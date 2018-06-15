2018 NBA Draft order, date, time: When will your favorite team pick in the NBA Draft?

Now that the order of the NBA Draft is set, it's time to see where everybody is picking

The draft represents one thing for every struggling fan base: hope. With one smart pick, an organization can go from the bottom to the top in a short period of time. And now, with all the games complete, it's time to start thinking about the 2018 NBA Draft. The lottery order is set with the Suns picking first overall. The Kings and Hawks follow with picks No. 2 and No. 3. Right behind them are the Grizzlies at fourth.

This year's draft class is loaded, and not just at the top. Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III are premium one-and-done players sure to hear their name called early, but international star Luka Doncic has franchise-changing talent, too. From top to bottom, the first round is loaded with quality talent in an unusually deep draft.

How to watch the 2018 NBA Draft

  • When: Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, N.Y.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

2018 NBA Draft order

Draft PositionTeamOriginal lottery position

1

Phoenix Suns

1

2

Sacramento Kings

7

3

Atlanta Hawks

4

4

Memphis Grizzlies  

2

5

 Dallas Mavericks

3

6

Orlando Magic

5

7

Chicago Bulls

6

8

Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)

8

9

New York Knicks 

9

10

Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers)

10

11

Charlotte Hornets

11

12

Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons)

12

13

Los Angeles Clippers

13

14

Denver Nuggets

14

15

Washington Wizards

16

Phoenix Suns (via Heat)

17

Milwaukee Bucks

18

San Antonio Spurs

19

Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves)

20

Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)

21

Utah Jazz

22

Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)

23

Indiana Pacers

24

Portland Trail Blazers

25

Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers)

26

Philadelphia 76ers

27

Boston Celtics

28

Golden State Warriors

29

Brooklyn Nets

30

Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets)

The order for the second round is:

Draft PositionTeam

31

Phoenix Suns

32

Memphis Grizzlies

33

Atlanta Hawks

34

Dallas Mavericks

35

Orlando Magic

36

Sacramento Kings

37

New York Knicks (via Bulls)

38

Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets)

39

Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks)

40

Brooklyn Nets (via Lakers)

41

Orlando Magic (via Hornets)

42

Detroit Pistons

43

Denver Nuggets (via Clippers)

44

Washington Wizards

45

Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks)

46

Houston Rockets (via Heat)

47

Los Angeles Lakers (via Nuggets)

48

Minnesota Timberwolves

49

San Antonio Spurs

50

Indiana Pacers

51

New Orleans Pelicans

52

Utah Jazz

53

Oklahoma City Thunder

54

Dallas Mavericks (via Trail Blazers)

55

Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers)

56

Philadelphia 76ers

57

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics)

58

Denver Nuggets (via Warriors)

59

Phoenix Suns (via Raptors)

60

Philadelphia 76ers  (via Rockets)

Notes:

  • The Raptors and Heat both have no draft pick.
  • The 76ers have the most draft picks with six.
