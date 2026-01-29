The Cleveland Cavaliers spoiled the homecoming party for LeBron James and family, running away from the Los Angeles Lakers, 129-99. James, however, got emotional during an in-game video tribute and was especially overcome with thoughts and feelings watching Bronny James play on the same court that he once dominated during the second half.

"We want Bronny" chants erupted from the Cavaliers' home faithful before he received a loud applause upon entering the game in the third quarter, his first appearance in JJ Redick's lineup since Jan. 18.

"It's literally my entire life," Bronny James said of Cleveland, via The Los Angeles Times. "So just really appreciative of all the people that show some love. I just remember being a kid and being here pretty much every day after school. It's a bunch of nostalgia coming back and being here."

By the time Bronny James checked into the game, the home crowd got what it wanted after he dunked in transition. It was his first points since Jan. 12 for the Lakers. He finished with eight points in eight minutes, connecting on both of his 3-point attempts.

"I was just excited to go out there and play," Bronny James said. "I'm always ready to go out and play, whether that's when the entire arena is saying 'We want Bronny' or no one is. I was just really, really grateful that they put me in at that time and I was able to go out and get a few buckets."

LeBron James said it was "surreal" seeing his son playing in Cleveland and his mother, Gloria, watching them both inside the arena. The 41-year-old Akron, Ohio native began his NBA career with the Cavaliers as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

"It obviously means a little bit more for me personally, growing up 35 minutes south of here," LeBron James said. "It was pretty cool sitting over there and watching (Bronny) continue to live out his dream. To see him get that fast break dunk, hit a couple shots and get that ovation from the fans. Pretty cool moment for him, for us as a family, for my wife and his siblings.

"Super cool. My mom is here watching her son and her grand son, I don't even know how to wrap that in my brain. So weird, so cool."

The Lakers selected Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 draft and the two became the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same. In 25 games played as a second-year pro, Bronny James averages 6.9 minutes per game and shooting 37.1% from the floor in limited playing time.