Cavaliers vs. Spurs odds: Advanced computer model locks in strong ATS, OU picks

Two high-profile teams struggling through adversity square off Tuesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the San Antonio Spurs (8 p.m. ET, TNT). The Cavaliers are listed as two-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 211.

The model knows the Spurs have been felled by the injury bug, particularly the lingering woes of star Kawhi Leonard, who remains sidelined. They will also be without center Pau Gasol, who is dealing with a wrist injury. Veteran Manu Ginobli also will miss the game because of a bruised thigh.

San Antonio has dropped six of its past 10 and is coming off a home loss to Indiana on Sunday, its third home defeat of the season.

Even so, the Spurs are on a 6-1 run against the spread following a straight-up loss and are on a 5-1 ATS stretch at home.

Still, Cleveland would be happy to exploit a short-handed Spurs club and come away with a much-needed win.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 148-124 home drubbing by the Oklahoma City Thunder in which their defensive effort resembled one usually reserved for All-Star Games.

On the bright side, the road team has covered five of the past seven meetings in this series. LeBron James enters the game seven points shy of the 30,000-point mark for his career and Isaiah Thomas is coming off a season-high 24 points against the Thunder.

