WAS
CLE

No Text

Beal scores 36 as weary Wizards down Cavs 124-112

  • AP
  • Jan 23, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks wanted his players to embrace the adversity they faced going into Thursday night.

They certainly listened.

Bradley Beal scored 36 points and the weary Wizards, overcoming an overtime loss and early morning arrival in town, defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-112.

The Wizards started slowly following a long flight after an OT defeat in Miami on Wednesday, but took over late in the first quarter and pulled away.

''My analytics guy tells me we're 1-0 when we get in after 4 (a.m.),'' Brooks said. ''We played about as hard as you can play last night and we did it again tonight. It wasn't easy. I'm tired and I was just coaching.''

Beal was 15 of 22 from the field and had eight assists in 29 minutes. The Wizards guard scored 38 points against Miami and is 31 of 46 from the field in the last two games.

''That's one thing Coach Brooks and I say a lot, your stats are going to level out at the end of the year,'' Beal said. ''Shots will fall, shots won't fall, but everything will level out in the end. I know I'm a good shooter.''

Cleveland has lost six in a row and 11 of 13. The Cavaliers were coming off a 20-point home loss to New York on Monday and struggled against the Wizards, who are also at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Love, who scored 21 points, believes the Cavaliers should be better as a group. Cleveland hasn't won since a surprising victory at Denver on Jan. 11.

''Games like tonight and the last game against the Knicks, we feel like those are teams we should have a very good chance to compete with and win,'' Love said. ''Obviously, there are teams like Denver that we can beat on any given night, but we feel like we when we put it together we should be able to win games like tonight.''

Washington shot 55% and hit 16 of 36 3-pointers. Davis Bertans and Ish Smith each scored 17 points, while Isaiah Thomas had 13 for the Wizards.

Collin Sexton scored 29 points for Cleveland. Larry Nance Jr. had 22.

The Cavaliers led 18-6 before the Wizards took control, thanks to Beal and Bertans, and built a 40-26 lead. The offense didn't slow down after halftime. Beal had 11 points in the third quarter and the Wizards opened a 98-78 cushion.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Brooks, with several starters on minutes limits, used 11 players in the first half. ... Washington had lost five straight on the road. ... C Anzejs Pasecniks, who missed two games with a sprained left ankle, played 16 minutes and scored four points.

Cavaliers: There's no timetable for the return of C Ante Zizic, who is experiencing dizziness and other vertigo-like symptoms. ''Hopefully he'll start the progress of getting back on the court, but I don't expect him soon,'' coach John Beilein said. ... F Alfonso McKinnie was signed to a second 10-day contract.

HIGH PRAISE

Beal was grateful to hear that he finished second in player voting among East guards for the All-Star Game,.

''It's cool. Definitely shows respect, for sure,'' he said. ''I always feel the players and coaches should have a higher percentage of the voting. Because we know who's good. We know who's an All-Star.''

FAST APPROACHING

Love, the subject of trade speculation all season, could be moved before the Feb. 6 deadline.

''I'll be happy if I'm still here,'' he said. ''I fully plan to continue to help these guys, continue to help with Tristan (Thompson) and myself and Larry and being a leader, all the veterans. This place, Cleveland, the fans have been really, really good to me.''

MARK THE DATE

New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson, who made his regular-season debut Wednesday, and the Pelicans will play in Cleveland on Jan. 28. A billboard showing Williamson and Cavaliers rookie Darius Garland is featured outside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

''l'll be watching him real soon,'' said Beilein, who didn't see the Pelicans' game against San Antonio. ''All of the hype surrounding him is great and it's good for the league. I know people will be excited when he comes here next week.''

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Atlanta on Sunday, the third stop on Washington's four-game road trip.

