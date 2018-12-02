POR
SA

No Text

DeRozan's season-high 36 help Spurs beat Blazers, 131-118

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 02, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 36 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a big game by Damian Lillard, rebounding from a pair of lopsided losses to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 131-118 on Sunday night.

The Spurs held a practice Saturday morning following consecutive losses of 39 points and 31 points and the team responded with its highest point total in two weeks.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 29 points and Rudy Gay had 18 as the Spurs snapped a two-game skid.

Lillard scored 37 points for Portland, and C.J. McCollum had 24.

DeRozan scored 26 points in the second half as the Spurs rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter after blowing a 12-point lead in the first half.

Portland opened the second half on a 24-10 run in taking a 79-72 lead. San Antonio aided the spurt by committing four turnovers and missing five of its first six shots.

Al-Farouq Aminu tied a season high, scoring 11 of his 20 points in the third quarter. Aminu also finished with nine rebounds.

DeRozan scored 18 of San Antonio's final 20 points to close the third quarter, giving the Spurs a 97-90 lead entering the fourth.

The Spurs made four 3-pointers in the fourth to fend off the Blazers.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Every starter scored in double figures except Maurice Harkless, who finished with eight points on 3-for-5 shooting. . Aminu also scored 20 points against Denver on Nov. 30. . Evan Turner missed the game with an inflamed left Achilles tendon. Turner had played in every previous game, averaging 8.2 points in 26 minutes per game.

Spurs: Aldridge became the 69th player in NBA history with 7,000 field goals, joining Pau Gasol and former Spurs George Gervin, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Kevin Willis, Dale Ellis, Terry Cummings, Moses Malone and Dominique Wilkins. . DeRozan's previous season high was 34 points, accomplished three times. . Marco Belinelli missed his first game of the season, sitting out due to neck stiffness.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Dallas on Tuesday night.

Spurs: At Utah on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
D. DeRozan
10 SG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
23.8 Pts. Per Game 23.8
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
43.9 Field Goal % 48.2
43.6 Three Point % 48.2
89.7 Free Throw % 86.0
  CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
+ 1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Personal foul on Al-Farouq Aminu 0:17
  Out of bounds turnover on Maurice Harkless 0:37
  Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless 0:32
+ 3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 0:45
+ 2 CJ McCollum made finger-roll layup 1:00
  Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum 1:03
  DeMar DeRozan missed turnaround jump shot 1:05
  Personal foul on Damian Lillard 1:15
Team Stats
Points 118 131
Field Goals 45-86 (52.3%) 50-83 (60.2%)
3-Pointers 12-29 (41.4%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Free Throws 16-16 (100.0%) 20-22 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 41 35
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 26 29
Team 6 1
Assists 25 29
Steals 6 5
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
37 PTS, 2 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
36 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 13-10 33223528118
home team logo Spurs 11-12 32303534131
O/U 217, SA -1
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
O/U 217, SA -1
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 13-10 112.7 PPG 49.8 RPG 20.5 APG
home team logo Spurs 11-12 108.5 PPG 44.9 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 26.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 6.1 APG 44.0 FG%
D. DeRozan SG 23.8 PPG 5.6 RPG 6.0 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 37 PTS 2 REB 10 AST
D. DeRozan SG 36 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
52.3 FG% 60.2
41.4 3PT FG% 73.3
100.0 FT% 90.9
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
A. Aminu
J. Nurkic
M. Harkless
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 41 37 2 10 2 0 1 2 12/28 3/11 10/10 0 2 60 -7
C. McCollum 38 24 2 3 0 1 4 2 11/22 2/6 0/0 0 2 29 -1
A. Aminu 36 20 9 1 1 1 1 4 7/9 4/5 2/2 1 8 32 -4
J. Nurkic 31 16 8 5 2 0 2 4 7/11 0/0 2/2 3 5 34 +6
M. Harkless 33 8 7 3 1 3 3 3 3/5 2/2 0/0 2 5 22 +6
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
A. Aminu
J. Nurkic
M. Harkless
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 41 37 2 10 2 0 1 2 12/28 3/11 10/10 0 2 60 -7
C. McCollum 38 24 2 3 0 1 4 2 11/22 2/6 0/0 0 2 29 -1
A. Aminu 36 20 9 1 1 1 1 4 7/9 4/5 2/2 1 8 32 -4
J. Nurkic 31 16 8 5 2 0 2 4 7/11 0/0 2/2 3 5 34 +6
M. Harkless 33 8 7 3 1 3 3 3 3/5 2/2 0/0 2 5 22 +6
Bench
M. Leonard
Z. Collins
N. Stauskas
S. Curry
E. Turner
J. Layman
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Leonard 13 4 4 1 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 2 9 -17
Z. Collins 11 4 1 1 0 0 1 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 1 6 -8
N. Stauskas 18 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0 2 -21
S. Curry 16 2 2 1 0 0 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 3 -19
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 118 35 25 6 5 17 21 45/86 12/29 16/16 9 26 197 -65
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
D. Bertans
B. Forbes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 38 36 8 6 2 0 4 2 13/27 0/0 10/10 1 7 54 +9
L. Aldridge 34 29 8 3 1 1 5 1 11/15 0/0 7/8 2 6 40 -2
R. Gay 34 18 3 3 0 0 0 1 7/10 4/4 0/0 0 3 27 -6
D. Bertans 26 10 0 0 0 1 1 0 4/7 2/3 0/0 0 0 10 +2
B. Forbes 22 7 3 2 0 0 0 3 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 3 14 -11
Starters
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
D. Bertans
B. Forbes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 38 36 8 6 2 0 4 2 13/27 0/0 10/10 1 7 54 +9
L. Aldridge 34 29 8 3 1 1 5 1 11/15 0/0 7/8 2 6 40 -2
R. Gay 34 18 3 3 0 0 0 1 7/10 4/4 0/0 0 3 27 -6
D. Bertans 26 10 0 0 0 1 1 0 4/7 2/3 0/0 0 0 10 +2
B. Forbes 22 7 3 2 0 0 0 3 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 3 14 -11
Bench
P. Mills
D. White
J. Poeltl
D. Cunningham
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
M. Belinelli
D. Murray
P. Gasol
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Mills 24 15 1 6 0 0 1 1 5/8 3/5 2/2 0 1 27 +24
D. White 32 10 5 6 0 0 1 5 4/7 1/1 1/2 1 4 26 +21
J. Poeltl 13 6 3 2 1 2 0 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 2 16 +15
D. Cunningham 11 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 6 +13
Q. Pondexter 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
C. Metu 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
M. Belinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 131 34 29 5 4 12 15 50/83 11/15 20/22 5 29 220 +65
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores