IND
BKN

No Text

Oladipo helps Pacers end Nets' 7-game win streak, 114-106

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Victor Oladipo scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Thaddeus Young added 21, and the Indiana Pacers beat Brooklyn 114-106 Friday night, ending the Nets' seven-game winning streak.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Domantas Sabonis each added 17 point for the Pacers, who had lost their previous two.

Rookie Rodions Kurucs scored a season-high 26 points for Brooklyn, and DeMarre Carroll added 16.

The Nets struggled in the first half before turning things around late in the second half.

Kurucs hit a free throw with 4:07 left in the game that made gave Brooklyn a 100-98 lead before Oladipo accounted for all of Indiana's scoring in an 8-4 run that put the Pacers ahead 106-104. Oladipo punctuated the spurt with an impressive left-handed dunk over Kurucs with 2:01 left.

Bogdanovic then hit a 3-pointer that extended the lead to 109-104.

On the next Brooklyn possession, Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie was blocked by on a driving layup attempt by Pacers center Myles Turner, and Darren Collinson was then fouled by Kurucs.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson came running off the bench to argue the call and was immediately ejected with 1:09 left.

Bogdanovic hit the technical free throw to widen the lead to six points.

TIP INS

Nets: G Joe Harris has hit at least a 3-pointer in 30 consecutive games, a game short of tying Joe Johnson's franchise record of 31 straight set during the 2012-13 season.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Washington on Sunday night.

Nets: Host Phoenix on Sunday night.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
V. Oladipo
4 SG
D. Russell
1 PG
29.2 Min. Per Game 29.2
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
43.8 Field Goal % 41.8
43.6 Three Point % 42.1
72.6 Free Throw % 75.4
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:05
  Defensive rebound by Myles Turner 0:28
  Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:30
+ 3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot 0:39
+ 3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot 0:39
+ 1 Rodions Kurucs made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Personal foul on Thaddeus Young 1:00
+ 1 Darren Collison made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
  Darren Collison missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
  IND team rebound 1:09
  IND team rebound 1:09
Team Stats
Points 114 106
Field Goals 44-82 (53.7%) 33-72 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 16-31 (51.6%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 24-34 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 39 51
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 23 30
Team 10 10
Assists 24 28
Steals 10 5
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 11 20
Fouls 26 23
Technicals 0 3
away team logo
V. Oladipo SG 4
26 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
15 PTS, 1 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 21-12 37222530114
home team logo Nets 15-19 27223126106
BKN +3, O/U 209.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
BKN +3, O/U 209.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 21-12 105.9 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Nets 15-19 110.6 PPG 44.9 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
V. Oladipo SG 20.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 5.0 APG 43.3 FG%
R. Kurucs SF PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
V. Oladipo SG 26 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
R. Kurucs SF 24 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
53.7 FG% 45.8
42.3 3PT FG% 51.6
83.3 FT% 70.6
Pacers
Starters
V. Oladipo
T. Young
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
D. Collison
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo 35 26 9 6 2 0 1 3 8/14 5/9 5/6 2 7 48 +10
T. Young 30 21 1 1 2 2 2 5 9/16 1/3 2/2 1 0 26 +7
B. Bogdanovic 35 17 2 4 1 0 0 3 5/8 3/4 4/4 0 2 28 +5
M. Turner 36 15 12 3 1 5 1 1 7/13 1/3 0/0 3 9 38 +17
D. Collison 29 6 1 3 1 0 0 3 2/6 1/4 1/2 0 1 14 +9
Starters
V. Oladipo
T. Young
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
D. Collison
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo 35 26 9 6 2 0 1 3 8/14 5/9 5/6 2 7 48 +10
T. Young 30 21 1 1 2 2 2 5 9/16 1/3 2/2 1 0 26 +7
B. Bogdanovic 35 17 2 4 1 0 0 3 5/8 3/4 4/4 0 2 28 +5
M. Turner 36 15 12 3 1 5 1 1 7/13 1/3 0/0 3 9 38 +17
D. Collison 29 6 1 3 1 0 0 3 2/6 1/4 1/2 0 1 14 +9
Bench
D. Sabonis
C. Joseph
D. McDermott
A. Holiday
T. Evans
K. O'Quinn
D. Reed
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Sabonis 18 17 2 0 3 0 5 5 7/11 0/0 3/4 0 2 17 -9
C. Joseph 19 8 0 2 0 0 1 2 4/8 0/1 0/0 0 0 11 +2
D. McDermott 20 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 6 +1
A. Holiday 12 2 0 4 0 1 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 10 -2
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 114 29 24 10 8 11 26 44/82 11/26 15/18 6 23 198 +40
Nets
Starters
R. Kurucs
R. Hollis-Jefferson
J. Harris
J. Allen
D. Russell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Kurucs 34 24 3 0 1 1 0 4 6/11 4/5 8/10 0 3 29 -6
R. Hollis-Jefferson 20 13 5 2 1 0 3 3 4/9 1/1 4/6 0 5 20 -4
J. Harris 31 13 4 2 0 0 3 2 5/8 3/5 0/0 0 4 18 -6
J. Allen 29 10 5 2 0 1 1 0 3/3 0/0 4/4 2 3 19 -2
D. Russell 25 3 3 9 0 0 4 1 1/8 1/4 0/0 1 2 20 -11
Starters
R. Kurucs
R. Hollis-Jefferson
J. Harris
J. Allen
D. Russell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Kurucs 34 24 3 0 1 1 0 4 6/11 4/5 8/10 0 3 29 -6
R. Hollis-Jefferson 20 13 5 2 1 0 3 3 4/9 1/1 4/6 0 5 20 -4
J. Harris 31 13 4 2 0 0 3 2 5/8 3/5 0/0 0 4 18 -6
J. Allen 29 10 5 2 0 1 1 0 3/3 0/0 4/4 2 3 19 -2
D. Russell 25 3 3 9 0 0 4 1 1/8 1/4 0/0 1 2 20 -11
Bench
D. Carroll
S. Dinwiddie
J. Dudley
E. Davis
K. Faried
C. LeVert
A. Crabbe
S. Napier
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Carroll 20 16 4 0 0 0 2 4 6/12 3/7 1/2 0 4 18 +2
S. Dinwiddie 32 15 1 9 1 0 4 2 4/12 1/5 6/8 0 1 31 -3
J. Dudley 27 10 6 4 2 1 1 4 3/6 3/4 1/4 1 5 26 -4
E. Davis 18 2 10 0 0 0 2 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 7 3 10 -6
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 106 41 28 5 3 20 23 33/72 16/31 24/34 11 30 191 -40
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores