James Harden, Rockets roll to 135-105 rout of young Warriors

  • Feb 21, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Russell Westbrook vowed to better control his emotions down the stretch of the regular season. They sometimes get the better of him and he realizes he's under the watchful eye of referees because of his reputation, but he won't ever back down.

James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists, Westbrook added 21 points and 10 assists before being ejected, and the Houston Rockets beat the cold-shooting Golden State Warriors 135-105 on Thursday night in the teams' first game back from the All-Star break.

Things got testy with 6:04 to play when Westbrook tussled with several Warriors, including bumping Damion Lee but ''it wasn't on purpose.'' After a replay review, Westbrook received his second technical of the night and was ejected.

''I'm always the one that gets painted to be a bad guy in the whole situation,'' Westbrook said, hinting he might review his technicals to see whether he has a case to get one rescinded.

''... I'm in a position of like, `Oh well, Russ is being Russ,' which nobody knows what that means. But I've got to do a better job of holding myself accountable to a very, very high standard. I will make sure I leave no room for error to allow somebody and people to paint me out to be a guy that I'm not. I think it's unfair that after all that I'm the only one that gets a tech or kicked out. That's not fair''

P.J. Tucker scored 15 points. He made all five of his 3-pointers as the Rockets knocked down 25 total - a franchise record allowed by the Warriors. Houston set an NBA record with 27 3s in a win against the Suns last April.

Robert Covington added 20 points as the Rockets ran away with this one early after losing 116-104 at Chase Center on Christmas Day.

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points in the Warriors' fifth straight loss and also their fifth consecutive at home. Draymond Green dished out seven assists after getting nine in each of his previous two games.

''He's one of those guys people have said he's overrated now for a couple years,'' coach Steve Kerr said of Wiggins. ''He's become underrated.''

The Rockets, missing guard Eric Gordon for a third straight game with a bruised left leg, raced to a 16-4 lead.

Westbrook was hit with a technical foul at the 7:38 mark of the first quarter, when the Rockets made 8 of 12 3-pointers to take control. Harden shot just 6 for 16 from the field - 3 of 12 on 3s - but made 14 of 15 free throws.

Golden State started 5 of 16 and missed its initial 11 3-point attempts. When Jordan Poole finally connected from deep with 4:52 left in first half, Houston already had 13 3s.

THOMPSON UPDATE

Klay Thompson will not play the rest of the regular season as has been the plan all along, though the Warriors said it definitively before the game.

Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee last June 13 during the deciding Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Toronto and had surgery July 2. He was re-evaluated over the All-Star break and the team said Stephen Curry's Splash Brother is expected to be ready to go for training camp in late September.

''It's been a very frustrating year for Klay but I think he's almost out of the woods,'' Kerr said. ''He's a couple months away from this season ending and him moving toward a summer of preparing for the next season with his teammates, so I think that's a much better place for him to be emotionally.''

An update on Curry's recovery and progress from a broken left hand is planned for Feb. 28 and he expects to be back on the court in March.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Coach Mike D'Antoni hopes Gordon could be back as soon as Saturday at Utah. ... Houston has won the last two season series against Golden State after losing three straight. ... The Rockets have won seven of the last 10 in the series after losing 11 of 12 from February 2014 to March 2017. ... The Rockets also have won four of five on the road against the Warriors after dropping five of the previous six. ... Houston is 10-10 on the road vs. the Western Conference.

Warriors: Wiggins notched his fourth straight season reaching 100 3s. He has scored in double figures for a career-high 65 straight games, all 46 this year and four with the Warriors since joining Golden State in a trade from Minnesota. ... The Warriors were looking to sign Dragan Bender to a 10-day contract, with Kerr noting, ''It's trending that way.'' ... Rookie Poole scored in double figures for a career-best fifth straight game. ... The Warriors stuck with their same starting lineup coming out of the break. Kerr has used 27 different starting rotations already, tied for the most in his six seasons with the 27 he used in 2017-18. ... Golden State plays at Houston in the teams' final meeting April 2.

