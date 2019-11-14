CHI
MIL

No Text

Giannis drops 30-plus again to lead Bucks past Bulls 124-115

  • AP
  • Nov 14, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 15 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe added a season-high 31 points and eight assists and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood another historic effort by Chicago rookie Coby White to beat the Bulls 124-115 on Thursday night.

White shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to hit five 3-pointers in consecutive games. The 19-year-old seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft set an NBA rookie record Tuesday night, making seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of a 120-102 victory over the New York Knicks. White finished Thursday with a team-high 26 points, including six 3s.

Antetokounmpo had at least 30-plus points for the seventh game this season for the Bucks, who played without Khris Middleton. The All-Star forward is expected to miss the next three to four weeks with a thigh bruise.

Donte DiVincenzo, who made his first career start in place of Middleton, had four points and four rebounds.

Zach LaVine added 25 points and seven assists before fouling out for the Bulls.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago now has lost seven straight to Milwaukee dating to 2017.

Bucks: Center Robin Lopez finished with six points and three rebounds. Lopez spent the previous three seasons with the Bulls, averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 219 games.

''RoLo is a hyper-competitive dude,'' Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. ''He likes to win. He likes to win a practice game. He likes to win a 1-on-1 game, a shooting game. I like that competitive spirit that he has.''

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Nets on Saturday.

Bucks: At the Pacers on Saturday.

---

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
29.7 Pts. Per Game 29.7
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
14.3 Reb. Per Game 14.3
42.8 Field Goal % 58.0
43.1 Three Point % 57.4
78.7 Free Throw % 63.1
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:02
  Coby White missed jump shot 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison 0:08
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:11
  Bad pass turnover on Lauri Markkanen, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:31
  Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky 0:40
  Eric Bledsoe missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:43
+ 1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 0:43
  Personal foul on Zach LaVine 0:43
+ 1 Ryan Arcidiacono made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:55
  CHI team rebound 0:55
Team Stats
Points 115 124
Field Goals 38-93 (40.9%) 42-88 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 18-43 (41.9%) 6-33 (18.2%)
Free Throws 21-25 (84.0%) 34-47 (72.3%)
Total Rebounds 54 64
Offensive 10 17
Defensive 35 41
Team 9 6
Assists 25 24
Steals 14 9
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 20 22
Fouls 29 22
Technicals 4 0
away team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
25 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
38 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 4-8 32342029115
home team logo Bucks 8-3 30353227124
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 4-8 106.7 PPG 42.7 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Bucks 8-3 119.9 PPG 51.7 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
C. White PG 12.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.3 APG 36.8 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29.7 PPG 14.3 RPG 6.8 APG 58.5 FG%
Top Scorers
C. White PG 26 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 38 PTS 16 REB 4 AST
40.9 FG% 47.7
41.9 3PT FG% 18.2
84.0 FT% 72.3
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
W. Carter Jr.
L. Markkanen
T. Satoransky
C. Hutchison
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 25 3 7 8/20 4/9 5/5 6 32 3 1 5 0 3 -5 41
W. Carter Jr. 14 6 1 6/7 0/0 2/2 6 20 0 0 2 3 3 +5 20
L. Markkanen 11 8 0 2/9 2/6 5/6 5 31 1 0 3 1 7 +4 17
T. Satoransky 10 4 5 4/8 2/5 0/0 1 27 3 0 4 1 3 -3 23
C. Hutchison 6 7 3 2/6 0/1 2/2 0 21 1 0 0 0 7 -7 20
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
W. Matthews
B. Lopez
D. DiVincenzo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 38 16 4 13/24 1/5 11/20 4 35 3 1 5 5 11 -4 61
E. Bledsoe 31 4 8 12/14 0/2 7/8 4 31 2 0 5 1 3 +9 48
W. Matthews 15 4 0 2/6 1/5 10/13 1 26 0 0 1 0 4 +4 18
B. Lopez 13 6 0 6/14 1/7 0/0 3 21 0 0 3 3 3 -4 16
D. DiVincenzo 4 5 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 4 24 1 0 3 1 4 +5 11
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
W. Matthews
B. Lopez
D. DiVincenzo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 38 16 4 13/24 1/5 11/20 4 35 3 1 5 5 11 -4 61
E. Bledsoe 31 4 8 12/14 0/2 7/8 4 31 2 0 5 1 3 +9 48
W. Matthews 15 4 0 2/6 1/5 10/13 1 26 0 0 1 0 4 +4 18
B. Lopez 13 6 0 6/14 1/7 0/0 3 21 0 0 3 3 3 -4 16
D. DiVincenzo 4 5 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 4 24 1 0 3 1 4 +5 11
Bench
R. Lopez
P. Connaughton
K. Korver
G. Hill
E. Ilyasova
S. Brown
K. Middleton
F. Mason III
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Bender
D. Wilson
C. Reynolds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Lopez 6 3 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 1 1 3 0 +3 11
P. Connaughton 6 4 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 19 1 0 0 2 2 +10 17
K. Korver 6 2 0 1/5 1/3 3/3 1 11 0 2 0 1 1 -8 10
G. Hill 3 2 6 1/5 0/2 1/1 2 28 1 0 2 1 1 +16 16
E. Ilyasova 2 3 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 9 0 0 0 0 3 +4 5
S. Brown 0 9 0 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 2 0 9 +10 8
K. Middleton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 124 58 24 42/88 6/33 34/47 22 234 9 4 22 17 41 +45 221
