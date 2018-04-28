Cavs vs. Pacers: LeBron throws down thunderous dunk in traffic, but should it have counted?

LeBron James has been a highlight machine throughout his career, but it seems like this season in particular he's throw down a number of showstopping slams. In fact, his poster on Jusuf Nurkic earlier in the season may have been the best dunk of his entire career.

Now he'll have another jam to add to his ever growing highlight reel. Late in the first quarter of the Cavaliers' Game 6 against the Pacers, he was picked up in the backcourt by Lance Stephenson, whose only goal in the NBA seems to be bothering LeBron. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a mistake on this possession, as The King turned the corner on him, then made his way into the lane. Domantas Sabonis tried valiantly to meet him at the rim, but the youngster found out what so many others have learned over the years: trying to stop LeBron when he has a head of steam is a big mistake.

LeBron simply went right through Sabonis, hammering home a thunderous one-hand slam.

The play had the entire Cavs bench up out of their seats, and likely countless fans as well -- even if they are in Indianapolis.

But, here's the thing: The dunk probably shouldn't have ever happened. This isn't meant to be some sort of highlight truthering -- LeBron didn't travel or anything like that. However, he didn't appear to get the ball across midcourt in time. As he approaches halfcourt, the shot clock ticks down to 15 before he crosses the line, which should have been an eight-second violation.

It's close, to be sure, but it's also likely to only further upset Pacers fans, who already feel slighted after LeBron got away with goaltending at the end of Game 5.