|
11:48
|
|
|
Ersan Ilyasova missed layup
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Ersan Ilyasova missed dunk
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas
|
|
11:28
|
|
+2
|
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made reverse layup, assist by OG Anunoby
|
38-31
|
11:15
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Korver
|
|
10:57
|
|
+3
|
Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|
41-31
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
Ersan Ilyasova made layup, assist by Pat Connaughton
|
41-33
|
10:33
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton
|
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
Pat Connaughton made dunk
|
41-35
|
10:09
|
|
|
Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Ersan Ilyasova missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Ersan Ilyasova made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-36
|
9:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Khris Middleton
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Paul Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher
|
|
8:58
|
|
+2
|
Chris Boucher made driving layup, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|
43-36
|
8:48
|
|
|
Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Chris Boucher missed floating jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Chris Boucher
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made driving dunk, assist by Chris Boucher
|
45-36
|
8:05
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Khris Middleton missed jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Norman Powell
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khris Middleton
|
|
7:37
|
|
+1
|
Chris Boucher made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-36
|
7:37
|
|
|
Chris Boucher missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez
|
|
7:20
|
|
+3
|
George Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams
|
46-39
|
7:03
|
|
+2
|
Terence Davis made finger-roll layup
|
48-39
|
6:55
|
|
|
Violation
|
|
6:48
|
|
+3
|
Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill
|
48-42
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol
|
50-42
|
6:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Norman Powell
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed floating jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Marc Gasol
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Marc Gasol
|
|
5:55
|
|
+2
|
Khris Middleton made jump shot
|
50-44
|
5:39
|
|
|
Marc Gasol missed jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Terence Davis
|
|
5:35
|
|
+2
|
Terence Davis made dunk
|
52-44
|
5:13
|
|
|
George Hill missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol
|
|
5:05
|
|
+3
|
Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol
|
55-44
|
4:50
|
|
|
Khris Middleton missed driving layup, blocked by Norman Powell
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Brook Lopez missed driving layup
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Donte DiVincenzo missed jump shot, blocked by Norman Powell
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Stanley Johnson
|
|
4:10
|
|
+3
|
George Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Korver
|
55-47
|
4:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on George Hill
|
|
4:02
|
|
+1
|
Norman Powell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
56-47
|
4:02
|
|
|
Norman Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marvin Williams, stolen by Norman Powell
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Norman Powell missed layup, blocked by Marvin Williams
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Robin Lopez missed hook shot, blocked by Marc Gasol
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Hill
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
George Hill missed jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyle Korver
|
|
3:24
|
|
+1
|
Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws
|
57-47
|
3:24
|
|
+1
|
Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-47
|
3:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on George Hill, stolen by Terence Davis
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Norman Powell missed driving layup
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Terence Davis
|
|
3:03
|
|
+2
|
Terence Davis made dunk
|
60-47
|
2:55
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|
60-50
|
2:39
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed jump shot
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Norman Powell missed floating jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|
|
2:03
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|
60-53
|
1:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marvin Williams
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws
|
61-53
|
1:50
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Pat Connaughton, stolen by Pascal Siakam
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Terence Davis missed driving layup
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Norman Powell
|
|
1:04
|
|
+3
|
Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol
|
64-53
|
0:41
|
|
|
Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stanley Johnson
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Stanley Johnson missed finger-roll layup
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
+3
|
Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol
|
67-53
|
0:00
|
|
|
Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
MIL team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|