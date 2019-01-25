TOR
Harden scores 35 in Rockets' 121-119 win over Raptors

HOUSTON (AP) James Harden scored 35 points for his 22nd straight game with 30 or more and the Houston Rockets never trailed and held off a late charge for a 121-119 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

After averaging 52.2 points over the last five games, capped by a franchise-record 61 in Wednesday's win over the Knicks, Harden's torrid scoring pace slowed a bit as all of Houston's starters scored 10 points or more.

Eric Gordon led that group with 24, Kenneth Faried had 21, P.J. Tucker added 18 and Austin Rivers scored 13. Faried also had a season-high 14 rebounds and blocked two shots in his third game since signing with the Rockets to fill in with Clint Capela recovering from thumb surgery.

Houston led by 11 points after two free throws by Harden with 1:14 remaining before the Raptors made three straight 3-pointers to cut the lead to 121-119 with 27.3 remaining. Gordon missed a 3 to give the Raptors a chance, but Kawhi Leonard's 3-point attempt was short.

It's the 22nd straight game where Harden has led his team and Houston's opponent in scoring, which moves him past Michael Jordan for the second-longest streak in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain, who did it in 40 in a row.

Harden's stretch of 30-point games is the fourth-longest in league history, behind three streaks by Chamberlain of 25, 31 and 65 games. Harden was 15 of 15 on free throws, but struggled from long-range, shooting just 2 of 13 on 3-point attempts. The strong play of Faried gave Harden some much-needed help Friday and The Beard will get another reinforcement Sunday night when Chris Paul is expected to return after missing 17 games with a strained left hamstring.

The Raptors got 32 points from Leonard as they dropped their second straight.

The Rockets held a 7-point lead to start the fourth and pushed it to 10 before the Raptors scored five straight points, capped by a 3 from Norman Powell to get within 99-94 with about nine minutes left.

Houston then used a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 108-94 about three minutes later. Rivers made a 3 late in that span before Tucker capped it by grabbing a steal and finishing with a layup.

Toronto got within 10 after scoring four quick points later in the fourth, but a layup by Harden made it 117-105 with about 90 seconds left.

Houston led by as many as 22 early, but Toronto used a 41-point second quarter to cut the lead to 70-61 at halftime. The Raptors opened the third quarter with a 9-4 run to get within 4, but Houston followed with a 18-4 spurt, with nine points each from Harden, to push it to 92-74 with about four minutes left in the quarter.

The Raptors got back on track after that, scoring the next 10 points, with two 3-pointers from Danny Green, to cut the lead to 92-84 with about a minute left in the third.

Raptors: Jonas Valanciunas missed his 21st game with a dislocated left thumb. ... Green and Pascal Siakam added 22 points each. ... Serge Ibaka had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Rockets: Brandon Knight missed his seventh straight game with a sore left knee, but is expected to return Sunday. ... Houston made its first 20 free throws on Friday night before a miss by Faried with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter. The Rockets finished 29 of 33 from the line.

Raptors: Visit Dallas on Sunday night.

Rockets: Host Orlando on Sunday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

J. Harden
37.3 Min. Per Game 37.3
36.3 Pts. Per Game 36.3
8.3 Ast. Per Game 8.3
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
41.2 Field Goal % 43.8
41.2 Three Point % 43.7
84.0 Free Throw % 86.8
  TOR team rebound 0:00
  Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 0:18
  Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:20
+ 3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell 0:27
  Out of bounds turnover on Eric Gordon 0:35
+ 3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 0:37
  Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 0:39
  Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:42
  Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 0:44
  Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:47
Points 119 121
Field Goals 44-91 (48.4%) 41-91 (45.1%)
3-Pointers 14-36 (38.9%) 10-46 (21.7%)
Free Throws 17-18 (94.4%) 29-33 (87.9%)
Total Rebounds 54 48
Offensive 12 12
Defensive 35 28
Team 7 8
Assists 27 17
Steals 4 11
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 19 12
Fouls 25 21
Technicals 1 0
K. Leonard SF 2
32 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
J. Harden SG 13
35 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 36-15 20412830119
home team logo Rockets 28-20 33372625121
HOU +3.5, O/U 228.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
HOU +3.5, O/U 228.5
Toyota Center Houston, TX
away team logo Raptors 36-15 113.8 PPG 45 RPG 24.4 APG
home team logo Rockets 28-20 112.2 PPG 42 RPG 20.8 APG
K. Leonard SF 27.6 PPG 7.9 RPG 3.1 APG 50.4 FG%
J. Harden SG 36.3 PPG 6.6 RPG 8.3 APG 44.0 FG%
K. Leonard SF 32 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
J. Harden SG 35 PTS 2 REB 7 AST
48.4 FG% 45.1
38.9 3PT FG% 21.7
94.4 FT% 87.9
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 32 7 5 11/19 3/6 7/7 2 38 2 0 6 1 6 +5 45
D. Green 22 1 1 8/14 6/10 0/0 4 31 0 1 0 0 1 +12 26
P. Siakam 22 12 3 9/15 2/2 2/2 3 33 0 0 2 4 8 +6 38
S. Ibaka 12 14 0 5/10 0/2 2/2 6 31 0 0 3 5 9 -9 23
K. Lowry 9 4 11 2/9 1/6 4/4 2 38 1 0 4 0 4 -4 32
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Powell 10 2 3 4/8 2/4 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 1 1 +4 18
F. VanVleet 8 4 4 3/9 0/3 2/2 1 20 0 0 2 1 3 -2 18
G. Monroe 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 -11 3
O. Anunoby 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/1 2 10 0 0 0 0 1 -6 3
P. McCaw 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
C. Miles 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 0 1 -5 0
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 47 27 44/91 14/36 17/18 25 235 4 1 19 12 35 -10 206
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 35 2 7 9/25 2/13 15/15 2 40 0 1 4 0 2 -8 48
E. Gordon 24 2 0 8/22 2/13 6/6 2 36 3 1 2 0 2 +2 28
K. Faried 21 14 0 8/11 0/0 5/9 3 37 0 2 0 6 8 -3 37
P. Tucker 18 3 2 7/11 4/8 0/0 2 36 4 0 3 1 2 -3 26
A. Rivers 13 5 6 6/14 1/7 0/0 5 36 1 1 1 2 3 +3 31
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Ennis III 5 8 0 2/4 0/2 1/1 3 27 2 0 1 3 5 +1 14
G. Green 3 3 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 18 1 0 0 0 3 +7 11
Nene 2 3 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 0 1 0 3 +11 4
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Capela - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 40 17 41/91 10/46 29/33 21 236 11 5 12 12 28 +10 199
