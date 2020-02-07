HOU
Covington has clutch debut, Rockets outlast Lakers 121-111

  • Feb 07, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and Robert Covington hit two clutch late 3-pointers while getting 14 points and eight rebounds in his auspicious Rockets debut, leading Houston to a 121-111 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

James Harden managed just 14 points while the Rockets unveiled the latest version of their commitment to small ball by not playing anybody taller than 6-foot-7 against the hulking Lakers.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers capitalized inside, but Houston still rallied from a late four-point deficit and ended the game on a 19-5 surge highlighted by two of Covington's four 3-pointers. The veteran shooter was acquired from Minnesota on Wednesday in a four-team trade.

Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James had 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds in a meeting of first-place teams with sharply contrasting approaches.

Harden took just 10 shots in his follow-up to back-to-back 40-point games, but Westbrook returned from a one-game absence with a sprained thumb and had a huge performance in the Rockets' fourth straight win.

Houston gave up big man Clint Capela to acquire Covington, leaving the club with an uncommonly small roster even by the Rockets' standards. They still have 7-footers Tyson Chandler and Isaiah Hartenstein on the roster, but neither got playing time at Staples Center.

Danuel House Jr., who is listed at 6-foot-6, was the tallest player in the Rockets' starting lineup. Harden stepped into the center circle to lose the opening tip, while 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker occupied the nominal center spot and attempted to guard the Lakers' big men, but immediately got into foul trouble.

Although Davis, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee had a relatively easy time getting shots down low and grabbing rebounds in traffic, the Rockets' small lineup created the offensive spacing and ball movement desired above all else by coach Mike D'Antoni. The Lakers adapted their own lineups, with Howard and McGee playing only a combined 20 minutes.

The Lakers got plenty of simple baskets down low, but the Rockets went 15 for 29 on 3-pointers in the first three quarters to keep it close.

Covington came up with a key block of Davis' shot with about 3:30 to play after Houston reclaimed the lead, and he hit a clutch 3-pointer from the corner with 2:42 to play.

The Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline, preferring to stick with the roster that has spent nearly five months building the chemistry necessary to post the Western Conference's best record.

They might not be done adding to the roster, however: Darren Collison watched the game next to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss in the second half. The Rancho Cucamonga native and UCLA product is reportedly weighing an NBA return after retiring from his 10-year career in June.

The Lakers beat the Rockets 124-115 in Houston last month without an injured Davis.

Rockets: Westbrook scored his 20,000th career point during the game. He joined James and Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history with 20,000 points, 7,000 assists, 6,000 rebounds. ... Bruno Caboclo wasn't available a few hours after Houston acquired the Brazilian shooter from Memphis in a trade for Jordan Bell.

Lakers: Davis went to the locker room shortly before halftime. He sprained his right index finger, but returned to start the second half with a wrap on his hand. ... LA didn't make a trade near the deadline for the first time since 2016. ... James got fans on their feet with a double-pump, two-handed reverse dunk when he got out alone on a break in the third quarter.

Rockets: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Lakers: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
HOU Rockets 28
LAL Lakers 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Out of bounds turnover on Danny Green  
11:24   Eric Gordon missed finger-roll layup  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
11:18   JaVale McGee missed layup  
11:16   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
11:10 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 2-0
10:52   Avery Bradley missed reverse layup  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
10:45   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:34   Anthony Davis missed alley-oop shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
10:26 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 5-0
10:21   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
10:13   Danuel House Jr. missed dunk, blocked by JaVale McGee  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
10:05   LeBron James missed layup  
10:01   Offensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:01 +2 LeBron James made dunk 5-2
9:51   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
9:51 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 6-2
9:51 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 7-2
9:51 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 8-2
9:33   Anthony Davis missed turnaround jump shot  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Danny Green  
9:30 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Green 8-5
9:23   Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
9:18   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
8:55 +2 Danuel House Jr. made floating jump shot 10-5
8:43 +2 JaVale McGee made floating jump shot, assist by Danny Green 10-7
8:25   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
8:12 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 10-10
7:54   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:45 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 10-12
7:29 +3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 13-12
7:21 +2 Anthony Davis made layup, assist by LeBron James 13-14
7:06   Personal foul on Danny Green  
6:58   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
6:53 +2 Anthony Davis made layup, assist by LeBron James 13-16
6:53   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
6:53 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 13-17
6:31 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 16-17
6:19   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
6:19 +1 Danny Green made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
6:19 +1 Danny Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-19
6:08   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:00   Personal foul on James Harden  
5:47   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
5:25   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by LeBron James  
5:20 +2 Anthony Davis made layup, assist by LeBron James 16-21
5:06   Personal foul on Danny Green  
4:57   Ben McLemore missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Davis  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
4:43   LeBron James missed layup  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
4:39   Anthony Davis missed dunk  
4:38   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
4:35   James Harden missed finger-roll layup  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
4:23 +2 Kyle Kuzma made layup, assist by LeBron James 16-23
4:05 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot 19-23
3:50   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:42   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
3:29   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
3:20   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
3:13   Kyle Kuzma missed floating jump shot  
3:13   LAL team rebound  
3:02   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
2:51   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:32 +2 Anthony Davis made driving dunk 19-25
2:21 +2 Austin Rivers made finger-roll layup 21-25
2:09   Rajon Rondo missed hook shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
2:00 +2 Ben McLemore made layup, assist by James Harden 23-25
1:45   Bad pass turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, stolen by Robert Covington  
1:27   Robert Covington missed finger-roll layup  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
1:15 +2 Alex Caruso made layup, assist by Anthony Davis 23-27
0:54   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
0:54   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
0:54 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk 25-27
0:34 +2 Rajon Rondo made finger-roll layup 25-29
0:25 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 28-29
0:03   Bad pass turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by Austin Rivers  
0:00   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   HOU team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
HOU Rockets 35
LAL Lakers 34

