Blazers vs. Nets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from computer model on 65-48 roll

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at 10 p.m. ET in a battle of teams jostling for playoff seeding in their respective conferences. Portland (45-27) has won six of its last seven games as it attempts to reach one of the top spots in the Western Conference NBA playoff bracket. Brooklyn (38-36), which currently holds the 6-seed in the East, has won two straight following a three-game losing streak on its seven-game road trip. Portland is a 6.5-point sportsbook favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 223 in the latest Nets vs. Blazers odds. Before you lock in your Nets vs. Blazers picks, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 24 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 268-206 record on all top-rated picks, returning over $4,700 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 24 on a strong 65-48 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has zeroed in on Nets vs. Blazers. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Blazers will be determined to finish the regular season with a flourish as they fight for the highest seed possible in order to gain home-court advantage. Portland is just one game behind Houston for the 3-seed, but also just three games ahead of San Antonio, the 8-seed.

The Blazers have been one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference. They have won six of their last seven and three straight on their current homestand with victories over the Mavericks, Pacers and Pistons. Damian Lillard had 28 points, nine assists and six rebounds in Saturday's 117-112 win over Detroit. The Blazers shot 54.4 percent from the field and held a 50-35 rebounding edge.

But just because the Blazers come in hot doesn't mean they'll cover the Blazers vs. Nets spread on Monday.

The Nets started their road trip with losses to the Thunder, Jazz and Clippers following a four-game winning streak. They appeared headed for a fourth straight defeat as they were being routed by the Kings on Tuesday. Instead, they pulled of one of the most memorable comebacks ever, overcoming a 25-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pull off a stunning 123-121 victory.

D'Angelo Russell scored 27 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made the game-winning basket as time expired. The Nets became just the fourth team in the shot-clock era to overcome a 25-point deficit in the final period.

Who wins Nets vs. Blazers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nets vs. Blazers spread you should be all over Monday, all from the model that's crushed its NBA picks this season, and find out.