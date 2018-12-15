LAC
George scores 33 to help Thunder top Clippers 110-104

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Paul George scored 33 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-104 on Saturday night.

It was the fourth time in seven games George scored at least 30 points.

Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds and six steals for Oklahoma City. Jerami Grant scored 18 points and Steven Adams added 16 for the Thunder, who bounced back from a 109-98 loss at Denver on Friday night.

Danilo Gallinari matched a season high with 28 points, Tobias Harris scored 22 and Montrezl Harrell added 21 for the Clippers.

The Thunder led 61-50 at halftime, despite Westbrook going scoreless for almost 22 minutes to start the game. George picked up the slack with 21 points in the first half.

Los Angeles' Patrick Beverley got called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of the third quarter, and George made the free throw to give the Thunder an 86-69 lead at the end of the period.

Harrell scored, was fouled and made the free throw with just over a minute remaining to cut Oklahoma City's lead to six. With the margin still six, Harrell was fouled by Westbrook on a dunk attempt with 20.7 seconds left. He missed both free throws, and the Thunder called timeout. Oklahoma City got the ball inbounds, and George passed his way out of a trap to find Grant for a dunk that put the game out of reach.

TIP-INS

Clippers: G Lou Williams missed his third straight game with a sore left hamstring. ... C Marcin Gortat was called for a technical in the second quarter. ... Beverley, long hated by Thunder fans for his numerous run-ins with Westbrook, scored nine points but committed five fouls.

Thunder: Forced 26 turnovers, the most for an opponent this season. ... Shot 47 percent from the field.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Thunder: Host the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Harris
34 SF
R. Westbrook
0 PG
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
21.5 Pts. Per Game 21.5
9.9 Ast. Per Game 9.9
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
50.4 Field Goal % 43.5
50.0 Three Point % 44.8
87.3 Free Throw % 61.6
Team Stats
Points 104 110
Field Goals 38-75 (50.7%) 42-90 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 13-25 (52.0%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 52 47
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 38 31
Team 8 7
Assists 18 26
Steals 7 13
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 26 11
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 3 1
D. Gallinari SF 8
28 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
P. George SF 13
33 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 17-12 25251935104
home team logo Thunder 18-10 30312524110
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
away team logo Clippers 17-12 114.3 PPG 46.1 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Thunder 18-10 111.1 PPG 48.3 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
D. Gallinari SF 18.6 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.2 APG 43.4 FG%
P. George SF 24.6 PPG 7.8 RPG 4.3 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Gallinari SF 28 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
P. George SF 33 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
50.7 FG% 46.7
52.0 3PT FG% 40.9
68.2 FT% 70.8
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
A. Bradley
M. Gortat
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 37 28 7 2 2 0 7 3 10/16 4/6 4/5 0 7 34 0
T. Harris 38 22 9 1 1 0 3 1 9/14 3/6 1/1 0 9 31 -5
A. Bradley 34 10 7 4 1 1 6 3 4/9 2/6 0/0 2 5 21 +4
M. Gortat 22 5 8 0 0 1 1 3 1/5 0/0 3/4 0 8 13 -12
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 21 2 2 2 1 1 2 0 1/4 0/0 0/2 1 1 8 -10
M. Harrell
P. Beverley
M. Scott
S. Thornwell
M. Teodosic
L. Mbah a Moute
T. Wallace
J. Motley
A. Delgado
B. Marjanovic
J. Robinson
L. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 25 21 6 3 0 1 3 3 8/14 1/1 4/7 3 3 31 +6
P. Beverley 29 9 3 2 2 0 1 5 2/2 2/2 3/3 0 3 17 -1
M. Scott 15 3 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/5 1/2 0/0 0 2 6 -5
S. Thornwell 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 -2
M. Teodosic 10 2 0 2 0 0 2 3 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 4 -5
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 104 44 18 7 4 26 22 38/75 13/25 15/22 6 38 169 -30
Starters
P. George
J. Grant
S. Adams
R. Westbrook
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 36 33 7 6 1 1 0 4 11/19 5/9 6/8 1 6 54 +15
J. Grant 34 18 4 1 2 3 2 3 8/11 1/3 1/3 1 3 27 0
S. Adams 31 16 5 2 0 0 1 1 6/14 0/0 4/6 3 2 24 -3
R. Westbrook 36 13 9 12 6 0 4 3 4/17 3/4 2/3 2 7 48 0
T. Ferguson 15 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 4 +10
H. Diallo
D. Schroder
A. Abrines
N. Noel
P. Patterson
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Felton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Diallo 11 10 1 0 0 1 0 2 4/5 0/0 2/2 0 1 12 -9
D. Schroder 24 8 3 3 1 0 2 1 4/14 0/3 0/0 0 3 16 -5
A. Abrines 20 6 4 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/2 2/2 0 4 10 +7
N. Noel 16 4 4 0 2 2 1 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 2 11 +9
P. Patterson 13 0 1 2 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 +6
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 110 40 26 13 7 11 20 42/90 9/22 17/24 9 31 211 +30