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
11:29 +2 LeBron James made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 28-31
11:20 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 30-31
11:01   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Robert Covington  
10:59   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
10:59 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 31-31
10:59 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-31
10:35   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
10:23 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 34-31
10:15   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
10:15   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:15   LAL team rebound  
10:15 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-32
10:02   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:44   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:41 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 34-34
9:24   Personal foul on Rajon Rondo  
9:16 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 37-34
9:03 +2 Dwight Howard made layup, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 37-36
9:03   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
9:03   Dwight Howard missed free throw  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
8:48 +2 Russell Westbrook made hook shot 39-36
8:43   Out of bounds turnover on Rajon Rondo  
8:29   Austin Rivers missed finger-roll layup  
8:28   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:28 +2 P.J. Tucker made dunk 41-36
8:12 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 41-39
7:53 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 43-39
7:36   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
7:36 +1 Alex Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws 43-40
7:36 +1 Alex Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-41
7:13   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
7:06   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   HOU team rebound  
6:46 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 46-41
6:23 +2 Alex Caruso made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 46-43
6:10   Personal foul on Alex Caruso  
6:10   Violation  
6:05 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 49-43
5:46   Personal foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
5:36 +2 Anthony Davis made layup, assist by LeBron James 49-45
5:17   Danuel House Jr. missed layup  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:13 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made layup, assist by LeBron James 49-47
4:46 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 52-47
4:35   Anthony Davis missed layup, blocked by Thabo Sefolosha  
4:35   LAL team rebound  
4:30 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley 52-49
4:18   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:56 +2 LeBron James made layup, assist by Alex Caruso 52-51
3:44 +2 Danuel House Jr. made dunk, assist by Robert Covington 54-51
3:23   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
3:15   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
3:15 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 55-51
3:15 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-51
2:49   Alex Caruso missed layup  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
2:44   Jumpball  
2:44   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Anthony Davis  
2:39   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
2:29   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
2:13 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Caruso 56-54
1:56 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 59-54
1:42 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Caruso 59-57
1:29   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
1:29 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 60-57
1:29 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-57
1:15   LeBron James missed driving layup, blocked by Danuel House Jr.  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
1:07   James Harden missed layup  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
1:04 +2 Robert Covington made dunk 63-57
0:52 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 63-60
0:39   Bad pass turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Danny Green  
0:37   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
0:29   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Kyle Kuzma  
0:25 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 63-63
0:03   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:00   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   LAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
HOU Rockets 34
LAL Lakers 30

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Eric Gordon missed driving layup  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
11:30   Bad pass turnover on Danny Green, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
11:25 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 66-63
11:07   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   HOU team rebound  
10:53   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:40   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
10:37 +2 LeBron James made alley-oop shot, assist by Danny Green 66-65
10:27 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup 68-65
10:05 +2 Danny Green made layup, assist by JaVale McGee 68-67
9:50 +2 Russell Westbrook made floating jump shot 70-67
9:33 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by Anthony Davis 70-69
9:03   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
8:59   Personal foul on Danuel House Jr.  
8:47 +2 Anthony Davis made reverse layup, assist by LeBron James 70-71
8:37   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Danny Green  
8:33 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Avery Bradley 70-73
8:18 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 73-73
8:01   JaVale McGee missed layup  
7:56   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
7:54 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 76-73
7:32 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Avery Bradley 76-75
7:18   Personal foul on Danny Green  
7:06   Russell Westbrook missed fade-away jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:00   LeBron James missed layup, blocked by P.J. Tucker  
7:00   HOU team rebound  
6:47   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Anthony Davis  
6:44  