Cavaliers: Host Chicago on Saturday. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
WAS Wizards 29
CLE Cavaliers 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:38   Kevin Love missed reverse layup  
11:38   CLE team rebound  
11:35 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 0-3
11:20 +2 Bradley Beal made fade-away jump shot 2-3
11:07   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
11:01   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
10:52   Shooting foul on Gary Payton II  
10:52 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 2-4
10:52 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Thomas, stolen by Collin Sexton  
10:23 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 2-8
10:03   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
9:51   Tristan Thompson missed jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
9:35   Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:28   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
9:21 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 2-10
9:11   Offensive foul on Ian Mahinmi  
9:11   Turnover on Ian Mahinmi  
9:00   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
8:53 +2 Isaiah Thomas made jump shot 4-10
8:39 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 4-12
8:26 +2 Bradley Beal made reverse layup 6-12
8:12   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
8:02   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Thomas, stolen by Kevin Love  
7:58 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Cedi Osman 6-14
7:43   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:28 +2 Cedi Osman made running Jump Shot 6-16
7:18   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Thomas, stolen by Collin Sexton  
7:15 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk 6-18
7:02 +3 Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 9-18
6:48   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland  
6:32   Bradley Beal missed fade-away jump shot  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
6:26 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk 11-18
6:11   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
6:11   WAS team rebound  
6:02 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 14-18
5:45   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
5:36   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
5:36   Ian Mahinmi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:36   WAS team rebound  
5:36 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-18
5:18   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
5:06 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Isaiah Thomas 17-18
4:52   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
4:39   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
4:29   Dante Exum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
4:18   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonga, stolen by Dante Exum  
4:11   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Dante Exum  
4:02   Tristan Thompson missed layup  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
3:58 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk, assist by Isaiah Thomas 19-18
3:39 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made fade-away jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 19-20
3:20 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 22-20
3:04 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot 22-22
2:38   Isaiah Thomas missed jump shot  
2:35   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
2:26   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:13   Alfonzo McKinnie missed floating jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
1:58 +3 Isaac Bonga made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 25-22
1:42 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot 25-24
1:19   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
1:10   Dante Exum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   WAS team rebound  
1:00   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
0:53   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52   CLE team rebound  
0:52   Personal foul on Anzejs Pasecniks  
0:41   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
0:40   WAS team rebound  
0:33 +2 Anzejs Pasecniks made alley-oop shot, assist by Jordan McRae 27-24
0:26   Darius Garland missed floating jump shot  
0:26   WAS team rebound  
0:26   Personal foul on John Henson  
0:26 +1 Anzejs Pasecniks made 1st of 2 free throws 28-24
0:26 +1 Anzejs Pasecniks made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-24
0:04   Kevin Love missed reverse layup  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
0:00   Jordan McRae missed layup, blocked by Cedi Osman  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 39
CLE Cavaliers 37

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 32-24
11:15   John Henson missed reverse layup  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
11:05 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 35-24
10:53 +2 Dante Exum made dunk, assist by John Henson 35-26
10:47 +2 Jordan McRae made dunk, assist by Ish Smith 37-26
10:34   Alfonzo McKinnie missed floating jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
10:24 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 40-26
10:13 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 40-29
9:53   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
9:41 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by John Henson 40-31
9:27   Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:15 +3 John Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 40-34
9:01   Personal foul on John Henson  
8:55 +2 Ish Smith made driving layup 42-34
8:41   Bad pass turnover on John Henson, stolen by Ish Smith  
8:37   Jordan McRae missed alley-oop shot  
8:36   CLE team rebound  
8:18   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Anzejs Pasecniks  
8:10   Jordan McRae missed floating jump shot  
8:10   CLE team rebound  
7:57   Kevin Love missed turnaround jump shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:52 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk 42-36
7:47 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 45-36
7:31   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Ish Smith  
7:24 +2 Jordan McRae made layup 47-36
7:08 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 47-38
6:55   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:38 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made hook shot 47-40
6:26 +2 Davis Bertans made driving layup 49-40
6:26   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
6:26 +1 Davis Bertans made free throw 50-40
6:08   Kevin Love missed hook shot  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
6:03 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk 50-42
5:52 +2 Ian Mahinmi made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 52-42
5:31   Matthew Dellavedova missed floating jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
5:09 +2 Davis Bertans made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 54-42
4:56 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 54-45
4:44   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
4:30   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   CLE team rebound  
4:24 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 54-47
4:15   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
4:00 +2 Ish Smith made driving layup, assist by Bradley Beal 56-47
3:48   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
3:40 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Ish Smith 58-47
3:22   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
3:22 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 58-48
3:22   Kevin Love missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
3:11   Ish Smith missed driving layup  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Ish Smith  
3:11   Personal foul on Kevin Love  
3:02   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Cedi Osman  
2:48 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 58-50
2:48   Shooting foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
2:48 +1 Cedi Osman made free throw 58-51
2:37 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 60-51
2:26 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 60-54
2:16 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 63-54
1:55 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 63-56
1:38   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   CLE team rebound  
1:37   Personal foul on Johnathan Williams  
1:24 +2 Tristan Thompson made alley-oop shot, assist by Cedi Osman 63-58
1:16   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Anzejs Pasecniks  
1:07   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Johnathan Williams  
0:56   Jumpball  
0:52 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 65-58
0:33 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 65-60
0:33   Shooting foul on Johnathan Williams  
0:33 +1 Collin Sexton made free throw 65-61
0:18 +3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 68-61
0:02   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
WAS Wizards 34
CLE Cavaliers 25

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
11:40 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 71-61
11:22 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 71-64
10:53   Ian Mahinmi missed finger-roll layup  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:43   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   WAS team rebound  
10:33   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
10:33 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 72-64
10:33 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-64
10:25 +2 Collin Sexton made driving dunk, assist by Kevin Love 73-66
10:25   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
10:25 +1 Collin Sexton made free throw 73-67
10:09   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
9:58 +2 Bradley Beal made turnaround jump shot 75-67
9:43 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot, assist by Darius Garland 75-69
9:32   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
9:24 +2 Thomas Bryant made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 77-69
9:12   Personal foul on Thomas Bryant  
9:06 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 77-71
8:49   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
8:35   Isaiah Thomas missed floating jump shot  
8:33