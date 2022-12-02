The Orlando Magic will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 14-8 overall and 9-1 at home, while the Magic are 5-17 overall and 1-9 on the road. They're two franchises that are on opposite ends of a rebuild with Cleveland looking to push into contention in the East after years of roster building while the Magic are content with developing young talent and staying in the lottery hunt.

However, it's Orlando that has won and covered in seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. Still, Cleveland is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 217. Before entering any Magic vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Magic spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers vs. Magic over/under: 217 points

Cavaliers vs. Magic money line: Cleveland -600, Orlando +430

Cavaliers vs. Magic picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland made easy work of Philadelphia and carried off a 113-85 win on Wednesday. Cleveland's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Caris LeVert led the charge as he had 22 points along with six boards.

The Cavaliers were even more impressive on the defensive end, holding Joel Embiid to 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting despite missing Jarrett Allen (back) while also limiting the 76ers to just 6-of-28 from the 3-point line. Cleveland ranks second in the NBA in defensive rating (108.2), and its dominance on the defensive glass (79.1% defensive rebounding percentage) has been a big part of that. Kevin Love (thumb) is doubtful to suit up after missing the last five games.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, the matchup between Orlando and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday didn't go as hoped with the Magic falling 125-108 at home. Guard Franz Wagner (22 points) and power forward Paolo Banchero (20 points) were the top scorers for Orlando, and the continued development of its recent draft picks has been a source of optimism.

Wagner is averaging 19.6 points and shooting 49.8% from the floor in his second season after making the NBA All-Rookie Team last year, while Banchero is averaging 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in his rookie season. The No. 1 overall pick is a scoring threat at every level, but he should be deployed on the block on Friday to take advantage of Allen's absence. Wendell Carter Jr. (foot), Jalen Suggs (ankle) and Gary Harris (hamstring) are out, while Mo Bamba (back) is questionable.

How to make Magic vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Cavaliers vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.