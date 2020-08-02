|
11:51
|
|
|
Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Donte DiVincenzo made jump shot
|
31-32
|
11:21
|
|
+3
|
Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook
|
31-35
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
Khris Middleton made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
33-35
|
10:57
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|
|
10:57
|
|
+1
|
Russell Westbrook made free throw
|
33-36
|
10:51
|
|
+3
|
Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers
|
33-39
|
10:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Jeff Green
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khris Middleton
|
|
10:23
|
|
+1
|
Robert Covington made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-40
|
10:23
|
|
+1
|
Robert Covington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-41
|
10:07
|
|
+2
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Korver
|
35-41
|
9:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ersan Ilyasova
|
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-42
|
9:52
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Danuel House Jr.
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Rivers
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
|
|
9:23
|
|
+3
|
Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook
|
35-45
|
9:14
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Donte DiVincenzo
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Turnover on Donte DiVincenzo
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Khris Middleton
|
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
Ersan Ilyasova made driving layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
37-45
|
8:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo
|
|
8:40
|
|
+2
|
Khris Middleton made jump shot
|
39-45
|
8:40
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Austin Rivers missed running Jump Shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Khris Middleton missed jump shot
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Harden
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Harden
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Brook Lopez missed hook shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Covington
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Robert Covington made jump shot, assist by James Harden
|
39-47
|
7:15
|
|
|
Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Harden
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khris Middleton
|
|
7:10
|
|
+1
|
James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-48
|
7:10
|
|
+1
|
James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-49
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Donte DiVincenzo made running Jump Shot
|
41-49
|
6:44
|
|
|
James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Danuel House Jr.
|
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Khris Middleton made jump shot
|
43-49
|
6:12
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook missed jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by James Harden
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on George Hill
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by James Harden
|
|
5:25
|
|
+3
|
James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker
|
43-52
|
5:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Brook Lopez
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Brook Lopez
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Hill
|
|
4:37
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Williams made floating jump shot, assist by George Hill
|
45-52
|
4:23
|
|
|
P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.
|
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-52
|
4:19
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Harden
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sterling Brown, stolen by Robert Covington
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Wesley Matthews, stolen by James Harden
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Offensive foul on James Harden
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Turnover on James Harden
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk, assist by George Hill
|
48-52
|
3:08
|
|
|
P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams
|
|
3:03
|
|
+2
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup
|
50-52
|
3:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeff Green
|
|
3:03
|
|
+1
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw
|
51-52
|
2:52
|
|
+2
|
Russell Westbrook made jump shot
|
51-54
|
2:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on George Hill, stolen by Ben McLemore
|
|
2:23
|
|
+3
|
Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker
|
51-57
|
1:56
|
|
+3
|
Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
54-57
|
1:47
|
|
+2
|
Russell Westbrook made jump shot
|
54-59
|
1:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews
|
|
1:47
|
|
+1
|
Russell Westbrook made free throw
|
54-60
|
1:33
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Covington
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marvin Williams
|
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws
|
54-61
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
54-62
|
0:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ben McLemore
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Donte DiVincenzo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Donte DiVincenzo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook missed jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Covington
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|