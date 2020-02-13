OKC
NO

No Text

Gallinari, Paul push Thunder past Zion, Pelicans 123-118

  • AP
  • Feb 13, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Danilo Gallinari scored 29 points, Chris Paul had 14 points and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 on Thursday night.

Zion Williamson scored 32 points for New Orleans, his second straight game scoring more than 30, but Gallinari's clutch shooting - he had 11 points in the fourth quarter - kept the Pelicans at bay.

New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, rallied behind Williamson's dominant inside play to take several slim leads inside the final six minutes.

But after Lonzo Ball's corner 3 gave the Pelicans a 111-110 lead, Gallinari hit a fall-away in the paint and followed up by rattling in a 3. He added free throws and a left-wing pull-up in the final minutes, the last making it 121-115 with a half-minute left.

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points for the Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 17 points. Thunder center Steven Adams capped his 11-point, 11-rebound, three-block night with a clutch jumper in the paint that made it 119-114.

JJ Redick scored 24 points for the Pelicans, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped in a compelling, highlight-filled contest that saw 22 lead changes and 12 ties.

Both teams shot better than 48%, but New Orleans was done in by 17 turnovers that the Thunder converted into 24 points. Oklahoma City committed just nine turnovers.

Williamson delighted the crowd on both ends of the floor. He rejected Abdel Nader's floater in the paint with a volleyball-style spike out of play. His dunks included one on a putback and another on an alley-oop feed from Frank Jackson.

Paul had nine of his assists in the opening two quarters, the last of those coming in a rather unusual way. Paul unloaded the ball to Adams in the back court in the final seconds of the half, and Adams hurled the ball right into the hoop from beyond half-court.

The shot, which gave the Thunder a 66-58 lead, was the first 3-pointer of Adams' career. He celebrated it with a brief, smiling shimmy before jogging with teammates toward the tunnel to the locker room.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Have won 15 of their last 18 road games. ... Oklahoma City's bench has outscored opponent reserves in 41 of 55 games this season. ... Adams, now in his seventh season, came in 0 for 9 in his career from 3-point range. ... Oklahoma City shot 50% (46 of 92) and went 13 of 27 from 3-point range.

Pelicans: First-time All-Star Brandon Ingram missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain but still intends to attend All-Star weekend with the possibility of playing. ... Outrebounded Oklahoma City 46-40. ... Went 14 of 35 from 3-point range. ... Williamson, slated to play in the NBA All-Star weekend future stars game, has scored at least 20 points in eight of his first 10 NBA games and reached 30 twice.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Denver on Feb. 21.

Pelicans: Visit Portland on Feb. 21.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 29
NO Pelicans 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 2-0
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Favors, stolen by Steven Adams  
11:28 +2 Danilo Gallinari made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 4-0
11:04   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
10:44 +2 Steven Adams made floating jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 6-0
10:44   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
10:44   Steven Adams missed free throw  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:28   Zion Williamson missed jump shot  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:22 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk 6-2
10:04   Danilo Gallinari missed turnaround jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
9:44 +2 Zion Williamson made finger-roll layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 6-4
9:28   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:14   Derrick Favors missed floating jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:05   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
8:56   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Danilo Gallinari  
8:50 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 8-4
8:35   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
8:23   Lonzo Ball missed turnaround jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
8:15   Personal foul on Jrue Holiday  
8:06 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 10-4
7:53   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
7:47 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 10-6
7:39 +2 Chris Paul made driving layup 12-6
7:30   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
7:30 +1 Josh Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 12-7
7:30 +1 Josh Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
7:18   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
7:12   Personal foul on Danilo Gallinari  
7:06 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 12-11
6:56   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
6:50 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 12-13
6:26   Danilo Gallinari missed turnaround jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
6:16   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   NO team rebound  
6:15   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
6:15   Full timeout called  
6:02   Bad pass turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
5:55 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 15-13
5:49   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
5:37   Violation  
5:29   Out of bounds turnover on Danilo Gallinari  
5:24   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
5:04   Nerlens Noel missed hook shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:55 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 15-15
4:41   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
4:41   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:41   OKC team rebound  
4:41 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-15
4:38   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
4:38 +1 JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws 16-16
4:38 +1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-17
4:27 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup, assist by Terrance Ferguson 18-17
4:27   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
4:27 +1 Dennis Schroder made free throw 19-17
4:22   Violation  
4:16 +2 Jaxson Hayes made dunk, assist by JJ Redick 19-19
3:56 +2 Danilo Gallinari made finger-roll layup 21-19
3:50   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   NO team rebound  
3:43 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 21-21
3:26   Danilo Gallinari missed layup, blocked by E'Twaun Moore  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
3:22   Nerlens Noel missed layup  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
3:15 +2 E'Twaun Moore made driving layup 21-23
3:15   Full timeout called  
2:53   Abdel Nader missed driving layup  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:49 +2 Jaxson Hayes made driving layup, assist by E'Twaun Moore 21-25
2:49   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
2:49   Jaxson Hayes missed free throw  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
2:30   Lost ball turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by E'Twaun Moore  
2:22   Nicolo Melli missed driving layup  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
2:09 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 23-25
1:46   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
1:28 +3 Terrance Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 26-25
1:09 +2 Jrue Holiday made jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes 26-27
0:56 +2 Abdel Nader made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 28-27
0:56   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
0:56 +1 Abdel Nader made free throw 29-27
0:45   Out of bounds turnover on Nicolo Melli  
0:26   Out of bounds turnover on Chris Paul  
0:05 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 29-30
0:00   Chris Paul missed floating jump shot  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 37
NO Pelicans 28

