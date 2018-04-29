2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: Second round is here, so start figuring out future matchups now
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
The first round has reached an end following two pivotal Game 7s in the Eastern Conference. LeBron James scored 45 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 105-101 victory over the Pacers. The Celtics, on the other hand, easily took care of the Bucks in a 112-96 blowout.
Meanwhile out in the Western Conference, the second round has tipped off with the Warriors making a statement in a blowout 123-101 victory over the Pelicans. On Sunday, the Jazz and Rockets will begin their second round series.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets defeat 8. Timberwolves, 4-1
5. Jazz defeat 4. Thunder, 4-2
6. Pelicans defeat 3. Blazers, 4-0
2. Warriors defeat 7. Spurs, 4-1
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Raptors defeat 8. Wizards, 4-2
4. Cavaliers defeat 5. Pacers, 4-3
2. Celtics defeat 7. Bucks, 4-3
1. Raptors vs. 4. Cavaliers
-
The LeBron-less stretch that saved Cavs
The Pacers must be lamenting their inability to capitalize when LeBron rested in Game 7
-
NBA playoffs: Cavs vs. Raptors preview
The No. 1 Raptors and No. 4 Cavaliers will meet in the second round for the second straight...
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every series
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is wrapping up, and we've got the scores from every single...
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
We've got all the news, scores, and highlights from Sunday's NBA playoff action
-
Cavs vs. Pacers series recap
LeBron James and the Cavs closed out the series with a Game 7 win at home