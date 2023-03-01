The Orlando Magic (26-36) will try to take down the hottest team in the NBA when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (44-17) on Wednesday night. Milwaukee extended its winning streak to 15 games with a win over Brooklyn on Tuesday, wrapping up a perfect month of February. Orlando has won two of its last three games and is coming off a 101-93 win at New Orleans on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 225.5.

Bucks vs. Magic spread: Bucks -7.5

Bucks vs. Magic over/under: 225.5 points

Bucks vs. Magic money line: Milwaukee -320, Orlando +250

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee enters this game with the longest winning streak in the NBA (15) and the best overall record in the league after finishing unbeaten in February. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had played 15 total minutes over Milwaukee's three previous games due to a quad injury, tallied 33 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes against Brooklyn on Tuesday. He ranks fifth in the NBA in double-doubles (36) and is averaging a career-high 31.3 points per game.

Veteran Khris Middleton added 18 points off the bench for the Bucks, who outscored Brooklyn 66-42 in the second half. They are riding the fourth-longest winning streak in team history and are five wins away from tying the franchise record. Milwaukee has won 26 of its last 31 games at Fiserv Forum, including 10 in a row.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando already pushed Milwaukee to the wire once this season, as the Bucks narrowly defeated the Magic in a 109-102 final on Dec. 5. Franz Wagner scored 25 points and star rookie Paolo Banchero had 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in that contest. Banchero scored 20 second-half points to lead Orlando to a 101-93 win at New Orleans on Monday, knocking down three mid-range jumpers and two free throws in the final four minutes.

The Magic have held opponents to fewer than 110 points in eight of their last 12 games, and they could have Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) back on Wednesday. He has missed the last two games, but he is questionable for this contest. Orlando has been undervalued away from home, covering the spread in four of its last five road games.

