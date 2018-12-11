POR
Harden scores 29 to lead Rockets past Blazers 111-103

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 11, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) James Harden had 29 points and seven Rockets scored in double-figures as Houston used a big second-half run and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 111-104 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Clint Capela added 13 points and seven rebounds before fouling out with five minutes left, and Eric Gordon, who started in place of James Ennis, had 14 points for the Rockets, who shot 49 percent from the field.

Houston's bench played a key role in a 24-6 first-half run that erased a 15-point deficit, and then led a charge in the second half. Gerald Green had 13 points, and Danuel House had 12 off the bench.

Damian Lillard had 34 points, CJ McCollum scored 22 points and Jusuf Nurkic added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Portland, which shot 44 percent after starting the game by making seven of its first nine shots.

Houston used a 25-5 run to end the third and start the fourth quarters, and opened a 100-83 lead on 3-pointer by Harden with 6:48 left. House and Green each had five points in the run.

The Blazers responded with a 14-2 run and cut the lead to 102-97 when Nurkic made a pair of free throws with three minutes left.

After trading baskets, Houston pushed the lead to 107-99 on a free throw by Harden and two free throws by Chris Paul. After Lillard missed a layup, Paul hit two more free throws to push the lead back to 10 points with 1:38 left. Portland got no closer than eight the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Al-Farouq Aminu had 10 points and 15 rebounds. . Portland shot 17 of 21 from the free throw line. . The Blazers shot 10 of 25 from 3-point range.

Rockets: Houston's bench outscored Portland's 37-13. Nene had 10 points. . Paul had 11 points. . The Rockets shot 18 of 27 from the free-throw line. . Coach Mike D'Antoni said Brandon Knight (knee) could see playing time early next week. . Ennis left the game with a strained right hamstring.

CLEAN UP ON THE FLOOR

PJ Tucker dove for a loose ball during the second quarter, landing in front of Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Astros owner Jim Crane, who were seated courtside, and splashing their drinks on them. Bregman and Crane were given towels to help dry off.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Travels to Memphis on Wednesday.

Rockets: Host the Lakers on Thursday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
30.0 Pts. Per Game 30.0
8.3 Ast. Per Game 8.3
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
44.6 Field Goal % 44.3
44.6 Three Point % 44.2
89.5 Free Throw % 82.9
+ 2 Maurice Harkless made dunk, assist by Meyers Leonard 0:24
  Defensive rebound by Al-Farouq Aminu 0:29
  Chris Paul missed layup, blocked by Maurice Harkless 0:31
  Offensive rebound by Chris Paul 0:33
  Offensive rebound by Eric Gordon 0:46
  Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:47
  Defensive rebound by James Harden 1:08
  POR team rebound 1:08
  CJ McCollum missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Personal foul on Chris Paul 1:08
+ 1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
Team Stats
Points 103 111
Field Goals 38-87 (43.7%) 42-85 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 9-29 (31.0%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 55 50
Offensive 13 12
Defensive 31 30
Team 11 8
Assists 20 22
Steals 1 9
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 17 21
Technicals 0 0
D. Lillard PG 0
34 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
C. Paul PG 3
11 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 15-12 29252425103
home team logo Rockets 12-14 27243030111
HOU -6.5, O/U 219.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
HOU -6.5, O/U 219.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 15-12 112.3 PPG 49.5 RPG 20.9 APG
home team logo Rockets 12-14 108.3 PPG 40.9 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 27.2 PPG 5.2 RPG 6.4 APG 44.5 FG%
J. Harden SG 30.0 PPG 5.5 RPG 8.3 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 34 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
J. Harden SG 29 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
43.7 FG% 49.4
40.0 3PT FG% 31.0
81.0 FT% 66.7
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
M. Harkless
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 38 34 2 2 0 0 3 3 12/25 4/7 6/7 1 1 37 +6
C. McCollum 39 22 3 4 0 0 1 3 10/21 0/5 2/4 0 3 32 +9
J. Nurkic 31 15 10 4 0 2 2 4 3/9 0/0 9/10 3 7 33 +12
A. Aminu 37 10 15 2 0 0 2 2 4/8 2/4 0/0 4 11 27 +7
M. Harkless 31 9 4 1 1 2 1 2 4/9 1/3 0/0 0 4 17 0
Bench
S. Curry
Z. Collins
E. Turner
M. Leonard
J. Layman
N. Stauskas
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Curry 17 6 3 0 0 0 2 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 1 2 7 -14
Z. Collins 11 5 5 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 3 2 9 -15
E. Turner 18 2 2 6 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 1 14 -17
M. Leonard 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -5
J. Layman 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -12
N. Stauskas 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -11
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 103 44 20 1 4 14 17 38/87 10/25 17/21 13 31 178 -40
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
E. Gordon
C. Capela
C. Paul
P. Tucker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 32 29 1 4 1 0 2 4 10/21 4/9 5/7 0 1 37 -14
E. Gordon 38 14 1 4 0 0 0 0 6/13 0/5 2/3 1 0 23 -4
C. Capela 27 13 7 2 2 0 3 6 6/11 0/0 1/5 3 4 23 -7
C. Paul 33 11 11 10 3 1 1 3 2/12 0/4 7/8 3 8 45 +9
P. Tucker 29 7 5 0 0 0 1 2 3/6 1/3 0/0 2 3 11 -16
Bench
G. Green
D. House Jr.
Nene
J. Ennis III
B. Knight
M. Carter-Williams
G. Clark
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
Z. Qi
I. Hartenstein
C. Anthony
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Green 21 13 5 1 1 2 0 1 5/6 3/3 0/0 2 3 23 +18
D. House Jr. 18 12 5 1 1 0 0 0 4/8 1/4 3/4 0 5 20 +24
Nene 20 10 2 0 1 2 0 5 5/7 0/1 0/0 0 2 15 +15
J. Ennis III 18 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 7 +15
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 111 42 22 9 5 7 21 42/85 9/29 18/27 12 30 204 +40
