and 11-assist performance against the Rockets is considered a breakout. In four of his other five games, he has averaged 28 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.7assists and has scored in double figures in all six games he has played.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said Doncic's slow start was due, in part, to the upheaval of the NBA schedule.

"His preparation schedule was thrown off, and he just got behind the curve," Carlisle said after the Houston game. "It's pretty clear now that he's working his way back to where he needs to be. As I mentioned the other night, all of his physical and conditioning indicators are really going in a good, strong direction, which is great. And you can tell on the floor. You can see that he's just getting better and better as each day goes by."

The Mavericks are coming off a playoff appearance in the Orlando bubble, which has raised expectations for this season. Those expectations are heaped on Denver after its run to the Western Conference finals in the bubble.

But while Doncic was considered a preseason favorite to win the MVP, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is playing at an MVP level. Jokic is averaging a triple-double this season, joining Washington's Russell Westbrook as the only players to do that early in the season.

Jokic, a 7-footer, led the NBA in assists (11.9 per game) heading into Wednesday's schedule, was fifth in rebounding (11.7) and 16th in scoring (24.1). Only Westbrook and Oscar Robertson have averaged a triple-double for an entire season, but Jokic has that capability.

In a more dubious category, Jokic's 5.1 turnovers a game leads the NBA, but his coach, Michael Malone, doesn't think that stat takes away from the others.

"Almost every year, when you look at the top-10 players in the NBA in regard to most turnovers per game, you're going to have probably 10 of the top players in the NBA," Malone said after Tuesday night's win over Minnesota. "The best players in the NBA have the ball in their hands a ton. Much is asked of them."

Denver has won its last two -- both over the Timberwolves -- and will get a valuable asset back for Thursday's game. Michael Porter Jr., who has sat out the last three games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols regarding contact tracing, returns after his seven-day quarantine ended Wednesday night.

Porter started at small forward in the first four games and Will Barton took that role after coming off the bench.

--Field Level Media