SMALL BALL A NECESSITY

D'Antoni chuckled as he explained Houston's small-ball approach when asked about how he used to decide when to go big or small.

''I don't have to worry about that now,'' D'Antoni said. ''I couldn't make that decision so I decided to just give me no choice. You're assuming we have a strategy, we're going to play small. We don't need to go big. Our team is better this way and if we're going to dive in we might as well go all the way in.''

UP NEXT

Rockets: Visit the Jazz on Saturday having won the last two in Utah and four of five on the road in the series.

Warriors: Host the Pelicans on Sunday to continue a four-game homestand.

---

1st Quarter
HOU Rockets 38
GS Warriors 17

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:49   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
11:33 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
11:24 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 3-2
11:07   Russell Westbrook missed reverse layup  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:57 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Draymond Green 3-4
10:37   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
10:30   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
10:10 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 6-4
9:53   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
9:43 +3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 9-4
9:28   Marquese Chriss missed layup  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:21 +2 Robert Covington made layup, assist by James Harden 11-4
9:05   Personal foul on Danuel House Jr.  
9:03   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Poole  
8:50   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
8:43   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by James Harden  
8:39 +2 Russell Westbrook made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 13-4
8:31   Full timeout called  
8:22   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
8:14 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 16-4
8:04   Personal foul on James Harden  
7:55   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
7:38   Russell Westbrook missed reverse layup  
7:38   GS team rebound  
7:38   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:38 +1 Damion Lee made free throw 16-5
7:15   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
7:05   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
7:05 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 17-5
7:05 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-5
6:50 +2 Marquese Chriss made hook shot 18-7
6:39 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 20-7
6:27 +2 Draymond Green made layup, assist by Jordan Poole 20-9
6:18   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
6:06   Andrew Wiggins missed finger-roll layup  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
5:58   Danuel House Jr. missed layup  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
5:59   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
5:49 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by James Harden 22-9
5:32 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Kevon Looney 22-11
5:15 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 25-11
5:15   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
5:15 +1 Robert Covington made free throw 26-11
4:55   Kevon Looney missed layup  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
4:50   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:43 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 29-11
4:20   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
4:10   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
4:06   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
4:06   James Harden missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:06   HOU team rebound  
4:06 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 30-11
4:06 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 31-11
3:52   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
3:49   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:49 +1 James Harden made free throw 32-11
3:37   Robert Covington missed finger-roll layup  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
3:36   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
3:12   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by James Harden  
3:12   GS team rebound  
3:12   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
2:54 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 35-11
2:35   Lost ball turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by Austin Rivers  
2:29   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
2:24   Personal foul on Austin Rivers  
2:24   Full timeout called  
2:07 +2 Kevon Looney made reverse layup, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 35-13
1:57 +3 Jeff Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 38-13
1:36   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Paschall  
1:24   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Green, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
1:15 +2 Ky Bowman made layup, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 38-15
0:58   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
0:47   Bad pass turnover on Kevon Looney, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  
0:38   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
0:31 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made driving dunk 38-17
0:26   Russell Westbrook missed reverse layup, blocked by Ky Bowman  
0:25   HOU team rebound  
0:19   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
0:13   Defensive rebound by Alen Smailagic  
0:04   Out of bounds turnover on Alen Smailagic  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
HOU Rockets 34
GS Warriors 33

