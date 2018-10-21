HOU
Led by bench, Clippers hang on to beat Rockets 115-112

  Oct 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Montrezl Harrell led a fourth-quarter charge by the Clippers' reserves with 17 points, and Los Angeles defeated the Houston Rockets 115-112 on Sunday night.

Harrell and the bench helped the Clippers erase a four-point deficit late in the third, with Luc Mbah a Moute's 3-pointer giving them the lead for good.

Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 23 points. Danilo Gallinari added 20 and Harrell had 10 rebounds.

The Rockets were without Chris Paul against his old team. He began serving a two-game suspension for his involvement in an on-court fight against the Lakers on Saturday.

James Harden had 31 points and 14 assists for the Rockets. He got shoved by the Lakers' Brandon Ingram in a move that started the incident a night earlier.

Harden scored nine straight points to draw Houston within three with 29 seconds left. But his potential tying 3-pointer was short on the left side as time expired.

The starless-Clippers earned their second win over one of the NBA's top teams, having beaten the Thunder, who played without Russell Westbrook on Friday night.

Reserves Lou Williams and rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 12 points each for the Clippers.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer exhorted the crowd to ''Get up!'' during a timeout with 3:17 remaining in the game, waving his arms with a fierce look on his face.

Harden was subjected to some smothering defense by Patrick Beverley in the game's opening minutes. Harden went down after inadvertently getting hit in the head by Beverley and the Rockets called timeout. Another time, Harden was on a drive to the basket when Beverley committed a hard foul that knocked down the Rockets star.

Trailing by four, the Clippers closed the third on a 19-6 run to lead 93-83. Mbah a Moute had eight points and Harrell added four. Harrell tipped the ball away from P.J. Tucker on the final play and scored, drawing the foul and shimmying his way into high-fives with two courtside fans.

Gallinari scored 11 of the Clippers' first 20 points of the third, countering Eric Gordon, who had 10 points early in the period starting in place of Paul.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Besides his suspension, Paul was fined a total of $491,782 for his role in the fracas. Paul wasn't at Staples Center on Sunday. ... They lost in the second game of their first back-to-back of the season. The Rockets were 10-3 in such situations last season.

Clippers: They ended a two-game skid to the Rockets.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Utah on Wednesday.

Clippers: Visit New Orleans on Tuesday in their first road trip of the season.

Team Stats
Points 112 115
Field Goals 43-89 (48.3%) 42-89 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 15-35 (42.9%) 5-25 (20.0%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 26-26 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 54
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 29 37
Team 8 5
Assists 28 22
Steals 6 8
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 23 16
Technicals 0 0
J. Harden SG 13
31 PTS, 4 REB, 14 AST
D. Gallinari SF 8
20 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
away team logo Rockets 1-1 24293128112
home team logo Clippers 1-1 29253922115
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Capela
E. Gordon
J. Ennis III
P. Tucker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 39 31 4 14 2 0 3 1 11/26 4/12 5/6 0 4 62 +5
C. Capela 33 23 6 5 0 3 1 3 11/14 0/0 1/2 0 6 41 +10
E. Gordon 32 21 5 2 1 0 0 1 7/18 5/8 2/2 1 4 31 +3
J. Ennis III 22 6 3 1 0 0 1 4 2/5 2/4 0/0 2 1 10 +13
P. Tucker 37 3 3 1 1 1 0 4 1/2 1/1 0/2 1 2 10 +8
Bench
G. Green
C. Anthony
I. Hartenstein
M. Carter-Williams
G. Clark
B. Knight
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
Z. Qi
Nene
C. Paul
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Green 21 11 4 1 0 0 2 1 4/8 2/6 1/1 2 2 15 -8
C. Anthony 26 9 6 1 0 0 1 2 3/8 1/3 2/2 0 6 16 -18
I. Hartenstein 9 6 1 0 1 1 2 3 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 -7
M. Carter-Williams 13 2 3 3 1 1 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 3 11 -15
G. Clark 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -6
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 112 35 28 6 6 12 23 43/89 15/35 11/15 6 29 203 -15
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
M. Gortat
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 34 23 4 1 0 0 2 1 9/15 2/5 3/3 1 3 27 -1
D. Gallinari 32 20 9 4 0 1 2 3 7/19 1/7 5/5 3 6 36 +6
M. Gortat 18 8 5 2 0 1 1 0 2/3 0/0 4/4 3 2 17 +6
P. Beverley 23 4 4 2 4 0 2 3 1/4 0/3 2/2 0 4 14 -13
A. Bradley 24 4 1 3 1 0 0 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 1 12 -21
Bench
M. Harrell
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
L. Williams
L. Mbah a Moute
B. Marjanovic
M. Scott
T. Wallace
J. Motley
A. Delgado
S. Thornwell
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 24 17 10 3 1 3 2 4 8/10 0/0 1/1 2 8 35 0
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 25 12 5 4 1 0 2 0 4/8 0/1 4/4 1 4 24 +21
L. Williams 25 12 5 2 1 1 2 0 3/16 0/6 6/6 1 4 21 +14
L. Mbah a Moute 16 8 2 1 0 1 0 1 3/6 1/1 1/1 0 2 13 +8
B. Marjanovic 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -6
M. Scott 10 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 2 6 +1
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 115 49 22 8 7 13 16 42/89 5/25 26/26 12 37 210 +15
