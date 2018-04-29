2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: Second round is here, so start figuring out future matchups now

The first round has reached an end following two pivotal Game 7s in the Eastern Conference. LeBron James scored 45 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 105-101 victory over the Pacers. The Celtics, on the other hand, easily took care of the Bucks in a 112-96 blowout.

Meanwhile out in the Western Conference, the second round has tipped off with the Warriors making a statement in a blowout 123-101 victory over the Pelicans. On Sunday, the Jazz and Rockets will begin their second round series.

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets defeat 8. Timberwolves, 4-1

5. Jazz defeat 4. Thunder, 4-2

6. Pelicans defeat 3. Blazers, 4-0

2. Warriors defeat 7. Spurs, 4-1

1. Rockets vs. 5. Jazz

2. Warriors vs. 6 Pelicans

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Raptors defeat 8. Wizards, 4-2

4. Cavaliers defeat 5. Pacers, 4-3

3. 76ers defeat 6. Heat, 4-1

2. Celtics defeat 7. Bucks, 4-3

1. Raptors vs. 4. Cavaliers

2. Celtics vs. 3. 76ers