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Out of bounds turnover on Austin Rivers  
11:35 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving layup, assist by Alen Smailagic 38-19
11:25 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 41-19
11:02   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Alen Smailagic  
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Ky Bowman, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  
10:45   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
10:38   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
10:36   Eric Paschall missed dunk  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
10:21 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben McLemore 44-19
10:09   Traveling violation turnover on Eric Paschall  
10:00 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 46-19
9:34 +2 Alen Smailagic made driving layup 46-21
9:34   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
9:34 +1 Alen Smailagic made free throw 46-22
9:15   Thabo Sefolosha missed jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
8:53 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot 46-24
8:41 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 48-24
8:34   Full timeout called  
8:25 +2 Eric Paschall made driving dunk 48-26
8:25   Shooting foul on James Harden  
8:25 +1 Eric Paschall made free throw 48-27
8:02   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Offensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll  
7:57   Lost ball turnover on DeMarre Carroll, stolen by Kevon Looney  
7:50   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:40   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Offensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll  
7:26 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMarre Carroll 51-27
7:02 +2 Damion Lee made driving layup, assist by Eric Paschall 51-29
6:51 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 54-29
6:38   Offensive foul on Kevon Looney  
6:38   Turnover on Kevon Looney  
6:27 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 57-29
6:03   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
5:54 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 57-32
5:40   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
5:31 +2 Jordan Poole made layup 57-34
5:16 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMarre Carroll 60-34
4:55   Kevon Looney missed hook shot  
4:55   GS team rebound  
4:52   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
4:27   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Damion Lee  
4:23 +2 Damion Lee made layup 60-36
4:16   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
4:07   Marquese Chriss missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington  
4:04   HOU team rebound  
3:49   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
3:45 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Draymond Green 60-38
3:17   Danuel House Jr. missed reverse layup  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
3:10 +2 Marquese Chriss made layup, assist by Damion Lee 60-40
2:58   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
2:50 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 60-42
2:33   Shooting foul on Jordan Poole  
2:33 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 61-42
2:33 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 62-42
2:33 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 63-42
2:14 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup, assist by Marquese Chriss 63-44
1:58 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 66-44
1:48   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
1:48 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 66-45
1:48 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-46
1:30 +2 James Harden made driving layup 68-46
1:11   Out of bounds turnover on Marquese Chriss  
0:47 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot, assist by James Harden 70-46
0:41 +2 Draymond Green made jump shot 70-48
0:36 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup, assist by James Harden 72-48
0:28   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:23   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:21   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
0:17   Marquese Chriss missed layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
0:15   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:14 +2 Damion Lee made finger-roll layup, assist by Eric Paschall 72-50
0:03   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
0:00   Out of bounds turnover on P.J. Tucker  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
HOU Rockets 37
GS Warriors 27

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
11:34 +2 Andrew Wiggins made dunk, assist by Draymond Green 72-52
11:20   Russell Westbrook missed layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:09   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
11:06   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
10:22   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
10:10   P.J. Tucker missed floating jump shot  
10:10   GS team rebound  
10:10   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
10:00 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 72-55
9:41   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
9:34 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 75-55
9:33   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:33 +1 Jordan Poole made free throw 75-56
9:15   Marquese Chriss missed layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
9:11   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:53 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 78-56
8:29 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 78-59
8:14 +2 James Harden made driving layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 80-59
8:14   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
8:14 +1 James Harden made free throw 81-59
8:05   Andrew Wiggins missed driving layup, blocked by James Harden  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
8:01 +2 Danuel House Jr. made dunk, assist by Russell Westbrook 83-59
7:44   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
7:31   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
7:24 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Draymond Green 83-61
7:01 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 85-61
6:48 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 85-64
6:28   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
6:28   Full timeout called  
6:40 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 86-64
6:28 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 86-64
6:28 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 87-64
6:28 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 88-64
6:18   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
6:12   Bad pass turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by James Harden  
6:08   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:07 +2 Robert Covington made dunk 90-64
5:48   Discontinue dribble turnover on Eric Paschall  
5:36 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 93-64
5:28   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
5:22 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk 93-66
5:12   Russell Westbrook missed fade-away jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
5:05   Damion Lee missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
5:04   GS team rebound  
4:58   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
4:46 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 96-66
4:29   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
4:20   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Green, stolen by Damion Lee  
4:18   Personal foul on James Harden  
4:09  