SAN ANTONIO (AP) DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 36 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a big game by Damian Lillard, rebounding from a pair of lopsided losses to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 131-118 on Sunday night.

The Spurs held a practice Saturday morning following consecutive losses of 39 points and 31 points and the team responded with its highest point total in two weeks.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 29 points and Rudy Gay had 18 as the Spurs snapped a two-game skid.

Lillard scored 37 points for Portland, and C.J. McCollum had 24.

DeRozan scored 26 points in the second half as the Spurs rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter after blowing a 12-point lead in the first half.

Portland opened the second half on a 24-10 run in taking a 79-72 lead. San Antonio aided the spurt by committing four turnovers and missing five of its first six shots.

Al-Farouq Aminu tied a season high, scoring 11 of his 20 points in the third quarter. Aminu also finished with nine rebounds.

DeRozan scored 18 of San Antonio's final 20 points to close the third quarter, giving the Spurs a 97-90 lead entering the fourth.

The Spurs made four 3-pointers in the fourth to fend off the Blazers.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Every starter scored in double figures except Maurice Harkless, who finished with eight points on 3-for-5 shooting. . Aminu also scored 20 points against Denver on Nov. 30. . Evan Turner missed the game with an inflamed left Achilles tendon. Turner had played in every previous game, averaging 8.2 points in 26 minutes per game.

Spurs: Aldridge became the 69th player in NBA history with 7,000 field goals, joining Pau Gasol and former Spurs George Gervin, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Kevin Willis, Dale Ellis, Terry Cummings, Moses Malone and Dominique Wilkins. . DeRozan's previous season high was 34 points, accomplished three times. . Marco Belinelli missed his first game of the season, sitting out due to neck stiffness.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Dallas on Tuesday night.

Spurs: At Utah on Tuesday night.

