Mitchell has 32 and 12, leads Jazz over Thunder 100-95

  • AP
  • Oct 24, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell had 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz over the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-95 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Mitchell scored 22 after halftime and made several key baskets down the stretch. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Royce O'Neale chipped in with 14 for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert grabbed 14 rebounds.

Mike Conley went 1 of 16 from the field in his Utah debut after spending his first 12 seasons with Memphis. He missed his first 12 shots before finally scoring on a floater in the lane with 5.9 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Jazz outscored the Thunder 58-34 in the paint to offset 6-of-24 shooting from 3-point range.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shined in his Oklahoma City debut, scoring 26 points on 10-of-23 shooting. Chris Paul added 22 points and eight rebounds. Danilo Gallinari had 21 points and seven boards.

Oklahoma City built an eight-point lead early in the fourth before the Jazz finally rallied. Utah surged ahead 85-80 on a 9-0 run capped by Bogdanovic's 3-pointer.

Paul capped a 6-0 spurt with a long jumper of his own to put the Thunder ahead 86-85. Mitchell answered by slashing into the lane for back-to-back layups to put the Jazz ahead for good.

A mid-range jumper from Mitchell gave Utah a 96-91 lead with 21 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma City missed nine of its first 11 shots and hit just 23.8% (5 of 21) overall from the floor in the first quarter. Those shooting struggles opened the door for Utah to sprint out to a 23-10 lead. Starting with a jumper from Joe Ingles, the Jazz scored baskets on four straight possessions to carve out a double-digit advantage.

The Thunder made a pair of 8-0 runs to tie the game at 28 in the second period. They finally took their first lead after Gilgeous-Alexander made three straight baskets to fuel a 9-2 spurt. Paul capped it with a pair of free throws, giving Oklahoma City a 46-42 lead.

Utah answered with a 7-0 run - punctuated by a thunderous dunk from Mitchell - to go ahead 49-46 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City went 6 of 12 from 3-point range in the second quarter. . Darius Bazley finished with zero points and three rebounds in his NBA debut. . Steven Adams pulled down 11 rebounds but finished with just three points after shooting 1 of 8 from the field and 1 of 6 from the line.

Jazz: Bogdanovic went to the locker room midway through the second quarter after injuring his ankle. He returned in the third. . Utah finished with an 18-7 edge in fast-break points.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Jazz: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Bad pass turnover on Steven Adams, stolen by Donovan Mitchell 0:00
+ 1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
+ 1 Mike Conley made 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:02
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
  OKC team rebound 0:02
  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert 0:02
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo 0:08
Team Stats
Points 95 100
Field Goals 32-83 (38.6%) 40-90 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 21-31 (67.7%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 61 56
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 41 38
Team 13 7
Assists 15 15
Steals 5 4
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 23 31
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
C. Paul PG 3
22 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
32 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 0-1 1234282195
home team logo Jazz 1-0 23261932100
UTA -9, O/U 221.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
UTA -9, O/U 221.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Jazz 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG PPG RPG APG FG%
D. Mitchell SG 23.8 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.2 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG 26 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
D. Mitchell SG 32 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
38.6 FG% 44.4
37.0 3PT FG% 25.0
67.7 FT% 70.0
Thunder
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
C. Paul
D. Gallinari
S. Adams
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 26 2 1 10/23 3/7 3/6 2 36 1 0 1 0 2 -12 30
C. Paul 22 8 3 7/15 4/7 4/4 4 30 1 0 1 1 7 +4 36
D. Gallinari 21 7 2 7/13 2/5 5/5 2 28 1 0 1 0 7 +7 32
S. Adams 3 11 2 1/8 0/0 1/6 4 27 1 0 2 3 8 -1 17
T. Ferguson 2 2 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 23 0 0 1 1 1 -9 5
Bench
H. Diallo
M. Muscala
D. Schroder
N. Noel
D. Bazley
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Hall
J. Patton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Diallo 12 3 0 5/8 0/1 2/4 3 23 1 0 3 1 2 -1 13
M. Muscala 4 4 2 0/4 0/3 4/4 2 15 0 2 1 0 4 +1 13
D. Schroder 3 6 4 1/8 1/3 0/0 2 30 0 0 2 1 5 -3 15
N. Noel 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 2 -5 5
D. Bazley 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 19 0 1 1 0 3 -6 3
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 48 15 32/83 10/27 21/31 23 235 5 4 13 7 41 -25 169
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
B. Bogdanovic
R. O'Neale
R. Gobert
M. Conley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 32 12 3 14/22 1/3 3/4 4 36 1 0 1 5 7 +9 50
B. Bogdanovic 16 3 0 6/14 1/5 3/3 2 23 1 0 0 0 3 +2 20
R. O'Neale 14 5 0 6/6 2/2 0/0 4 30 1 0 1 0 5 -2 19
R. Gobert 7 14 0 3/6 0/0 1/3 5 37 0 1 4 3 11 +13 18
M. Conley 5 0 5 1/16 0/6 3/4 5 26 1 0 2 0 0 +1 14
Bench
E. Mudiay
J. Ingles
J. Green
E. Davis
G. Niang
S. Kidd
N. Williams-Goss
D. Exum
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
T. Bradley
M. Oni
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Mudiay 12 2 5 6/11 0/1 0/0 2 22 0 1 0 0 2 +4 25
J. Ingles 7 4 1 3/8 1/4 0/0 2 32 0 0 1 0 4 +8 12
J. Green 5 2 1 1/4 1/3 2/4 2 16 0 1 1 0 2 -4 9
E. Davis 2 6 0 0/3 0/0 2/2 5 10 0 2 1 3 3 -8 9
G. Niang 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
S. Kidd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 49 15 40/90 6/24 14/20 31 234 4 5 11 11 38 +25 177
NBA Scores