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Zion Williamson made turnaround jump shot 29-32
11:46   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
11:46 +1 Zion Williamson made free throw 29-33
11:31   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:22   Abdel Nader missed floating jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
11:08   Zion Williamson missed driving layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
11:02   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
10:56   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson  
10:47   Steven Adams missed hook shot, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:31   Zion Williamson missed turnaround jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:21 +2 Dennis Schroder made finger-roll layup, assist by Chris Paul 31-33
10:14   Lost ball turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Terrance Ferguson  
10:11 +2 Abdel Nader made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 33-33
10:09   Violation  
9:56   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
9:44   Abdel Nader missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   OKC team rebound  
9:33 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 35-33
9:24 +2 Frank Jackson made jump shot 35-35
9:09 +2 Dennis Schroder made layup, assist by Steven Adams 37-35
8:55   Shooting foul on Abdel Nader  
8:55 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 37-36
8:55   Zion Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
8:32   Abdel Nader missed driving layup, blocked by Zion Williamson  
8:32   OKC team rebound  
8:31   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Abdel Nader  
8:16 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup, assist by Abdel Nader 39-36
8:01   Zion Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
7:42   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
7:37   Clear path foul on Dennis Schroder  
7:37 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-37
7:37 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-38
7:25   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
7:25   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:25   NO team rebound  
7:25 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-39
7:14   Personal foul on Lonzo Ball  
7:08 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 42-39
6:53 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Frank Jackson 42-41
6:37 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 45-41
6:29 +3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 45-44
6:08   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
5:54   Turnover on E'Twaun Moore  
5:31 +2 Danilo Gallinari made layup 47-45
5:31 +2 Danilo Gallinari made layup 47-44
5:15 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 47-47
5:04   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
4:49   Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
4:35   Nerlens Noel missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
4:27 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 47-50
4:26   Flagrant foul on Dennis Schroder  
4:26 +1 Lonzo Ball made free throw 47-52
4:26 +1 Lonzo Ball made free throw 47-51
4:20   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
4:06 +2 Dennis Schroder made layup, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 49-51
3:58   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
3:45   Personal foul on Lonzo Ball  
3:37 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 51-51
3:29   Jrue Holiday missed layup  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
3:22 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 54-51
3:05   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
2:59 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 56-51
2:33 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk, assist by Zion Williamson 56-54
2:33 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk, assist by Zion Williamson 56-53
2:16   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
2:08   Steven Adams missed layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:00   Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Chris Paul  
1:55   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
1:46   Lost ball turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Chris Paul  
1:35   Personal foul on JJ Redick  
1:28   Shooting foul on Josh Hart  
1:28 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 57-53
1:28 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-53
1:15   JJ Redick missed driving layup  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
1:11   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:11   Jrue Holiday missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:11   NO team rebound  
1:11   Jrue Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
0:53 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 61-53
0:38   Derrick Favors missed layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
0:35   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
0:35   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
0:35 +1 Josh Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 61-54
0:35 +1 Josh Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-55
0:23 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot 63-55
0:03   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
0:03 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 63-56
0:03 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-57
0:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:03 +1 JJ Redick made free throw 63-58
0:00 +3 Steven Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 66-58
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
OKC Thunder 32
NO Pelicans 35

Time Team Play Score
11:43 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 66-61
11:30   Personal foul on Zion Williamson  
11:23 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 68-61
11:09 +2 Zion Williamson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 68-63
11:00 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 70-63
10:49   Derrick Favors missed turnaround jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
10:35   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
10:32   Luguentz Dort missed dunk  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
10:27 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 70-66
10:15   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:01   Derrick Favors missed jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
9:50 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 73-66
9:31   Jrue Holiday missed jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:26 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk 73-68
9:19   Offensive foul on Danilo Gallinari  
9:19   Turnover on Danilo Gallinari  
9:15   Violation  
9:06 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 73-70
8:56 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 75-70
8:37   Lost ball turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Danilo Gallinari